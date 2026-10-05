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Israel Bans Green Party Leader After Zionism Policy Vote
(MENAFN) Israel on Sunday decided to prevent Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, from entering the country after the party adopted a policy describing Zionism as a form of racism.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar ordered the entry ban in coordination with the relevant Israeli authorities, according to the Foreign Ministry.
The decision came after Green Party members approved the measure at their conference in Brighton, formally making opposition to Zionism part of the party’s policy platform.
The motion characterizes Zionism as a racist ideology and supports the establishment of a single democratic Palestinian state throughout historic Palestine with equal rights for all.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused the party of legitimizing armed resistance against Israel and rejecting Jewish self-determination. It said the policy falls under the definition of antisemitism established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
The ministry had earlier accused the Greens of becoming “supporters of terrorism” and urged British political parties, including the governing Labour Party, to oppose the measure.
The Green Party rejected the characterization of anti-Zionism as antisemitism, instead defining Zionism as an ethnonationalist political project.
The party has also reiterated its support for Palestinian self-determination, the right of return and a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar ordered the entry ban in coordination with the relevant Israeli authorities, according to the Foreign Ministry.
The decision came after Green Party members approved the measure at their conference in Brighton, formally making opposition to Zionism part of the party’s policy platform.
The motion characterizes Zionism as a racist ideology and supports the establishment of a single democratic Palestinian state throughout historic Palestine with equal rights for all.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused the party of legitimizing armed resistance against Israel and rejecting Jewish self-determination. It said the policy falls under the definition of antisemitism established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
The ministry had earlier accused the Greens of becoming “supporters of terrorism” and urged British political parties, including the governing Labour Party, to oppose the measure.
The Green Party rejected the characterization of anti-Zionism as antisemitism, instead defining Zionism as an ethnonationalist political project.
The party has also reiterated its support for Palestinian self-determination, the right of return and a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.
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