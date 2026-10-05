THE EU FAB 6 BRINGS EUROPEAN PDO AND PGI DELI MEATS BACK TO THE CHEF ACADEMY OF LONDON

Chef

Dish - Cotechino Modena PGI

Dish - Mortadella Bologna PGI

Dish - Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO

The campaign partnered with The Chef Academy for two days dedicated to Mortadella Bologna PGI, Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO and Cotechino Modena PGI

ROMA, ITALY, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the third year,“The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” returned to The Chef Academy of London for two days of professional training dedicated to some of Europe's best-known PDO and PGI deli meats.Held on 21 and 22 September, the sessions involved about 150 participants, both in person and online, combining theoretical learning with live cooking demonstrations designed to explore the identity, production methods, characteristics and culinary versatility of the products.The first day focused entirely on Mortadella Bologna PGI, while the second was dedicated to Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO and Cotechino and Zampone Modena PGI. The programme gave participants the opportunity to move from product knowledge to practical application, showing how products rooted in European food traditions can also be interpreted through contemporary professional cuisine.The theoretical component, led by Augusto Cosimi, spokeperson for the three deli meats Consortia, introduced the participants to the distinctive qualities of these protected products and to the meaning of the European PDO and PGI schemes.The practical sessions were led by Chef Simone Rossetto, one of The Chef Academy of London's professional chef trainers, who specialises in advanced and molecular cooking techniques and has more than 15 years of international culinary experience across Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury hotels and high-end dining establishments around Europe.For the cooking demonstrations, Chef Rossetto developed a contemporary tasting, reinterpreting each of the featured deli meats through refined techniques and modern flavour combinations. Mortadella Bologna PGI was presented yakitori-style, grilled and lacquered to a caramelised finish, accompanied by balsamic caviar, pistachio, compressed green apple and apple air. Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO inspired a cacciatorino croquette with smoked celeriac espuma, acidulated plum gel and burnt onion powder, combining richness, acidity and savoury notes in a contemporary format. Cotechino Modena PGI, meanwhile, was gently pouch-cooked and served with an aromatic Lambrusco jus gel, compressed Abate pear and sweet-and-sour red cabbage, using freshness and acidity to complement the product's characteristic succulence and savoury profile.The collaboration with The Chef Academy of London once again placed education at the centre of the campaign's activities in the UK. Founded in 2007, the Academy specialises in professional culinary training and combines theoretical and practical teaching with preparation for work in professional kitchens. The sessions provided an opportunity to deepen understanding of European geographical indications while also demonstrating their relevance in contemporary cooking.Through initiatives such as these,“The EU Fab 6” aims to bring the PDO and PGI systems closer to future and current food professionals, combining information about origin, certification and production with direct tasting and practical culinary experience.Co-financed by the European Union,“The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:.Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader. Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy).Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy).ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France).Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain).Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6 and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II piano)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email:...

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THE EU FAB 6 BRINGS EUROPEAN PDO AND PGI DELI MEATS BACK TO THE CHEF ACADEMY OF LONDON News Provided By Blancdenoir srl October 05, 2026, 11:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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