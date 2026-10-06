Roadzen To Present At Maxim Growth Summit And Thinkequity Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder and CEO Rohan Malhotra to Join“The Shifting Landscape of AI” Panel at Maxim, Present at ThinkEquity and Hold One-on-One Meetings with Institutional Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rohan Malhotra will present at both the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit and The ThinkEquity Conference in New York during the week of October 12, 2026.

2026 Maxim Growth Summit

Date: October 13, 2026

Location: Hard Rock Hotel New York

Panel:“The Shifting Landscape of AI”

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Investor Meetings: One-on-one meetings will be held during the conference

Mr. Malhotra will join the panel discussion,“The Shifting Landscape of AI,” and discuss the evolving AI landscape alongside other industry leaders. He will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

The ThinkEquity Conference

Date: October 15, 2026

Location: Mandarin Oriental, New York

Company Presentation: Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Investor Meetings: One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the day

During the conferences, management expects to discuss Roadzen's AI-powered insurance and mobility platform, recent business developments and the Company's strategy for continued growth across its global operations.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Roadzen management should contact their respective Maxim Group or ThinkEquity representative.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences. Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia - from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents - use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world's top AI innovators. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 450 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., India and China. Learn more at .

The 2026 Maxim Growth Summit, being held October 12–14 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, brings together industry leaders, innovators and institutions and includes one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and discussions across sectors including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum technology, digital assets, energy and mining, drones and other emerging industries. For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit /2026-growth-summit.

About ThinkEquity and The ThinkEquity Conference

ThinkEquity LLC is a boutique investment bank providing a range of services to growth companies, including public and private capital raising, investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, debt capital markets and mergers and acquisitions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," and "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated revenue and EBITDA, our anticipated strategy, valuation, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in "Risk Factors" in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 29, 2026. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent, employee-owned firm provides a broad range of financial services, including investment banking, private wealth management, institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales and trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. For more information, visit