Seasoning Goes Superfood: Gustus Vitae Debuts 4 Vitality Blends, Including A Salt-Free Blend

Four handmade superfood seasonings built on turmeric, ginger, garlic, shiitake and herbs, incl. a salt-free blend. On Amazon Prime; gold gift set $45.99.

- Frankie Scanlon, President and co-founder of Gustus VitaeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gustus Vitae, the woman-led, family-owned artisan seasoning company, has released Vitality Blends: four small-batch, all-purpose superfood seasonings that make eating better as easy as seasoning dinner. Built on garlic, onion, turmeric, ginger, shiitake mushroom and a garden's worth of fresh-dried herbs, the collection includes Super Savory, a fully salt-free blend. Vitality Blends are available now at gustusvitae and on Amazon with Prime shipping, and are rolling out to Gustus Vitae's retail partners. Singles are $9.99; the Vitality Superfood Spices Gift Set of 4, presented in a gold gift box, is $45.99.Most people want to eat better. Very few want a new routine. Meanwhile, according to the American Heart Association, Americans average about 3,400 mg of sodium a day, roughly 50 percent more than the recommended limit of 2,300 mg, and the AHA advises flavoring food with herbs and spices instead of salt. Vitality Blends turn that advice into one step. No new recipes, no supplements, no special diet: cook what you already cook, shake on a blend packed with herbs, spices and superfood ingredients, and reach for the salt shaker less."The best wellness habit is the one you don't have to think about," said Frankie Scanlon, President and co-founder of Gustus Vitae. "Nobody sticks to a diet, but everybody seasons dinner. So we put the good stuff into the thing you already reach for: real garlic, turmeric, ginger, shiitake, a whole garden of herbs, and in Super Savory, no salt at all. Shake it on, and dinner gets better in every sense. You'd never know it was good for you if we didn't tell you."The four Vitality Blends:Super Savory (salt-free): the everyday all-rounder, with zero added salt. Chives, dill, basil, tarragon, garlic, onion, turmeric and bright lemon zest deliver full, savory flavor without a grain of salt. Chicken, fish, eggs, roasted vegetables and soups; whisk it into vinaigrettes.Vital Defense Garlic & Onion: for the garlic lover. Garlic and onion four ways, layered with rosemary, basil, coriander, ginger, orange zest and a gentle touch of heat. Steak, chicken, potatoes and pasta; stir it into olive oil for the fastest bread dip in the house. Vegan.Garden Guard: the umami one. Earthy shiitake mushroom meets a full garden of herbs, from basil, chervil and tarragon to thyme, marjoram, sage and mint. Built for plant-forward cooking: grain bowls, roasted vegetables, dips and soups. Vegan and sesame-free.Spicy Immune Boost: the warming one. Turmeric, ginger, cumin, cardamom, cinnamon and cayenne, rounded with a touch of honey, for golden color and slow, cozy heat. Chicken, rice, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, eggs and soups.The gift: Vitality Superfood Spices Gift Set of 4, $45.99All four Vitality Blends in full-size 8 oz tins, nested in a gold gift box. No wrapping, no gift bag, no tissue paper: it is finished the moment it arrives.It's the wellness gift that actually gets used. It fits the friend who just started meal prepping, the new parents who need dinner on the table in ten minutes, the family member cutting back on salt, and the home cook who already owns every spice. Nothing to refrigerate, nothing to assemble, and it ships anywhere in the country.For editors: the singles make a $9.99 stocking stuffer, and the set fits healthy gift guides, gifts for the home cook, gifts for the wellness lover, host gifts and food gifts under $50.Every Gustus Vitae blend is crafted by hand in small batches and hand packed in California from local and imported ingredients. The Vitality line is non-GMO, with no MSG, no artificial colors or flavors, and no fillers, anti-caking agents, flow agents or stabilizers; the ingredients are not irradiated or treated with EtO gas. That is increasingly what shoppers mean by healthy: the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey found 25 percent of Americans now define a healthy food as one made with limited or no artificial ingredients and preservatives, up seven points since 2022."We started at the Venice Beach Farmers Market, selling to people who read every label, and we still make every tin the way we did then," said Frankie Scanlon, President and co-founder of Gustus Vitae. "Flip a Vitality tin over and you'll find herbs, spices, garlic, mushrooms and citrus. That's it. Real food, made by hand, that makes everything you cook taste incredible. Healthy eating shouldn't feel like a sacrifice, and with these, it doesn't."Availability: Vitality Blends and the Vitality Superfood Spices Gift Set of 4 are available now at gustusvitae and on Amazon with Prime shipping, with rollout to Gustus Vitae's retail partners underway. Singles $9.99; gift set $45.99. All four blends are free of MSG, dairy and soy. Vital Defense Garlic & Onion contains sesame. Super Savory and Spicy Immune Boost contain honey; Vital Defense and Garden Guard are vegan.For editors and producers: High-resolution images of the gift box and all four tins, product samples and the full ingredient fact sheet are available at gustusvitae/pages/press-media. To request samples for gift guides, reviews or on-air segments, email....About Gustus Vitae: Gustus Vitae is a woman-led, family-owned artisan seasoning company based in Los Angeles. Founded at the Venice Beach Farmers Market, the brand crafts small-batch seasonings, infused sea salts and cane sugars, hand made and hand packed in California. Gustus Vitae has been featured on Good Morning America, TODAY, The View, Fox Business, Live with Kelly and Mark, and was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things in 2024. Learn more at .Media contact Gustus Vitae... /pages/press-media

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Seasoning Goes Superfood: Gustus Vitae Debuts 4 Vitality Blends, Including a Salt-Free Blend News Provided By Gustus Vitae October 05, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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