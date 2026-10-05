403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi-Led Coalition Reaffirms Support for Yemen Government Against Houthis
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Sunday it would maintain its support for the Yemeni government and armed forces as they seek to restore state institutions and end Houthi control.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki described Houthi attacks on Yemenis as "flagrant violations that have brought calamity and suffering to the Yemeni people for many years."
He accused the group of imposing internal blockades, forcibly removing residents, exploiting resources and redirecting them toward the "war effort."
Al-Maliki also accused the Houthis of recruiting children and harming Yemen’s “social fabric.”
He said the group’s attacks on Saudi Arabia, including alleged attempts to target Mecca and Medina, justified continued efforts to deter it.
He also referred to attacks targeting Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Taif and Yanbu.
Al-Maliki further cited alleged attempts to attack Saudi vessels operating in the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, calling such actions a "threat to regional and international security, freedom of navigation and international trade."
He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s "inherent right" to defend its sovereignty, safeguard its security and undertake operational measures aimed at deterring the Houthis and stopping what he described as their violations.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki described Houthi attacks on Yemenis as "flagrant violations that have brought calamity and suffering to the Yemeni people for many years."
He accused the group of imposing internal blockades, forcibly removing residents, exploiting resources and redirecting them toward the "war effort."
Al-Maliki also accused the Houthis of recruiting children and harming Yemen’s “social fabric.”
He said the group’s attacks on Saudi Arabia, including alleged attempts to target Mecca and Medina, justified continued efforts to deter it.
He also referred to attacks targeting Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Taif and Yanbu.
Al-Maliki further cited alleged attempts to attack Saudi vessels operating in the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, calling such actions a "threat to regional and international security, freedom of navigation and international trade."
He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s "inherent right" to defend its sovereignty, safeguard its security and undertake operational measures aimed at deterring the Houthis and stopping what he described as their violations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment