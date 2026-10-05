New Pico Laser For Tattoo Removal Includes Installation, On-Site Training And A Two-Year Warranty That Covers Technician Travel

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The PicoTech's two-year warranty covers parts, labor, and shipping or technician travel, the same structure Rock Bottom Lasers uses on the 90-day warranty for its pre-owned equipment.

Aesthetika's published specifications list five wavelengths for the PicoTech, 1064, 532, 755, 585 and 650 nm, along with a 300 to 350 picosecond pulse. Licensing and supervision rules for laser procedures vary by state, and purchasers confirm operator requirements with their state medical board. Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock Bottom Lasers, a Phoenix aesthetic equipment dealer that has bought and sold pre-owned lasers for 18 years, is expanding into new equipment and now sells a new Pico laser for tattoo removal, the Aesthetika PicoTech, to med spas, dermatology practices and aesthetic clinics nationwide. Rock Bottom Lasers lists the PicoTech at $59,975, a price that includes freight within the continental United States, installation and calibration at the practice, one day of on-site operator training and a two-year warranty. Premium-brand Pico systems list at $150,000 or more, based on the list prices Rock Bottom Lasers tracks across the new Pico market. Rock Bottom Lasers Moves From Pre-Owned Into New Equipment Vin Wells founded Rock Bottom Lasers after owning and operating a med spa for eight years, and he has worked in the aesthetic industry for 26 years. The company has bought equipment from practices that are upgrading or closing and resold it with shipping and warranty coverage built into the price. The new-equipment line applies that same pricing structure to systems sold new. "Buying equipment back from practices shows us what a laser is really worth over its working life. We used that perspective to price the PicoTech, so a practice buying new can plan around a cost that fits the work the machine will actually do," Wells said. The PicoTech Carries the Same Warranty Structure as Rock Bottom Lasers' Pre-Owned Equipment Rock Bottom Lasers' 90-day warranty on pre-owned equipment covers parts, labor and technician travel. The company extends that coverage to the PicoTech for two years and adds shipping for units that go to a repair facility. Shipping to Canada adds $250. Aesthetika Publishes Five Wavelengths and a 300 to 350 Picosecond Pulse for the PicoTech According to the manufacturer's published specifications, the PicoTech is an Nd:YAG picosecond laser with the following core figures.

Specification Aesthetika published detail Wavelengths 1064, 532, 755, 585 and 650 nm, through included wavelength attachments Pulse width 300 to 350 picoseconds (picosecond mode) Spot size 2 to 10 mm, adjustable Repetition rate 1 to 10 Hz, adjustable Beam profile Flat-top Operating modes Picosecond, PTP, multi-pulse, long pulse, long pulse pro Handpieces and accessories Q-switched handpiece, fractional handpiece, eyewear, footswitch, operator manual, quick reference guide Power and size AC 110V/230V, 50/60 Hz; 100 x 53 x 115 cm; 101 kg





Rock Bottom Lasers Plans to Add More New Platforms

The PicoTech is the first of several new systems Rock Bottom Lasers plans to offer. The company will price each additional platform the same way, with freight, installation, training and warranty coverage included in the listed price.

State Licensing Rules Determine Who May Operate the Laser

Each state sets who may operate a medical laser, regardless of who owns it. Licensing, supervision and delegation requirements vary by state, and purchasers should confirm the applicable requirements with their state medical board before operating the equipment. Rock Bottom Lasers sells equipment nationally, and each purchaser holds responsibility for making sure the operator has the required credentials..

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What is a picosecond laser for tattoo removal?

Answer: A picosecond laser for tattoo removal is a medical laser that fires pulses lasting trillionths of a second. The shorter name "Pico laser" refers to the same category. Manufacturers design these lasers to break tattoo ink into smaller particles that the body clears over a series of treatments. According to Aesthetika's published specifications, the PicoTech delivers pulses of 300 to 350 picoseconds, lists five wavelengths, 1064, 532, 755, 585 and 650 nm, and also runs a long-pulse mode at 300 microseconds.

Question: What does the PicoTech's $59,975 price include?

Answer: The $59,975 price includes freight within the continental United States, professional installation and calibration at the buyer's location, one day of on-site operator training, and a two-year warranty. The system ships with its wavelength attachments, a Q-switched handpiece, a fractional handpiece, eyewear, a footswitch, an operator manual and a quick reference guide.

Question: What does the PicoTech warranty cover?

Answer: The warranty runs two years from purchase and covers parts, labor, and shipping or technician travel. Rock Bottom Lasers uses the same parts, labor and travel structure on the 90-day warranty for its pre-owned equipment and extends it to the PicoTech for the full two years.

Question: Can practices outside the continental United States buy the PicoTech?

Answer: Yes. Shipping to Canada adds $250, and the price includes customs charges and taxes for Canadian delivery. Buyers in other locations can request a freight quote from Rock Bottom Lasers. Local regulators set operator licensing rules outside the United States, and the purchaser holds responsibility for meeting them.

Question: Is financing available for a new Pico laser?

Answer: Practices can finance or lease a new Pico laser, and Rock Bottom Lasers offers both options on the PicoTech. When comparing financing offers, the total of all payments over the term and any end-of-lease buyout give a clearer view of cost than the monthly payment alone. A longer term lowers the monthly payment and raises the total a practice pays.

Question: Who can operate a picosecond tattoo removal laser?

Answer: State law determines who may operate a picosecond laser, and requirements for licensing, supervision and delegation differ from state to state. Owning the equipment does not authorize clinical use. Rock Bottom Lasers sells equipment nationally, and purchasers should confirm with their state medical board that each operator holds the credentials the state requires before treating patients.

About Rock Bottom Lasers

Rock Bottom Lasers is an aesthetic equipment dealer based in Phoenix, Arizona. For 18 years the company has bought and sold pre-owned lasers and aesthetic devices for med spas, dermatology practices and aesthetic clinics across the United States, with domestic shipping and warranty coverage included in its listed prices. In 2026 it began offering new, value-priced equipment, starting with the Aesthetika PicoTech picosecond laser. The company was founded by Vin Wells, a former med spa owner with 26 years in the aesthetic industry, and is a BBB Accredited Business. Learn more at rockbottomlasers.com.

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