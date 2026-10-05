The RV Shop Partners With RVTI And RV Women's Alliance To Bring All-Women's Level 1 Certification Training On Site

Seven team members across service, customer care and marketing will train to earn RV Technical Institute Level 1 certification.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The RV Shop, a multi-location RV service and repair company serving the Mid-Atlantic region, will host the RV Technical Institute (RVTI) at its New Castle location on October 5th for a week-long, all-women's Level 1 certification course. The course is offered in partnership with the RV Women's Alliance (RVWA).Seven members of The RV Shop team will take part: two service writers, three customer service specialists, one technician, and the company's marketing and brand manager. Bringing the course in-house lets employees from both the shop floor and the front office earn the same industry-recognized credential.“We initiated an all-women's RVTI training program as part of our commitment to providing the best customer experience in the industry. The more knowledgeable and confident our entire team is, the better we can support our customers, communicate effectively, and deliver the level of service they expect from The RV Shop.”- Mike Marino, CEO, The RV ShopWhat Level 1 CoversRVTI's Level 1 certification is designed for people just starting out in RV service, and no prior technical experience is required. Participants learn to prepare an RV for customer delivery by verifying the operation of all components across seven systems: propane, electrical, plumbing, appliances, body, generator and chassis. The curriculum includes seven courses and 32 labs and activities. It can be completed as a one-week in-person course or a 32-hour self-paced online program. Certification requires passing a two-part exam, one written and one skills-based.Better Service From the First Call to Completed WorkFor The RV Shop, the value of the training extends well beyond the service bay. Because the group spans nearly every customer touchpoint, the team will apply what they learn at each step of a repair:At the first call: customer service specialists will be better equipped to ask the right questions, understand what a customer is describing, and set accurate expectations from the start.At check-in and estimating: service writers will be able to document concerns more precisely, communicate findings clearly, and help customers understand recommended work.During the repair: the team's technician and front-office staff will share a common vocabulary and the same inspection standards, reducing miscommunication between the shop floor and the customer.At completion: the team will be able to explain the work performed and what was verified in plain language, so customers leave with confidence in their RV. The marketing and brand team will also draw on the training to keep The RV Shop's messaging accurate and helpful.“I believe RVTI is going to give me the ongoing knowledge I need to grow in this industry. I can't wait to learn more about RVs, strengthen my technical knowledge, and take on this new challenge.”- Devon, Technician, The RV Shop“I spend a lot of time sharing what our technicians can do, so it is a real advantage to learn the systems myself. I'm really excited to dive into this side of things. I think it will make me a better marketer in this industry.”- Megan, Marketing & Brand Manager, The RV ShopAddressing the Technician GapThe RV Technical Institute was created by the RV Industry Association in 2018 to address the industry's shortage of trained technicians. It works with manufacturers, suppliers and RV experts to build technician training. Women remain underrepresented in the field. As of 2023, RVTI reported that only about 2% of RV technicians were women, even though more than 30% of people interested in its courses were women.RVWA has partnered with RVTI on all-women's technical training since 2022, expanding the program nationwide in 2023 with the goal of increasing opportunities for women to build technical skills and advance within the RV industry. Founded in 2019, RVWA's mission is to elevate, educate and promote women in the RV industry. It now has more than 3,300 members representing over 570 companies.“About five years ago, the RV Women's Alliance saw a gap in technical knowledge, mostly in roles women in the industry have, like parts, warranty and customer service. Our mission is to educate, elevate and promote women in the RV industry, and this class is just one way we are doing that. When everyone has the technical knowledge, we can all help customers better and keep them RVing longer. Women are hungry to build their skills, and this class gives them the knowledge to make their companies better and enhance their value to the overall industry.”- Jessica, Instructor, RV Women's AllianceAbout The RV ShopThe RV Shop is a multi-location RV service and repair company serving the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, with locations in New Castle and Laurel, Delaware. The RV Shop handles everything from collision and body work to appliance repair and replacement, awnings, slide-outs, ApexArmor lifetime roofing system, and more. Its certified technicians work out of an 80,000-square-foot facility with three paint booths and climate-controlled indoor repair space - among the largest RV service and repair facilities in the country. Learn more at theRVshop.About the RV Technical InstituteThe RV Technical Institute (RVTI) is a foundation of the RV Industry Association that provides training and certification for RV technicians. Learn more at rvti.About the RV Women's AllianceThe RV Women's Alliance (RVWA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating, educating and promoting women in the RV industry. Learn more at rvwa.

Megan Bayna

The RV Shop

+1 302-656-5535

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The RV Shop Partners with RVTI and RV Women's Alliance to Bring All-Women's Level 1 Certification Training On Site News Provided By Megan Bayna, The RV Shop October 05, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.