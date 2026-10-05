AIMS Surpasses 185,000 Global Active Traders, Solidifying Its Position As A Leading Regulated Prime Broker

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The multi-regulated forex and CFD broker grew its global active trader base from 100,000 to 185,000 over the past year-an 85 percent increase driven by ASIC prime brokerage services, expansion across key international markets, and its BAPPEBTI licence in Indonesia.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIMS (Auric International Markets), a globally recognized financial services group, today announced that its global active trader base has grown to more than 185,000, up from 100,000 a year earlier. The 85 percent increase reflects surging worldwide demand for regulated forex and CFD trading among retail and institutional clients alike.







AIMS is a multi-regulated forex and CFD broker serving traders across the Asia-Pacific region.

This rapid trader adoption aligns directly with AIMS' broader institutional evolution. Supported by its active prime brokerage framework under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC Licence No. 526125), AIMS bridges the gap between top-tier prime brokerage liquidity and accessible market execution as a leading regulated prime broker worldwide.

The milestone caps a year of strategic international expansion for the broker, which now serves clients across more than 21 countries. A primary driver of this recent global momentum stems from Southeast Asia, where AIMS secured its Indonesian licence from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency ( BAPPEBTI Licence No. SI/09/2025 ) through AIMS Indo Berjangka

Regulatory Integrity and Fund Safety at the Core

As traders globally increasingly prioritize regulatory oversight and capital safety, AIMS has built its international strategy around transparent governance and robust fund protections.

Anchored by key regional market hubs-including its prime brokerage operations under ASIC in Australia and its regulated entity under BAPPEBTI in Indonesia, AIMS applies strict segregated fund management, high corporate risk standards, and sub-millisecond execution speeds across all operating jurisdictions.

"Reaching 185,000 active traders reflects the trust clients place in us worldwide, and Southeast Asia has been central to that momentum," said Windy Alexandra, CEO of AIMS Indonesia. "Securing our BAPPEBTI licence and building a local presence in Jakarta showed traders that regulation and fund safety come first, and that is the standard we hold across every market we operate in."

A Decade of Growth and Institutional Scaling

Founded in 2015, AIMS has evolved over the past decade from an emerging trading brand into a multi-market financial powerhouse. The 185,000-trader milestone marks one of the company's largest year-over-year global growth spurts to date.

The broker attributes this rapid scaling to three core factors:

Leveraging its ASIC-regulated prime brokerage capabilities to provide competitive spreads and low-latency execution globally.Establishing on-the-ground offices, such as the new Jakarta hub under BAPPEBTI oversight paired with tailored client education.Broadening access to a wide suite of forex, indices, commodities, and CFD instruments for traders worldwide.

Looking Ahead

Building on this record growth, AIMS plans to further strengthen its regulatory footprint across additional high-growth international markets, roll out expanded prime clearing capabilities, and continue scaling its multi-asset infrastructure globally.

For more information regarding AIMS' trading services and regulatory framework, please visit our website.

About AIMS

AIMS (Auric International Markets) is a renowned global financial brokerage offering institutional-grade execution, clearing services, and multi-asset technology for retail and institutional clients worldwide. Established in 2015, AIMS operates a powerhouse footprint across more than 21 countries, supported by foundational regional hubs spanning Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Press Inquiries

Benson Low

media [at] aimsfx.com

