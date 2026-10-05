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Iranian Oil Minister Steps Down as Government Reshuffles
(MENAFN) Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned, with President Masoud Pezeshkian accepting his departure and appointing a temporary replacement to lead the ministry.
Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy head of communications at the Iranian president’s office, confirmed that Pezeshkian had approved Paknejad’s resignation.
Hamid Bovard was appointed acting oil minister and will oversee the ministry’s operations, Tabatabaei said.
No explanation was provided for Paknejad’s decision to step down, which comes as Iran faces unprecedented US sanctions, particularly against its oil industry.
Bovard previously headed the state-run National Iranian Oil Company and has spent most of his professional career working in oilfield operations.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Saturday that Iran had no oil shipments remaining at sea and would generate zero oil revenue during the week.
On Aug. 25, the US Treasury Department announced Operation Economic Outcast, a broad campaign intended to isolate Iran from the international financial system.
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies. The US military later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy head of communications at the Iranian president’s office, confirmed that Pezeshkian had approved Paknejad’s resignation.
Hamid Bovard was appointed acting oil minister and will oversee the ministry’s operations, Tabatabaei said.
No explanation was provided for Paknejad’s decision to step down, which comes as Iran faces unprecedented US sanctions, particularly against its oil industry.
Bovard previously headed the state-run National Iranian Oil Company and has spent most of his professional career working in oilfield operations.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Saturday that Iran had no oil shipments remaining at sea and would generate zero oil revenue during the week.
On Aug. 25, the US Treasury Department announced Operation Economic Outcast, a broad campaign intended to isolate Iran from the international financial system.
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies. The US military later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
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