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US Strike on Suspected Drug Vessel Kills Four in Caribbean
(MENAFN) The US military carried out a strike Sunday against a vessel suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean, killing four people, according to US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).
SOUTHCOM said Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere conducted a "lethal, kinetic strike" against a high-speed vessel traveling along established drug-trafficking routes in the Caribbean.
"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," the command said.
SOUTHCOM identified those killed in the operation as "narco-terrorists."
The command also released footage showing the vessel traveling across the water before it was struck and engulfed in an explosion.
SOUTHCOM said Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere conducted a "lethal, kinetic strike" against a high-speed vessel traveling along established drug-trafficking routes in the Caribbean.
"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," the command said.
SOUTHCOM identified those killed in the operation as "narco-terrorists."
The command also released footage showing the vessel traveling across the water before it was struck and engulfed in an explosion.
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