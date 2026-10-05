Skip The Goa Crowd: Why Andhra's Peaceful Chirala Beach Is Your Ideal Weekend Getaway

Chirala Beach in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district offers wide golden sands, clean shorelines, and a peaceful environment without heavy crowds. Ideal for weekend trips, visitors can enjoy exciting water sports.

You do not need to travel all the way to Goa every time you want to enjoy a wide coastline, golden sands, and cool sea breeze. The Chirala coastline, which includes Vadarevu and Ramapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district, offers the perfect mix of nature and peace. Tourists lovingly call this place Andhra Goa because it matches the beach vibes and relaxing atmosphere of Goa.

You can easily plan a weekend trip here with family and friends to escape city traffic and daily work stress. Let us look at the main attractions, facilities, and special features of this beautiful beach.

Chirala Beach stays very clean and peaceful compared to the heavy crowds in Goa or other famous tourist spots. The soft, golden sand dunes easily attract visitors here. The sky turns into beautiful shades of orange and pink during sunrise and sunset, and this creates a stunning backdrop for photography. You feel immense peace and joy when you stand on the shore, breathe the fresh sea breeze, and listen to the sound of the waves.

The beach offers various water sports for people who want some adventure along with their beach walk. You can enjoy ATV rides, jet skis, speed boating, banana boat rides, and beach volleyball here. The operators charge between Rs 500 and Rs 800 for these fun activities. You can also try paramotoring to get a stunning aerial view of the Chirala coast. Visitors love taking fun horse and camel rides on the beach during the morning and evening hours.

Beautiful private resorts and cottages line up along the coast to give tourists a true Goa-style stay. You will find various accommodation options ranging from budget hotels like Golden Sands - The Bay Resort to premium beach properties. These private resorts create a perfect Goa nightlife feeling with open-top campfires, music nights, and beachside dinners while you enjoy the cool sea breeze at night.

The fresh seafood flavors available around Chirala Beach easily win the hearts of food lovers. Local fishermen bring fresh catch every day, and the beach shacks and resorts cook these fish, prawns, and crabs using local Andhra spices. You must definitely try the mouth-watering fish fry, prawn fry, and spicy crab curry when you visit this place.

Bapatla–Chirala coast emerged as AP's fast-growing tourism corridor.

▫️10–15 lakh visitors at Suryalanka

▫️₹600–₹750 crore tourism activity

▫️₹100 crore planned for development

▫️₹30–₹40 crore local income

▫️Handloom sales rising in Chirala

▫️₹37 crore private projects underway

- Andhra Nexus (@AndhraNexus) May 3, 2026

Vadarevu Beach near Chirala gives you a direct look into the local fishermen's lifestyle and their early morning fish auctions. Ramapuram Beach features beautiful rows of coconut trees and offers a very peaceful environment for relaxation. You can also visit Chirala town, which people call Mini Bombay, to buy world-famous silk sarees, cotton sarees, and handloom clothes at very reasonable prices.

You should ideally visit this place between October and March because the weather stays very pleasant during these months. Tourists from Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Guntur can easily reach this destination by road or train. This Andhra Goa serves as the best option for families who want to enjoy a great beach vacation on a low budget.