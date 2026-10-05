Veterans Of Now Opens Volunteer Registration For November 7 Flint Events

Veterans Of Now's sixth annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade and Business & Resource Expo - November 7, 2026, Flint, Michigan.

Veterans Of Now (V.O.N.)

Volunteers can express interest in Motorcade staging, check-in, guest services, logistics and Business Expo support.

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans Of Now (V.O.N.) is inviting community members and organizations to register their volunteer interest for the 6th Annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade and Business & Resource Expo on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in Flint, Michigan.The official volunteer form allows applicants to indicate a preferred assignment in Motorcade staging, registration and check-in, guest services, logistics or Business Expo support. People who are flexible can select wherever needed.Volunteers can complete Volunteer Registration through V.O.N.'s website and provide their contact information, organization and preferred assignment. Specific duties, reporting times and assignments should be confirmed with V.O.N. before event day.The Motorcade will stage in front of Flint City Hall and depart at 10 a.m. The associated Business & Resource Expo takes place at Berston Field House in Flint, with vendor setup from 9 to 11 a.m. and public hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All times are Eastern. The vendor setup period is not a universal volunteer reporting time.The November 7 activities bring veterans, military families, businesses and community supporters together during America's 250th anniversary year. Volunteer participation provides another way for people to support the event, including those who are not entering a vehicle or applying for an Expo space.Those planning to participate with a motorcycle, car, club or commercial vehicle can register for the Motorcade separately.Visit VeteransOfNow for event information and the available participation forms. For volunteer registration questions, contact Rachel Harris at 810-777-4881 or.... Newsrooms interested in covering community participation or arranging an interview with George F. Grundy II may contact....

George F. Grundy II

Veterans Of Now

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Veterans Of Now Opens Volunteer Registration for November 7 Flint Events News Provided By Veterans Of Now October 05, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry



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