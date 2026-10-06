Global Biosimulation Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Model-Informed Drug Development Fuel 17.3% CAGR To USD 14.8 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drug resistance, rising research demand and software advances are accelerating biosimulation adoption, with North America leading the market. Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biosimulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Therapeutic Area, Delivery Model, Pricing Model, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Biosimulation Market to Reach USD 14.8 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a 17.3% CAGR The global biosimulation market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 4.8 billion in 2026 to USD 14.8 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 17.3% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for 44.2% of total revenue. Market growth is being supported by the increasing incidence of drug relapse associated with drug resistance in cancer, tuberculosis, and bacterial infections. These clinical challenges are accelerating the integration of biosimulation technologies into early-stage drug discovery and development, where modeling and simulation can support candidate selection, dose optimization, toxicity assessment, and clinical trial planning. Technological advancements, software upgrades, and increased adoption of data-driven research platforms are also strengthening demand for biosimulation tools. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expanding their use of molecular modeling, PK/PD analysis, PBPK modeling, quantitative systems pharmacology, virtual patient simulation, and AI/ML-enabled toxicity prediction. Continued adoption of model-informed drug development applications is expected to create additional opportunities for software providers, contract service organizations, and specialist consultants. Global Biosimulation Market Report Segmentation The report evaluates revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The biosimulation market is segmented by product, application, therapeutic area, deployment model, pricing model, end use, and region. Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Software



Molecular Modeling & Simulation Software: docking, molecular dynamics, QSAR, small molecule and biologics modeling, in-silico ADME, and physicochemical property prediction, including logP, pKa, solubility, and permeability



Clinical Trial Design Software: clinical trial simulation, adaptive design, virtual patients, dose optimization, and MIDD-linked applications



PK/PD Modeling and Simulation Software: compartmental modeling, population PK/PD, non-compartmental analysis, dose-response analysis, and bioequivalence



PBPK Modeling and Simulation Software: mechanistic ADME, DDI modeling, FIH dose prediction, and special population analysis



Toxicity Prediction Software: hepatotoxicity, cardiotoxicity, genotoxicity, QSAR, mechanistic models, AI/ML models, and ADME-linked toxicity



QSP / Systems Biology Software: mechanistic disease modeling, multi-scale simulation, and integration with PBPK platforms

Other Software: AI-driven platforms and RWD-integrated tools

Services



Contract Services: PK/PD, population PK/PD, non-compartmental analysis, compartmental modeling, PBPK, ADME, DDI, and special population services



Consulting Implementation, Training & Support: deployment, integration, training, and ongoing customer support Software and service demand is assessed across large pharmaceutical companies, mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, emerging pharmaceutical businesses, and biotechnology companies. Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Drug Discovery & Development

Disease Modeling Precision Medicine, Toxicology, and Other Applications Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease

Infectious Disease

Neurological Disorders Other Therapeutic Areas Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Cloud-based

On-premise Hybrid Model Pricing Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

License-based Model

Subscription-based Model

Service-based Model Pay Per Use Model End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Life Sciences Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharma Companies

Medical Device Companies

CROs/CDMOs

Academic Research Institutions Regulatory Authorities and Other End Users Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait North America is expected to remain a major biosimulation market, supported by established pharmaceutical research infrastructure, significant investment in drug development, and broad adoption of modeling and simulation software. Meanwhile, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa offer expanding opportunities as life sciences organizations increase research activity, digitalize development workflows, and adopt advanced biosimulation platforms across therapeutic programs. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $14.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.2.1. Product Segment

1.2.2. Application Segment

1.2.3. Therapeutic Area Segment

1.2.4. Deployment Model Segment

1.2.5. Pricing Model Segment

1.2.6. End Use Segment

1.3. Information Analysis

1.3.1. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Primary Research

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Market Model

1.8. Total Market: CAGR Calculation

1.9. Objectives

1.9.1. Objective 1

1.9.2. Objective 2

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape

Chapter 3. Biosimulation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Adoption of Model-Informed Drug Development

3.2.1.2. Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

3.2.1.3. Expansion of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology R&D Investments

3.2.1.4. Increasing Complexity of Drug Pipelines

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost Associated with Biosimulation Technology and Software

3.2.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Requirements

3.2.3. Case Study Insights

3.2.4. Emerging Technologies

3.3. Biosimulation Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Supplier Power

3.3.1.2. Buyer Power

3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political Landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological Landscape

3.3.2.3. Economic Landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental Landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal Landscape

3.3.2.6. Social Landscape

Chapter 4. Biosimulation Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Biosimulation Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Software

4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Molecular Modeling & Simulation Software

4.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Docking, Molecular Dynamics, QSAR

4.4.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2.2. Small Molecules

4.4.2.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2.3. Biologics

4.4.2.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.3. In-silico ADME (e.g., ChemAxon-type Tools)

