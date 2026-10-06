Global Gypsum Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast By Type, Application And Region, 2026-2033 Green Buildings Drive 9.1% CAGR And USD 32.5 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Gypsum Market to Reach USD 32.5 Billion by 2033, Driven by Sustainable Construction Demand

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gypsum Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gypsum market was valued at an estimated USD 16.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for high-performance construction materials with enhanced fire resistance, moisture control, acoustic insulation, and energy efficiency.

Growth in the global gypsum market is closely linked to expanding residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction. Gypsum products are increasingly used in ceiling systems, partition walls, plasters, cement production, and interior finishing applications. Their performance characteristics and compatibility with modern construction methods are strengthening their role in sustainable building projects worldwide.

The transition toward green buildings and net-zero energy structures is creating additional opportunities for gypsum manufacturers and suppliers. Gypsum-based materials can improve building insulation, support efficient interior systems, and contribute to lower environmental impacts. Demand for eco-friendly plasters, lightweight gypsum boards, and innovative architectural solutions is expected to increase as developers, architects, and contractors prioritize resource efficiency and sustainable infrastructure.

The global gypsum industry operates within a regulatory framework covering mining legislation, environmental protection, building material standards, industrial waste management, and occupational safety. Government agencies and international organizations oversee natural gypsum extraction, gypsum product manufacturing, and the management of industrial byproducts used in synthetic gypsum production. Trade requirements, transportation regulations, and construction standards also affect market participation across different regions. As a result, regulatory compliance, responsible resource utilization, and consistent product quality remain important priorities for industry participants.

Global Gypsum Market Report Segmentation

The report evaluates volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels. It also examines key gypsum market trends across each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033. The analysis is organized by type, application, and region.



Type Outlook - Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Natural Gypsum

Synthetic Gypsum

Application Outlook - Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Gypsum Board



Cement Additive



Plaster of Paris



Agriculture

Others

Regional Outlook - Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico



Europe - Germany, UK, France, and Italy



Asia Pacific - China, India, Japan, and South Korea



Latin America - Brazil Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Purchase the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess gypsum market size, volume, revenue, and performance across major types, applications, countries, and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the presence, positioning, strategies, and market shares of key industry participants.

Future trend assessment: Identify construction, sustainability, regulatory, and product innovation trends influencing market development through 2033. Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to evaluate investment opportunities, identify potential revenue streams, and support informed business planning.

Report Coverage

The global gypsum market report provides market intelligence designed to support strategic decision-making by manufacturers, raw material suppliers, construction companies, investors, and other stakeholders. It includes market estimates and forecasts, with supporting datasets spanning 2018 to 2030 and detailed segment analysis covering 2021-2033. The research also examines growth opportunities, regional revenue potential, competitive strategies, market share developments, and notable product innovations.

By combining quantitative forecasts with analysis of sustainability priorities, regulatory conditions, construction activity, and evolving end-use requirements, the report provides a structured view of the factors shaping the gypsum industry. These insights can help organizations assess market entry opportunities, strengthen regional strategies, monitor competitive developments, and prepare for changing demand across the global construction materials sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Information Analysis

1.3.2. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.3. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Outlook

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Manufacturing / Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Production Overview

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Trends

3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.3. Threat of Substitution

3.7.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.7.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.8. PESTLE Analysis

3.8.1. Political

3.8.2. Economic

3.8.3. Social Landscape

3.8.4. Technology

3.8.5. Environmental

3.8.6. Legal

Chapter 4. Gypsum Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Gypsum Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Natural Gypsum

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

4.3. Synthetic Gypsum

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

Chapter 5. Gypsum Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Gypsum Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Gypsum Board

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

5.3. Cement Additive

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

5.4. Plaster of Paris

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

5.5. Agriculture

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

Chapter 6. Gypsum Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.2.4. U.S.

6.2.5. Canada

6.2.6. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.3.4. Germany

6.3.5. UK

6.3.6. France

6.3.7. Italy

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.4.4. China

6.4.5. India

6.4.6. Japan

6.4.7. South Korea

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.5.4. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million, Kilotons)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Kraljic Matrix

7.3. Company Categorization

7.4. Heat Map Analysis

7.5. Vendor Landscape

7.5.1. List of Distributors

7.5.2. List of Other Prominent Manufacturers

7.6. List of Prospective End-Users

7.7. Strategy Mapping

7.8. Company Profiles/Listing

7.8.1. American Gypsum Company, LLC

7.8.2. Beijing New Building Materials (BNBM)

7.8.3. Etex Group

7.8.4. Georgia-Pacific

7.8.5. Gypsemna Co. LLC.

7.8.6. Knauf Group

7.8.7. HOLCIM

7.8.8. National Gypsum Service Company

7.8.9. Saint Gobain

7.8.10. YOSHINO GYPSUM CO., LTD.

List of Tables [56]

List of Figures [19]

Companies Featured



American Gypsum Company, LLC

BNBM

Etex Group

Georgia-Pacific

Gypsemna Co. LLC.

Knauf Group

HOLCIM

National Gypsum Services Company

Saint-Gobain YOSHINO GYPSUM CO., LTD.

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