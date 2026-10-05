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Eisenkot Accuses Netanyahu Government of Evading Responsibility
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had “learned nothing at all” from the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, accusing the government of avoiding responsibility following the FlyDubai incident.
“Those who refuse to investigate and run from responsibility out of fear cannot prevent the next disaster,” Eisenkot, leader of the opposition Yashar Party, said on X.
He argued that Transport Minister Miri Regev should have resigned over the incident and said Netanyahu should have removed her if she refused to step down.
“In a worthy and properly functioning government, the transport minister would have submitted her resignation last night,” he said.
Eisenkot also called on Israelis to participate in the Oct. 27 general election, promising to establish “worthy and responsible leadership” within less than a month.
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also criticized Netanyahu earlier Sunday, describing the incident as a “terrible and shocking failure” and connecting it to the failures surrounding the Oct. 7 attacks.
The criticism followed an incident Wednesday involving FlyDubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which was diverted to the Saudi city of Tabuk after an altercation occurred in the cockpit.
“Those who refuse to investigate and run from responsibility out of fear cannot prevent the next disaster,” Eisenkot, leader of the opposition Yashar Party, said on X.
He argued that Transport Minister Miri Regev should have resigned over the incident and said Netanyahu should have removed her if she refused to step down.
“In a worthy and properly functioning government, the transport minister would have submitted her resignation last night,” he said.
Eisenkot also called on Israelis to participate in the Oct. 27 general election, promising to establish “worthy and responsible leadership” within less than a month.
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also criticized Netanyahu earlier Sunday, describing the incident as a “terrible and shocking failure” and connecting it to the failures surrounding the Oct. 7 attacks.
The criticism followed an incident Wednesday involving FlyDubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which was diverted to the Saudi city of Tabuk after an altercation occurred in the cockpit.
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