Closed Die Forging Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2040 Market To Reach US$ 42.94 Billion As EV, Aerospace, And AI-Driven Automation Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia Pacific leads demand as automotive, EV, infrastructure and aerospace growth spur investment in lightweight materials, automation and energy-efficient forging.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Closed Die Forging Market to 2040" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global closed die forging market was valued at US$ 22.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 42.94 billion by 2040. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.44% from 2026 to 2040, supported by expanding automotive production, infrastructure investment, aerospace manufacturing, and demand for sustainable, energy-efficient production technologies.

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific dominated the closed die forging market in 2025, followed by Europe and North America. The region's leadership is attributed to rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing capacity, and significant investment in transportation and industrial infrastructure.

Asia Pacific Closed Die Forging Market Growth

Automotive manufacturing is a primary growth driver across Asia-Pacific, particularly in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, China, Japan, and India produced 30,269,903, 7,207,025, and 5,379,099 vehicles, respectively, in 2025. As a global automotive manufacturing center, APAC generates substantial demand for closed die forged transmission parts, engine components, steering systems, and suspension components.

Increasing electric vehicle production is creating additional opportunities for manufacturers of lightweight, high-strength forged parts. These components support vehicle efficiency, durability, safety, and performance while helping automakers address weight and energy consumption targets.

Infrastructure development in India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and other emerging economies is also accelerating demand for forged components used in heavy machinery, transportation networks, industrial facilities, and urban development projects. At the same time, China and India are strengthening domestic aerospace supply chains and investing in aviation infrastructure and aircraft manufacturing. These initiatives are expected to increase demand for precision closed die forging capabilities across the region.

Sustainability and Energy-Efficient Manufacturing Trends

Sustainability is becoming a major trend in the closed die forging market as automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, and heavy machinery companies work to reduce carbon emissions, material waste, and resource consumption. Closed die forging offers high material utilization, strong mechanical performance, and lower machining requirements, supporting more resource-efficient manufacturing operations.

Forging companies are investing in energy-efficient equipment, automated production systems, advanced heating technologies, process monitoring platforms, and precision-controlled machinery. These technologies can lower energy consumption, enhance consistency, improve productivity, and reduce the environmental impact of forging operations. The transition from conventional production processes to optimized forging solutions is expected to support long-term market expansion.

The growing use of recyclable and lightweight materials, including aluminum, titanium, and advanced steel alloys, is further influencing market development. Closed die forging enables manufacturers to produce complex, durable, high-strength components while limiting material losses. This capability is especially important for automotive and aerospace manufacturers seeking to reduce vehicle and aircraft weight, improve fuel efficiency, and lower emissions.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies profiled in the global closed die forging market study include ANDRITZ Group; Bharat Forge Ltd; ATI Inc; EQI LTD; RIGANTI SPA; SIFCO Industries, Inc.; The VIVA Forging Company; Densen Group; Forged Solutions Group; and Henan Chalco Aluminum Co. Ltd. Additional market participants were evaluated to provide a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape and industry ecosystem.

Research Methodology

The closed die forging market analysis was developed using primary and secondary research. Internal and external secondary sources provided qualitative and quantitative market information, segment analysis, and forecasts. Primary interviews with industry participants validated the findings and supported further analytical insights. Participants included VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, external consultants, and key opinion leaders specializing in the closed die forging market.

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Evaluate the factors driving or restricting global closed die forging market growth. Improve decision-making related to products, market segmentation, pricing, distribution, and commercial strategy.



Companies Profiled





ANDRITZ Group

Bharat Forge Ltd

ATI Inc

EQI LTD

RIGANTI SPA

SIFCO Industries

Inc.

The VIVA Forging Company

Densen Group

Forged Solutions Group Henan Chalco Aluminum Co. Ltd

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