4.4.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)

4.4.2.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)

4.4.2.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech

4.4.2.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.4. Physicochemical Property Prediction (logP, pKa, Solubility, Permeability)

4.4.3. Clinical Trial Design Software

4.4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3.2. Clinical Trial Simulation

4.4.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3.3. Adaptive Design

4.4.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3.4. Virtual Patients

4.4.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3.5. Dose Optimization

4.4.3.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3.6. MIDD-linked Applications

4.4.3.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4. PK/PD Modeling and Simulation Software

4.4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2. Software

4.4.4.2.1. Compartmental Modeling

4.4.4.2.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2.2. Population PK/PD (Pop PK/PD)

4.4.4.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2.3. Non-compartmental Analysis (NCA)

4.4.4.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2.4. Dose-response, Bioequivalence

4.4.4.2.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4.3. Customer

4.4.4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)

4.4.4.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)

4.4.4.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech

4.4.4.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5. PBPK Modeling and Simulation Software

4.4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5.2. ADME (Mechanistic)

4.4.5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5.3. DDI Modeling

4.4.5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5.4. FIH Dose Prediction

4.4.5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5.5. Special Populations

4.4.5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.6. Toxicity Prediction Software

4.4.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.6.2. Hepatotoxicity, Cardiotoxicity, Genotoxicity

4.4.6.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.6.3. QSAR, Mechanistic, AI/ML Models

4.4.6.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.6.4. ADME-linked Toxicity

4.4.6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7. QSP / Systems Biology Software

4.4.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7.2. Software

4.4.7.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7.2.2. Mechanistic Disease Modeling

4.4.7.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7.2.3. Multi-scale Simulation

4.4.7.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7.2.4. Integration with PBPK

4.4.7.2.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7.3. Customer

4.4.7.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)

4.4.7.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)

4.4.7.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech

4.4.7.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.8. Other Software

4.4.8.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.8.2. AI-driven Platforms

4.4.8.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.8.3. RWD-integrated Tools

4.4.8.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Services

4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Contract Services

4.5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2. Services

4.5.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2.2. PK/PD Services

4.5.2.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2.2.2. Pop PK/PD Services

4.5.2.2.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2.2.3. NCA

4.5.2.2.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2.2.4. Compartmental

4.5.2.2.2.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2.2.5. PBPK Services

4.5.2.2.2.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2.2.5.2. ADME

4.5.2.2.2.5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2.2.5.3. DDI

4.5.2.2.2.5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2.2.5.4. Special Populations

4.5.2.2.2.5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.3. Customer

4.5.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)

4.5.2.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)

4.5.2.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech

4.5.2.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Consulting

4.5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)

4.5.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)

4.5.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech

4.5.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Implementation, Training & Support

4.5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4.2. Service

4.5.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4.2.2. Deployment

4.5.4.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4.2.3. Integration

4.5.4.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4.2.4. Training

4.5.4.2.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4.3. Customer

4.5.4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)

4.5.4.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)

4.5.4.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech

4.5.4.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Biosimulation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Biosimulation Market Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Drug Discovery & Development

5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Disease Modeling

5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Other (Precision Medicine, Toxicology, etc.)

5.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Biosimulation Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Biosimulation Market Therapeutic Area Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Oncology

6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Cardiovascular Disease

6.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Infectious Disease

6.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Neurological Disorders

6.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Biosimulation Market: Deployment Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Biosimulation Market Deployment Model Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Deployment Model, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Cloud-based

7.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. On-premises

7.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Hybrid Model

7.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Biosimulation Market: Pricing Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Biosimulation Market Pricing Model Movement Analysis

8.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Pricing Model, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. License-based Model

8.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Subscription-based Model

8.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Service-based Model

8.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.7. Pay Per Use Model

8.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Biosimulation Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Global Biosimulation Market End Use Movement Analysis

9.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Life Science Companies

9.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.4.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

9.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.4.3. Biopharma Companies

9.4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.4.4. Medical Device Companies

9.4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.4.5. CROs/CDMOs

9.4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Academic Research Institutions

9.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Others (Regulatory Authorities, etc.)

