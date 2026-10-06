Global Biosimulation Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Model-Informed Drug Development Fuel 17.3% CAGR To USD 14.8 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$14.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.2.1. Product Segment
1.2.2. Application Segment
1.2.3. Therapeutic Area Segment
1.2.4. Deployment Model Segment
1.2.5. Pricing Model Segment
1.2.6. End Use Segment
1.3. Information Analysis
1.3.1. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Primary Research
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Market Model
1.8. Total Market: CAGR Calculation
1.9. Objectives
1.9.1. Objective 1
1.9.2. Objective 2
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape
Chapter 3. Biosimulation Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rising Adoption of Model-Informed Drug Development
3.2.1.2. Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
3.2.1.3. Expansion of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology R&D Investments
3.2.1.4. Increasing Complexity of Drug Pipelines
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High Cost Associated with Biosimulation Technology and Software
3.2.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Requirements
3.2.3. Case Study Insights
3.2.4. Emerging Technologies
3.3. Biosimulation Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Supplier Power
3.3.1.2. Buyer Power
3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrant
3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political Landscape
3.3.2.2. Technological Landscape
3.3.2.3. Economic Landscape
3.3.2.4. Environmental Landscape
3.3.2.5. Legal Landscape
3.3.2.6. Social Landscape
Chapter 4. Biosimulation Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Biosimulation Market Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Software
4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Molecular Modeling & Simulation Software
4.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.2. Docking, Molecular Dynamics, QSAR
4.4.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.2.2. Small Molecules
4.4.2.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.2.3. Biologics
4.4.2.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.3. In-silico ADME (e.g., ChemAxon-type Tools)
4.4.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)
4.4.2.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)
4.4.2.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech
4.4.2.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2.4. Physicochemical Property Prediction (logP, pKa, Solubility, Permeability)
4.4.3. Clinical Trial Design Software
4.4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.2. Clinical Trial Simulation
4.4.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.3. Adaptive Design
4.4.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.4. Virtual Patients
4.4.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.5. Dose Optimization
4.4.3.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3.6. MIDD-linked Applications
4.4.3.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4. PK/PD Modeling and Simulation Software
4.4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4.2. Software
4.4.4.2.1. Compartmental Modeling
4.4.4.2.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4.2.2. Population PK/PD (Pop PK/PD)
4.4.4.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4.2.3. Non-compartmental Analysis (NCA)
4.4.4.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4.2.4. Dose-response, Bioequivalence
4.4.4.2.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4.3. Customer
4.4.4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)
4.4.4.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)
4.4.4.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.4.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech
4.4.4.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.5. PBPK Modeling and Simulation Software
4.4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.5.2. ADME (Mechanistic)
4.4.5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.5.3. DDI Modeling
4.4.5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.5.4. FIH Dose Prediction
4.4.5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.5.5. Special Populations
4.4.5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.6. Toxicity Prediction Software
4.4.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.6.2. Hepatotoxicity, Cardiotoxicity, Genotoxicity
4.4.6.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.6.3. QSAR, Mechanistic, AI/ML Models
4.4.6.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.6.4. ADME-linked Toxicity
4.4.6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.7. QSP / Systems Biology Software
4.4.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.7.2. Software
4.4.7.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.7.2.2. Mechanistic Disease Modeling
4.4.7.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.7.2.3. Multi-scale Simulation
4.4.7.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.7.2.4. Integration with PBPK
4.4.7.2.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.7.3. Customer
4.4.7.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.7.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)
4.4.7.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.7.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)
4.4.7.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.7.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech
4.4.7.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.8. Other Software
4.4.8.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.8.2. AI-driven Platforms
4.4.8.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.8.3. RWD-integrated Tools
4.4.8.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Services
4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Contract Services
4.5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.2. Services
4.5.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.2.2. PK/PD Services
4.5.2.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.2.2.2. Pop PK/PD Services
4.5.2.2.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.2.2.3. NCA
4.5.2.2.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.2.2.4. Compartmental
4.5.2.2.2.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.2.2.5. PBPK Services
4.5.2.2.2.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.2.2.5.2. ADME
4.5.2.2.2.5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.2.2.5.3. DDI
4.5.2.2.2.5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.2.2.5.4. Special Populations
4.5.2.2.2.5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.3. Customer
4.5.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)
4.5.2.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)
4.5.2.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech
4.5.2.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.3. Consulting
4.5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)
4.5.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)
4.5.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech
4.5.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4. Implementation, Training & Support
4.5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4.2. Service
4.5.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4.2.2. Deployment
4.5.4.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4.2.3. Integration
4.5.4.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4.2.4. Training
4.5.4.2.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4.3. Customer
4.5.4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4.3.2. Large Pharma (Top ~30)
4.5.4.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4.3.3. Mid Pharma (~30-300)
4.5.4.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4.3.4. Emerging / Long-tail Pharma & Biotech
4.5.4.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Biosimulation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Biosimulation Market Application Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Drug Discovery & Development
5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Disease Modeling
5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Other (Precision Medicine, Toxicology, etc.)
