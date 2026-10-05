Jiuzi Holdings' AI Smart Imaging Platform Accelerates Toward Completion: Enterprise-Grade Solution Nears Commercialization Million-Dollar Profit Expectation Opens New Growth Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) today provided a comprehensive update on the latest strategic positioning and future commercial prospects of its AI smart imaging and data platform. The Company confirmed that the platform is accelerating its evolution toward a unified, modular, and scalable enterprise-grade solution, with the potential for broad commercial deployment across multiple high-value scenarios, including smart retail, intelligent security, media content management, remote inspection, and advanced driver assistance. The Company maintains its guidance of approximately US1.55 million, would represent a fundamental reshaping of its revenue structure.

Platform Positioning Upgrade: From AI Recognition Module to Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure

Jiuzi Holdings' AI smart imaging platform is completing a fundamental leap in capabilities. According to the Company's strategic plan, the platform will no longer be a standalone image recognition tool, but a unified solution covering the entire workflow from data collection and algorithm processing to scenario applications and business decision support. This architecture deeply integrates multi-layered data structures and algorithmic capabilities, enabling the platform to transform complex image data into actionable business insights, helping customers improve operational efficiency and unlock additional value from their data assets.

Hongye Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Jiuzi, said:“By working closely with professional AI technology partners, we will significantly enhance the technical depth and scenario adaptability of our smart imaging and data solutions, delivering more efficient, secure, and implementable AI services to global markets.” Management further noted that as the platform's capabilities continue to evolve, the AI smart imaging system is expected to achieve broader customer adoption in North America and global markets, supporting commercialization across multiple industry scenarios.

Future Outlook: Multi-Scenario Coverage and Global Market Expansion

Looking ahead to the commercial form of the platform once mature, Jiuzi Holdings is systematically evaluating its application potential across multiple core industries. In smart retail, the platform is expected to help retailers optimize inventory management and customer experience through real-time image recognition and dynamic scenario analysis. In intelligent security, the platform's multimodal data fusion and automated content tagging capabilities can support more efficient real-time monitoring and alert systems. In addition, the Company is working with technology partners to explore image data authentication, copyright protection, and distributed storage products in Web3 and blockchain infrastructure, preparing for future decentralized application scenarios.

At the technical deployment level, Jiuzi is focused on optimizing standardized interfaces and solution architecture, with the goal of enabling lower integration barriers and shorter deployment cycles when delivering the platform to enterprise customers, thereby accelerating the transition from pilot validation to large-scale commercial deployment. The Company believes that enterprise demand for smart imaging systems is shifting from validation of single algorithm functions to scalable, compliance-ready integrated platform architectures, and this trend is the core rationale behind Jiuzi's platform strategy.

Million-Dollar Profit Expectation Anchors Commercial Value; Market Growth Provides Long-Term Support

Jiuzi Holdings previously disclosed that, subject to the formal advancement of relevant business arrangements, the initial stage is expected to contribute approximately US1.55 million, if realized, this profit magnitude would have a fundamental impact on the Company's overall financial condition. Zhang noted:“If the expected profit contribution from the initial cooperation stage is realized, it will fully demonstrate the commercial potential of our AI strategy and provide an important foundation for the expansion of subsequent projects.”

From the broader market perspective, Jiuzi's platform commercialization path has solid industry growth support. The global AI image recognition market is expected to grow from approximately US11.07 billion in 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 14.31%. Meanwhile, the AI imaging software and services sector is experiencing rapid growth, with the AI vision software subsegment expected to reach approximately US$23.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of approximately 19.9%. As digital infrastructure upgrades accelerate, enterprise demand for smart imaging systems is shifting from experimental validation to large-scale deployment, and Jiuzi's platform-level positioning is closely aligned with this industry trend.

AI Roadmap Progresses Clearly; Commercialization Inflection Point Approaches

Reviewing the pace of Jiuzi Holdings' AI strategy: in May 2026, it completed the establishment of a technical cooperation framework; in June 2026, it confirmed platform milestone progress; in July 2026, it clarified its million-dollar profit expectation; and in September 2026, it advanced system validation and commercial deployment preparation. These milestones demonstrate that the Company is advancing its AI business in a phased, prudent, and steady manner. As the platform architecture continues to improve and its multi-scenario adaptability strengthens, Jiuzi's AI smart imaging platform is establishing a solid technical and operational foundation for entering the scenario-based deployment stage with its first enterprise customers, and the million-dollar initial profit target will face substantive testing.

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. is a Chinese company primarily engaged in the new energy vehicle retail business. It operates“Jiuzi”-branded stores, selling battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and is also involved in the franchising of new energy vehicle retail stores. The Company is actively expanding its technology business footprint through strategic initiatives such as its AI smart imaging and data platform, driving diversified upgrading of its business structure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The platform development prospects and expected commercialization profits in this press release are subject to multiple conditions, including technology validation results, the actual advancement of business arrangements, project implementation, customer acceptance, and collection of payments. The Company cannot guarantee that the platform will complete all technical assessments as expected, that relevant business arrangements will proceed as planned, that the initial profit target will be achieved, or that the platform will enter the large-scale commercial deployment stage within the expected timeframe. The ultimate deployment scale, customer adoption, and commercial contribution of the AI smart imaging platform will depend on technological progress, market demand, partners' execution capabilities, project implementation, and other commercial factors.

Media Contact:

...