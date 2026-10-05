LEGENDARY WRESTLEMANIA III INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP BELT HEADS TO HERITAGE AUCTIONS

LEGENDARY WRESTLEMANIA III INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP BELT

As the high-end wrestling memorabilia market shatters records, a premier multi-champion artifact from the Golden Era hits the auction block.

- Conrad ThompsonCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heritage Auctions has officially opened the auction for one of the most historically significant physical artifacts in professional wrestling history: the definitive 1985–1989 WWF Intercontinental Championship belt. Owned by wrestling historian and podcaster Conrad Thompson, this dual-plated Reggie Parks masterpiece is now featured as a premier lot in Heritage's Fall Sports Catalog Auction.(See the official listing page here)Spanning the absolute peak of WWE's 1980s National expansion, this legendary title belt is distinguished by its unprecedented lineage. Unlike most championship belts that were quickly retired or cycled out of rotation, this exact physical artifact was carried through sold-out arenas by four separate WWE Hall of Famers: Tito Santana, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, and The Honky Tonk Man.Most notably, the belt serves as the central centerpiece of WrestleMania III on March 29, 1987. It was captured by Ricky Steamboat during his legendary, show-stealing masterpiece against "Macho Man" Randy Savage-a bout widely celebrated by historians, peers, and fans as one of the greatest and most influential matches of all time."Between 1985 and 1989, the Intercontinental Championship belonged to the definitive personalities of WWE's golden era," said Thompson. "No match captures that reputation better than Savage and Steamboat at WrestleMania III. We are approaching the 40th anniversary of that match, and still, to this day, it is referenced by wrestlers and fans alike as one of the best WrestleMania matches of all time.”This marquee offering arrives amidst a historic explosion in the high-end wrestling memorabilia market. Heritage Auctions previously revolutionized the hobby by realizing $1,037,000 for Hulk Hogan's photo-matched WrestleMania I boots, followed by the $414,800 sale of Hogan's WrestleMania II WWF World Heavyweight Championship belt. With museum-grade sports entertainment artifacts rapidly transitioning into blue-chip investments, this multi-champion Intercontinental title is expected to command fierce competitive bidding.Bidding for 1985–1989 WWF Intercontinental Championship belt is open now through October, 24, 2026.For more information on this historic championship belt, visit:

Derek Cuculich

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LEGENDARY WRESTLEMANIA III INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP BELT HEADS TO HERITAGE AUCTIONS News Provided By Ring classics October 05, 2026, 11:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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