9.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Biosimulation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

10.2. Regional Market Dashboard

10.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

10.4. North America

10.4.1. U.S.

10.4.1.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.4.1.2. Regulatory Framework

10.4.1.3. Competitive Scenario

10.4.1.4. U.S. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.2. Canada

10.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.4.2.2. Regulatory Framework

10.4.2.3. Competitive Scenario

10.4.2.4. Canada Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.3. Mexico

10.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.4.3.2. Regulatory Framework

10.4.3.3. Competitive Scenario

10.4.3.4. Mexico Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.5. Europe

10.5.1. UK

10.5.1.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.1.2. Regulatory Framework

10.5.1.3. Competitive Scenario

10.5.1.4. UK Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.2. Germany

10.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.2.2. Regulatory Framework

10.5.2.3. Competitive Scenario

10.5.2.4. Germany Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.3. France

10.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.3.2. Regulatory Framework

10.5.3.3. Competitive Scenario

10.5.3.4. France Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.4. Italy

10.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.4.2. Regulatory Framework

10.5.4.3. Competitive Scenario

10.5.4.4. Italy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.5. Spain

10.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.5.2. Regulatory Framework

10.5.5.3. Competitive Scenario

10.5.5.4. Spain Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.6. Norway

10.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.6.2. Regulatory Framework

10.5.6.3. Competitive Scenario

10.5.6.4. Norway Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.7. Sweden

10.5.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.7.2. Regulatory Framework

10.5.7.3. Competitive Scenario

10.5.7.4. Sweden Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.8. Denmark

10.5.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.5.8.2. Regulatory Framework

10.5.8.3. Competitive Scenario

10.5.8.4. Denmark Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.6. Asia Pacific

10.6.1. Japan

10.6.1.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.6.1.2. Regulatory Framework

10.6.1.3. Competitive Scenario

10.6.1.4. Japan Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.2. China

10.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.6.2.2. Regulatory Framework

10.6.2.3. Competitive Scenario

10.6.2.4. China Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.3. India

10.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.6.3.2. Regulatory Framework

10.6.3.3. Competitive Scenario

10.6.3.4. India Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.4. Australia

10.6.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.6.4.2. Regulatory Framework

10.6.4.3. Competitive Scenario

10.6.4.4. Australia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.5. South Korea

10.6.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.6.5.2. Regulatory Framework

10.6.5.3. Competitive Scenario

10.6.5.4. South Korea Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.6. Thailand

10.6.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.6.6.2. Regulatory Framework

10.6.6.3. Competitive Scenario

10.6.6.4. Thailand Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.7. Latin America

10.7.1. Brazil

10.7.1.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.7.1.2. Regulatory Framework

10.7.1.3. Competitive Scenario

10.7.1.4. Brazil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.2. Argentina

10.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.7.2.2. Regulatory Framework

10.7.2.3. Competitive Scenario

10.7.2.4. Argentina Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.8. MEA

10.8.1. South Africa

10.8.1.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.8.1.2. Regulatory Framework

10.8.1.3. Competitive Scenario

10.8.1.4. South Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.8.2. Saudi Arabia

10.8.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.8.2.2. Regulatory Framework

10.8.2.3. Competitive Scenario

10.8.2.4. Saudi Arabia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.8.3. UAE

10.8.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.8.3.2. Regulatory Framework

10.8.3.3. Competitive Scenario

10.8.3.4. UAE Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

10.8.4. Kuwait

10.8.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.8.4.2. Regulatory Framework

10.8.4.3. Competitive Scenario

10.8.4.4. Kuwait Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company/Competition Categorization

11.2. Strategy Mapping

11.3. Company Market Position/Share Analysis, 2025

11.4. Company Profiles/Listing

11.4.1. Certara, USA.

11.4.1.1. Company Overview

11.4.1.2. Financial Performance

11.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.2. Dassault Systemes

11.4.2.1. Company Overview

11.4.2.2. Financial Performance

11.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.3. Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc. (now a part of Revvity)

11.4.3.1. Company Overview

11.4.3.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.4. Simulations Plus

11.4.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.5. Schrodinger, Inc.

11.4.5.1. Company Overview

11.4.5.2. Financial Performance

11.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.6. Chemical Computing Group ULC

11.4.6.1. Company Overview

11.4.6.2. Financial Performance

11.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.7. Physiomics Plc

11.4.7.1. Company Overview

11.4.7.2. Financial Performance

11.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.8. Rosa & Co. LLC

11.4.8.1. Company Overview

11.4.8.2. Financial Performance

11.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.9. BioSimulation Consulting Inc.

11.4.9.1. Company Overview

11.4.9.2. Financial Performance

11.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.10. Genedata AG

11.4.10.1. Company Overview

11.4.10.2. Financial Performance

11.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.11. Instem Group of Companies

11.4.11.1. Company Overview

11.4.11.2. Financial Performance

11.4.11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.12. PPD, Inc. (Acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)

11.4.12.1. Company Overview

11.4.12.2. Financial Performance

11.4.12.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4.13. Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology GmbH

11.4.13.1. Company Overview

11.4.13.2. Financial Performance

11.4.13.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [181]

List of Figures [107]

Companies Featured



Certara, USA.

Dassault Systemes

Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc. (now a part of Revvity )

Simulations Plus

Schrodinger, Inc.

Chemical Computing Group ULC

Physiomics Plc

Rosa & Co. LLC

BioSimulation Consulting Inc.

Genedata AG

Instem Group of Companies

PPD, Inc. (Acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific) Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology GmbH

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