Real-World Analysis Highlighting HAE Disease Experience And Gaps In Treatment Satisfaction Published In Advances In Therapy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Findings highlight opportunities for further improvement in treatment use and adherence, despite the availability of multiple long-term prophylaxis and on-demand treatment options

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS) a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated angioedema (AE-BK), such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced that insights from a Pharvaris-funded analysis of the multinational Adelphi Real World HAE Disease Specific ProgrammeTM (DSP) dataset evaluating how HAE is managed in clinical practice have been published in Advances in Therapy.

The analysis evaluated real-world patterns of HAE disease management including frequency, severity, and characteristics of HAE attacks; use of long-term prophylaxis (LTP) and on-demand treatment (ODT); patient and physician decision-making around treating or not treating attacks; treatment adherence and reasons for suboptimal adherence; and patient and physician perspectives on treatment satisfaction and unmet needs.

“By incorporating both physician-reported clinical data and patient-reported experiences, this analysis provides a comprehensive view of how hereditary angioedema is managed in routine clinical practice,” said Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., President of Pharvaris.“Early diagnosis and effective treatment remain critical, yet this real-world analysis highlights remaining gaps between guideline-recommended care and the actual experience of people with HAE. Addressing these gaps may help improve treatment outcomes, enhance patient satisfaction, and optimize overall disease management. These findings highlight the importance of understanding how treatment decisions are made in real-world settings and the barriers that may still limit alignment with clinical guidelines. At Pharvaris, we are committed to supporting the HAE community by leveraging insights to inform decisions and to identify solutions that may further inform medical care and address the practical and clinical needs of patients and physicians in everyday practice.”

Study Insights

The analysis identified gaps that currently persist between guideline-recommended care and real-world practice. Patient satisfaction with treatment and the decision to change treatment were mostly driven by ease of portability, route of administration, perceived efficacy, and the odds of experiencing adverse events. In addition, treatment burden-particularly related to route of administration, convenience, and integration into daily life-continues to impact patient behavior and satisfaction.

With regards to on-demand treatment of attacks, a substantial proportion of patients do not treat all HAE attacks, most commonly because attacks are perceived as not severe enough to use treatments patients perceive being associated with increased burden. Other reasons included the lack of availability of therapy and pain associated with injectable treatments. With regards to LTP treatment satisfaction, daily oral treatment was preferred over biweekly or monthly injections. These findings highlight ongoing unmet needs and suggest that real-world factors, including patient preferences and treatment usability, play a critical role in treatment outcomes.

Study Details

The analysis used data from the Adelphi Real World HAE DSP, a cross-sectional, retrospective survey conducted between January 2023 and January 2024 across the United States, Europe, and Japan. The study included 225 physicians, who completed record-based assessments for 1,131 patients with HAE, as well as 279 patients who provided direct, self-reported insights through questionnaires. This dual approach enabled comparison of physician-reported clinical data with patient-reported experiences, offering a comprehensive view of real-world HAE management. The survey captured both clinical characteristics and patient perspectives, including treatment behaviors and quality-of-life impact. Although the HAE treatment landscape has evolved between the time of the survey and present, the findings from the study are still considered actual.

The full publication can be found here:

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs in bradykinin-mediated conditions, including all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris' aspiration is to offer therapies with injectable-like efficacyTM, a well-tolerated profile, and the convenience of oral administration to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. By delivering on this aspiration, Pharvaris aims to provide a new standard of care in bradykinin-mediated angioedema. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to our future plans, studies and trials, and any statements containing the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“estimate,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“will” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Pharvaris' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include but are not limited to the following: uncertainty in the outcome of our interactions with regulatory authorities, including the FDA; the expected timing, progress, or success of our clinical development programs, especially for deucrictibant immediate-release capsules and deucrictibant extended-release tablets, which are in late-stage global clinical trials; the outcome of regulatory approvals, including the outcome of our NDA and MAA for the on-demand treatment of acute attacks of HAE; our ability to replicate the efficacy and safety demonstrated in the RAPIDe-1, RAPIDe-2, RAPIDe-3, CHAPTER-1, and CHAPTER-3 Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies in ongoing and future nonclinical studies and clinical trials, such as CREAATE; risks arising from epidemic diseases, which may adversely impact our business, nonclinical studies, and clinical trials; our ability to potentially use deucrictibant for alternative purposes, for example to treat C1-INH deficiency (AAE-C1INH); the value of our ordinary shares; the timing, costs and other limitations involved in obtaining regulatory approval for our product candidates, or any other product candidate that we may develop in the future; our ability to establish commercial capabilities or enter into agreements with third parties to market, sell, and distribute our product candidates; our ability to compete in the pharmaceutical industry, including with respect to existing therapies, emerging potentially competitive therapies and with competitive generic products; our ability to market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for our product candidates; our ability to produce sufficient amounts of drug product candidates for commercialization; our ability to raise capital when needed and on acceptable terms; regulatory developments in the United States, the European Union and other jurisdictions; our ability to protect our intellectual property and know-how and operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights or regulatory exclusivity of others; our ability to manage negative consequences from changes in applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws (including the Biosecure Act), our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; changes and uncertainty in general market conditions; disruptions at the FDA and other agencies; changes and uncertainty in general market, political and economic conditions, including as a result of inflation and geopolitical conflicts; changes in regulations and customs, tariffs and trade barriers; and the other factors described under the headings“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and“Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. While Pharvaris may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Pharvaris disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Pharvaris' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CONTACT: Contact Maggie Beller Vice President, Head of Corporate and Investor Communications...