5.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Biosimulation Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Biosimulation Market Therapeutic Area Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Therapeutic Area, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Oncology
6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Cardiovascular Disease
6.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Infectious Disease
6.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Neurological Disorders
6.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Others
6.8.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Biosimulation Market: Deployment Model Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global Biosimulation Market Deployment Model Movement Analysis
7.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Deployment Model, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Cloud-based
7.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. On-premises
7.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Hybrid Model
7.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Biosimulation Market: Pricing Model Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. Global Biosimulation Market Pricing Model Movement Analysis
8.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Pricing Model, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. License-based Model
8.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Subscription-based Model
8.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Service-based Model
8.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Pay Per Use Model
8.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Biosimulation Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Segment Dashboard
9.2. Global Biosimulation Market End Use Movement Analysis
9.3. Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
9.4. Life Science Companies
9.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.2. Pharmaceutical Companies
9.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.3. Biopharma Companies
9.4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.4. Medical Device Companies
9.4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
9.4.5. CROs/CDMOs
9.4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
9.5. Academic Research Institutions
9.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
9.6. Others (Regulatory Authorities, etc.)
9.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 10. Biosimulation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
10.2. Regional Market Dashboard
10.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
10.4. North America
10.4.1. U.S.
10.4.1.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.4.1.2. Regulatory Framework
10.4.1.3. Competitive Scenario
10.4.1.4. U.S. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.4.2. Canada
10.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.4.2.2. Regulatory Framework
10.4.2.3. Competitive Scenario
10.4.2.4. Canada Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.4.3. Mexico
10.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.4.3.2. Regulatory Framework
10.4.3.3. Competitive Scenario
10.4.3.4. Mexico Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.5. Europe
10.5.1. UK
10.5.1.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.5.1.2. Regulatory Framework
10.5.1.3. Competitive Scenario
10.5.1.4. UK Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.5.2. Germany
10.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.5.2.2. Regulatory Framework
10.5.2.3. Competitive Scenario
10.5.2.4. Germany Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.5.3. France
10.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.5.3.2. Regulatory Framework
10.5.3.3. Competitive Scenario
10.5.3.4. France Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.5.4. Italy
10.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.5.4.2. Regulatory Framework
10.5.4.3. Competitive Scenario
10.5.4.4. Italy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.5.5. Spain
10.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.5.5.2. Regulatory Framework
10.5.5.3. Competitive Scenario
10.5.5.4. Spain Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.5.6. Norway
10.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.5.6.2. Regulatory Framework
10.5.6.3. Competitive Scenario
10.5.6.4. Norway Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.5.7. Sweden
10.5.7.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.5.7.2. Regulatory Framework
10.5.7.3. Competitive Scenario
10.5.7.4. Sweden Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.5.8. Denmark
10.5.8.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.5.8.2. Regulatory Framework
10.5.8.3. Competitive Scenario
10.5.8.4. Denmark Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.6. Asia Pacific
10.6.1. Japan
10.6.1.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.6.1.2. Regulatory Framework
10.6.1.3. Competitive Scenario
10.6.1.4. Japan Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.6.2. China
