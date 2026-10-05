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Spitting Claim Mars Ireland-Israel 1-1 Draw as Tensions Boil Over
(MENAFN) An Ireland team official has accused an Israeli player of spitting at him during a volatile Nations League draw on Sunday, intensifying the political tension that has hung over the fixture.
Damien Doyle, Ireland's head of athletic performance, made the allegation as both squads walked toward the tunnel at halftime of the 1-1 draw at the TSC Arena, Irish media reported.
Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said a disciplinary committee would review the incident. “I felt like they were trying to intimidate us from kick-off,” he said, according to Irish media. He added that he credited his players for staying composed.
Israel coach Ran Ben-Shimon said he had already left for the dressing room and did not see what happened. The Israel Football Association declined to comment.
The alleged incident capped a charged afternoon. The match was played behind closed doors after the Football Association of Ireland relocated it to a neutral venue in Serbia, citing operational challenges. Ireland's players wore black armbands and lowered their heads during Israel's national anthem, and they again declined the customary pre-match handshake.
On the pitch, Troy Parrott put Ireland ahead with a penalty in the 39th minute. Israel captain Dor Peretz equalized shortly after the break. Israel struck the post twice in the second half, but neither team found a winner.
The result leaves Ireland third in Nations League Group B3 with five points, while Israel sits bottom with two, according to the Football Association of Ireland.
It followed Ireland's 3-0 win over Israel in Hungary on Sept. 27.
Both games drew intense scrutiny in Ireland over the war in Gaza, and some called on the Football Association of Ireland to boycott the matches. The association went ahead after warning that a withdrawal could bring sanctions from UEFA.
After Sunday's match, Hallgrimsson said he was “absolutely delighted” the two-game series was over, calling the past two weeks difficult for his squad. He has also urged UEFA to make sure Ireland and Israel are never drawn together again, according to The Guardian.
Damien Doyle, Ireland's head of athletic performance, made the allegation as both squads walked toward the tunnel at halftime of the 1-1 draw at the TSC Arena, Irish media reported.
Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said a disciplinary committee would review the incident. “I felt like they were trying to intimidate us from kick-off,” he said, according to Irish media. He added that he credited his players for staying composed.
Israel coach Ran Ben-Shimon said he had already left for the dressing room and did not see what happened. The Israel Football Association declined to comment.
The alleged incident capped a charged afternoon. The match was played behind closed doors after the Football Association of Ireland relocated it to a neutral venue in Serbia, citing operational challenges. Ireland's players wore black armbands and lowered their heads during Israel's national anthem, and they again declined the customary pre-match handshake.
On the pitch, Troy Parrott put Ireland ahead with a penalty in the 39th minute. Israel captain Dor Peretz equalized shortly after the break. Israel struck the post twice in the second half, but neither team found a winner.
The result leaves Ireland third in Nations League Group B3 with five points, while Israel sits bottom with two, according to the Football Association of Ireland.
It followed Ireland's 3-0 win over Israel in Hungary on Sept. 27.
Both games drew intense scrutiny in Ireland over the war in Gaza, and some called on the Football Association of Ireland to boycott the matches. The association went ahead after warning that a withdrawal could bring sanctions from UEFA.
After Sunday's match, Hallgrimsson said he was “absolutely delighted” the two-game series was over, calling the past two weeks difficult for his squad. He has also urged UEFA to make sure Ireland and Israel are never drawn together again, according to The Guardian.
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