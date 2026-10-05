The Cannabis Co. Celebrates First Anniversary In Las Vegas Arts District With Canniversary Giveback Event

Las Vegas Arts District retailer marks 1 year with a community celebration featuring local vendors, raffles, food, music & a giveback supporting a local cause.

- Arash Yazdanpanah, CEO at The Cannabis Co VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Cannabis Co., a state-licensed adult-use cannabis retailer in the Las Vegas Arts District, will celebrate its first year in business with the Canniversary Giveback event on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 200 E Charleston Blvd in Las Vegas.The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and bring together customers, local partners and members of the surrounding community to celebrate the milestone and give back to the neighborhood that has supported The Cannabis Co. throughout its first year.As part of the celebration, a portion of anniversary proceeds will be directed to a local community fund, with the recipient to be announced during the event.The Canniversary will also feature Nevada cannabis brand and cultivator pop-ups, on-site raffles and drop-in prizes, food vendors, music and anniversary-only pricing throughout the day.The celebration is built around a simple message:“One year. One community. One big thank you.”The theme reflects The Cannabis Co.'s goal of using its first anniversary not only to celebrate the business milestone, but also to recognize the customers, neighboring businesses and community relationships that have helped shape its first year in the Las Vegas Arts District.Celebrating One Year in the Las Vegas Arts District:Located on Charleston Boulevard near Downtown Las Vegas, The Cannabis Co. has spent its first year serving both Las Vegas residents and visitors while building connections within the surrounding Arts District community.The neighborhood is known for its mix of galleries, restaurants, murals, vintage shops and locally focused businesses, and the Canniversary Giveback reflects The Cannabis Co.'s continued effort to be an active part of that community.“The Arts District has welcomed us from day one. The Canniversary Giveback is our way of thanking our customers, neighbors and local businesses while giving back to the community we're proud to call home,” said Arash Yazdanpanah, CEO at The Cannabis Co.Canniversary Giveback Event Details:Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.Location: The Cannabis Co., 200 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104The event will feature local and Nevada cannabis brand activations, cultivator pop-ups, food vendors, music, raffles, drop-in prizes, giveaways and anniversary-only pricing.Eligible TCC Rewards members who attend in person may also have access to a limited anniversary offer, subject to final promotion terms, eligibility and availability.Participation and cannabis-related offers are subject to applicable Nevada regulations and event terms.Additional details, including participating vendors, giveaways, promotional information and community fund updates, will be announced by The Cannabis Co. as the event approaches.About The Cannabis Co.The Cannabis Co. is a Las Vegas cannabis retailer focused on creating a simple, welcoming and approachable shopping experience for adults 21 and older. The company offers a selection of regulated cannabis products with knowledgeable in-store support and convenient shopping options including pickup and curbside pickup.Beyond retail, The Cannabis Co. supports its local community by building relationships with customers, neighboring businesses and organizations throughout the Las Vegas Arts District.

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The Cannabis Co. Celebrates First Anniversary in Las Vegas Arts District With Canniversary Giveback Event News Provided By Do Better Inc October 05, 2026, 11:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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