10.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.6.2.2. Regulatory Framework
10.6.2.3. Competitive Scenario
10.6.2.4. China Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.6.3. India
10.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.6.3.2. Regulatory Framework
10.6.3.3. Competitive Scenario
10.6.3.4. India Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.6.4. Australia
10.6.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.6.4.2. Regulatory Framework
10.6.4.3. Competitive Scenario
10.6.4.4. Australia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.6.5. South Korea
10.6.5.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.6.5.2. Regulatory Framework
10.6.5.3. Competitive Scenario
10.6.5.4. South Korea Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.6.6. Thailand
10.6.6.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.6.6.2. Regulatory Framework
10.6.6.3. Competitive Scenario
10.6.6.4. Thailand Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.7. Latin America
10.7.1. Brazil
10.7.1.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.7.1.2. Regulatory Framework
10.7.1.3. Competitive Scenario
10.7.1.4. Brazil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.7.2. Argentina
10.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.7.2.2. Regulatory Framework
10.7.2.3. Competitive Scenario
10.7.2.4. Argentina Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.8. MEA
10.8.1. South Africa
10.8.1.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.8.1.2. Regulatory Framework
10.8.1.3. Competitive Scenario
10.8.1.4. South Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.8.2. Saudi Arabia
10.8.2.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.8.2.2. Regulatory Framework
10.8.2.3. Competitive Scenario
10.8.2.4. Saudi Arabia Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.8.3. UAE
10.8.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.8.3.2. Regulatory Framework
10.8.3.3. Competitive Scenario
10.8.3.4. UAE Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
10.8.4. Kuwait
10.8.4.1. Key Country Dynamics
10.8.4.2. Regulatory Framework
10.8.4.3. Competitive Scenario
10.8.4.4. Kuwait Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Company/Competition Categorization
11.2. Strategy Mapping
11.3. Company Market Position/Share Analysis, 2025
11.4. Company Profiles/Listing
11.4.1. Certara, USA.
11.4.1.1. Company Overview
11.4.1.2. Financial Performance
11.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.2. Dassault Systemes
11.4.2.1. Company Overview
11.4.2.2. Financial Performance
11.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.3. Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc. (now a part of Revvity)
11.4.3.1. Company Overview
11.4.3.2. Financial Performance
11.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.4. Simulations Plus
11.4.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.4.2. Financial Performance
11.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.5. Schrodinger, Inc.
11.4.5.1. Company Overview
11.4.5.2. Financial Performance
11.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.6. Chemical Computing Group ULC
11.4.6.1. Company Overview
11.4.6.2. Financial Performance
11.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.7. Physiomics Plc
11.4.7.1. Company Overview
11.4.7.2. Financial Performance
11.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.8. Rosa & Co. LLC
11.4.8.1. Company Overview
11.4.8.2. Financial Performance
11.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.9. BioSimulation Consulting Inc.
11.4.9.1. Company Overview
11.4.9.2. Financial Performance
11.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.10. Genedata AG
11.4.10.1. Company Overview
11.4.10.2. Financial Performance
11.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.11. Instem Group of Companies
11.4.11.1. Company Overview
11.4.11.2. Financial Performance
11.4.11.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.11.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.12. PPD, Inc. (Acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)
11.4.12.1. Company Overview
11.4.12.2. Financial Performance
11.4.12.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.12.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.13. Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology GmbH
11.4.13.1. Company Overview
11.4.13.2. Financial Performance
11.4.13.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.13.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [181]
List of Figures [107]
Companies Featured
- Certara, USA. Dassault Systemes Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc. (now a part of Revvity ) Simulations Plus Schrodinger, Inc. Chemical Computing Group ULC Physiomics Plc Rosa & Co. LLC BioSimulation Consulting Inc. Genedata AG Instem Group of Companies PPD, Inc. (Acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific) Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology GmbH
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