Coave Therapeutics Presents Non-Human Primate Data Supporting Lead Wet AMD Gene Therapy Program At Euretina 2026



New non-human primate data show Coave's ligand-conjugated suprachoroidal vector, coAAV-SCS, achieved up to 120-fold higher retinal and RPE-choroid expression than existing AAV capsids

Aflibercept expressed via coAAV-SCS reached clinically meaningful posterior segment levels Data support the design rationale for CoTx-101, Coave's lead retinal gene therapy program for the treatment of wet AMD, which combines targeted suprachoroidal administration with dual inhibition of VEGF and Ang-2



PARIS, France – 5 October 2026: Coave Therapeutics (“Coave”), a company redefining ocular gene therapy with a best-in-class pipeline powered by ligand-conjugated vectors, announces that it presented new preclinical data supporting the development of its lead retinal gene therapy program, CoTx-101, at the 26th Euretina Congress, held in Vienna, Austria, from 1-4 October 2026.

The data, orally presented on 4 October 2026 by Dr. Nora Dimon, Coave's VP of Clinical Development, showed that the Company's ligand-conjugated suprachoroidal vector, coAAV-SCS, achieved 120-fold higher expression in the retina and RPE-choroid compared with existing AAV capsids in non-human primates (NHPs). Head-to-head studies showed reproducible targeting of RPE and photoreceptors, with limited anterior segment exposure and a favorable inflammatory profile. In a pharmacokinetic NHP study of aflibercept-expressing vectors, coAAV-SCS delivered higher posterior segment levels of aflibercept (an anti-VEGF biologic) than clinical comparator vectors, with aflibercept levels being clinically meaningful.

Coave also presented data on the therapeutic cassette carried by CoTx-101 at Euretina 2026. Using AI/ML-guided sequence engineering, the Company generated more than 200,000 constructs to identify a lead cassette capable of efficient, simultaneous secretion of anti-VEGF and anti-Ang-2 proteins.

CoTx-101 is being developed for the treatment of retinal diseases such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD, or wet AMD) and is powered by a ligand-conjugated AAV that is highly tissue specific, precisely delivered and designed to be safer than traditional approaches.

Rodolphe Clerval, Chief Executive Officer of Coave Therapeutics, said:“These data reinforce the rationale behind CoTx-101's design, pairing a ligand-conjugated suprachoroidal capsid with a dual-pathway cassette to form a potentially best-in-class gene therapy for the treatment of wet AMD. We have demonstrated that our vector delivers clinically meaningful anti-VEGF levels to the back of the eye, and look forward to continuing work on our lead program as we advance towards the clinic.”

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About Coave Therapeutics

Starting with ophthalmology, Coave Therapeutics is redefining targeted gene therapy by solving its most critical challenge: delivery. The Company is pioneering first-in-class ligand-conjugated AAVs, enabling precision vectors that are highly tissue specific, precisely delivered and safer than traditional approaches.

Through this targeted gene therapy approach, Coave has created the first suprachoroidal vector, which has the potential to transform the treatment of retinal diseases such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD/wAMD). Coave is advancing its lead program, CoTx-101, towards clinical development, with the goal of delivering a best-in-class, safe and convenient treatment that frees patients from the burden of frequent injections while providing durable vision gains.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

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