Iridex Completes Relocation Of Manufacturing Facility To San Jose, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Expects to Realize Approximately $600,000 in Annualized Cost Savings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced that it has completed the relocation of its manufacturing facility from Mountain View, California to a new facility in San Jose, California.

“We are pleased to announce the successful relocation of our manufacturing facility. This was a key component of our plan to reduce expenses and improve profitability,” said Patrick Mercer, President and CEO of Iridex.“This relocation is expected to improve operational efficiency while providing the infrastructure required to support the business we are building for the future.”

The completed relocation is set to generate approximately $0.6 million in annualized cost savings, consistent with the expectations outlined previously. The Company anticipates further savings opportunities as the transition is fully integrated into its operations.

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, which include capital equipment and consumable probes for the ophthalmology market. The Company's proprietary MicroPulse®technology delivers the therapeutic benefits of laser treatment while minimizing tissue damage, offering a safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex's current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at .

Iridex, the Iridex logo, MicroPulse, the MicroPulse Logo, Iridex PASCAL, IQ 532, IQ 577, OcuLight, TxCell, Cyclo G6, MicroPulse P3, G-Probe, G-Probe Illuminate and EndoProbe are registered trademarks of Iridex Corporation, Inc. in the United States, Europe, and other jurisdictions.

Investor Relations Contact

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

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