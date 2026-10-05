Aldebaran Reports 1,728.9 M Of 0.45% Cueq (0.41% Cu, 0.03 G/T Au & 1.34 G/T Ag), Including 756 M Of 0.68% Cueq (0.61% Cu, 0.03 G/T Au & 2.12 G/T Ag) At The Altar Copper-Gold Project In San Juan, Argentina
|Table 1 – Altar Drill Hole Results
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Cu
(%)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Mo
(ppm)
| As
(ppm)
| CuEq
(%)
|ALD-26-260- Total Depth - 1,869.9 m
|Interval
|141.00
|1,869.90
|1,728.90
|0.41
|0.03
|1.34
|123
|81
|0.45
|Incl.
|442.00
|1,869.90
|1,427.90
|0.47
|0.03
|1.49
|143
|87
|0.52
|Incl.
|965.00
|1,721.00
|756.00
|0.61
|0.03
|2.12
|197
|76
|0.68
|Incl.
|1,211.00
|1,299.00
|88.00
|0.76
|0.05
|1.87
|232
|69
|0.84
|ALD-26-265 - Total Depth - 1,150.00 m
|Interval
|249.00
|1,150.00
|901.00
|0.41
|0.15
|1.21
|15
|183
|0.47
|Incl.
|296.00
|1,077.00
|781.00
|0.45
|0.17
|1.29
|15
|196
|0.52
|Incl.
|516.00
|712.00
|196.00
|0.61
|0.30
|1.64
|12
|171
|0.73
|Incl.
|619.00
|677.00
|58.00
|0.72
|0.42
|2.06
|8
|218
|0.87
|And
|740.00
|824.00
|84.00
|0.52
|0.18
|1.51
|6
|382
|0.59
|And
|866.00
|945.20
|79.20
|0.60
|0.17
|1.58
|19
|327
|0.67
|ALD-26-266 - Total Depth -977.80 m
|Interval
|59.00
|977.80
|918.80
|0.58
|0.09
|1.58
|14
|275
|0.62
|Incl.
|59.00
|146.00
|87.00
|0.82
|0.13
|1.94
|13
|446
|0.88
|Incl.
|61.00
|126.00
|65.00
|0.90
|0.15
|2.18
|13
|591
|0.96
|And
|422.00
|724.00
|302.00
|0.70
|0.14
|1.11
|11
|51
|0.76
|Incl.
|490.00
|702.00
|212.00
|0.77
|0.16
|1.20
|8
|59
|0.83
|ALD-26-268 - Total Depth - 550.00 m
|Interval
|36.00
|231.00
|195.00
|0.24
|0.04
|1.23
|25
|362
|0.26
|ALD-26-269 - Total Depth -1,003.70 m
|Interval
|63.00
|1,003.70
|940.70
|0.42
|0.16
|1.37
|22
|212
|0.49
|Incl.
|533.00
|698.00
|165.00
|0.68
|0.31
|1.85
|13
|260
|0.80
|Incl.
|771.00
|998.00
|227.00
|0.53
|0.16
|2.33
|13
|383
|0.60
|ALD-26-270 - Total Depth - 525.00 m
|No Reportable Intervals
|ALD-26-271 - Total Depth - 1,034.90 m
|Interval
|193.00
|1,034.90
|841.90
|0.50
|0.08
|1.02
|31
|116
|0.54
|Incl.
|722.00
|975.00
|253.00
|0.69
|0.07
|0.91
|31
|40
|0.73
|Incl.
|732.00
|781.00
|49.00
|0.77
|0.14
|1.20
|13
|106
|0.83
|ALD-26-272 - Total Depth - 350.00 m
|No Reportable Intervals
|ALD-26-273 - Total Depth - 435.00 m
|No Reportable Intervals
|ALD-26-274 - Total Depth - 521.00 m
|Interval
|114.00
|169.00
|55.00
|0.18
|0.03
|0.61
|5
|291
|0.19
|ALD-26-275 - Total Depth - 360.00 m
|No Reportable Intervals
|ALD-26-276 - Total Depth - 416.20 m
|Interval
|321.00
|416.20
|95.20
|0.13
|0.33
|0.64
|22
|567
|0.25
|ALD-26-277 - Total Depth - 230.00 m
|Interval
|118.00
|230.00
|112.00
|0.13
|0.07
|1.48
|11
|459
|0.17
|The grades are uncut. CuEq values were calculated using copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Metal prices utilized for the calculations are Cu = US$3.00/lb, Au = US$1,400/oz, Ag = US$18/oz, and Mo = US$10/lb. Recoveries used for the supporting metals found in the CuEq equation are as follows: Au = 50%, Ag = 51%, (based on historical metallurgical test work) and Mo = 70% (benchmarking from similar deposits). The formula utilized to calculate equivalent values is CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t * 0.34025) + (Ag g/t * 0.00446) + (Mo ppm * 0.00023). Intervals represent true thickness of the deposit.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, FGS, Chief Geological Officer and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE ALDEBARAN BOARD
(signed)“John Black”
John Black, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: +1 (604) 685-6800
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About Aldebaran Resources Inc.
Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024). In October 2025 the Company announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Altar Project (independent technical report prepared by SRK Consulting Inc, Denver, Colorado, titled“NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Altar Project San Juan, Argentina”, dated September 30, 2025 – see news release dated October 30, 2025).
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Sampling and Analytical Procedures
Altar follows systematic and rigorous sampling and analytical protocols which meet and exceed industry standards. These protocols are summarized below and are available on the Aldebaran website at .
All drill holes are diamond core holes with PQ, HQ or NQ core diameters. Drill core is collected at the drill site where recovery and RQD (Rock Quality Designation) measurements are taken before the core is boxed and transported to the Altar camp facilities, a short distance away, where the whole core is photographed under more optimum lighting conditions and geological quick log is produced. The whole-core is then marked and sampled into geological defined, systematic 1- to 2-metre sample intervals, unless the geologist determines the presence of an important geological contact, which should not be crossed. The whole-core is then cut-in-half with a diamond saw blade, with half the sample retained in the core box for future reference and the other half placed into a pre-labelled plastic bag, sealed with a two plastic security zip ties, and labeled with a unique sample number. The bagged samples are then placed into larger plastic sacks, and those sacks are sealed with another plastic security zip tie and labelled for shipment. The sacks are then placed onto wooden pallets and wrapped in plastic shrink-wrap and stored in a secure area pending shipment to a certified ALS laboratory sample preparation facility located in Mendoza, Argentina, where the samples are dried, crushed, and pulverized. The resulting sample pulps are sent by batch to the ALS laboratory in Lima for geochemical assay analysis, including a 30g fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish analysis for gold and a full multi-acid digestion (4-acid) with ICP-AES analysis for other elements. Samples with results that exceed maximum detection values for gold are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish and other elements of interest are re-analyzed using precise ore-grade ICP analytical techniques. Aldebaran independently inserts certified control standards (Super Certified Reference Materials (SCRM's), coarse field blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream to monitor data quality. These control samples represent 10-12% of the total samples submitted and are inserted“blindly” to the laboratory in the sample sequence prior to departure from the Aldebaran facilities.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements regarding Aldebaran, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the proposed exploration and development of the Altar project described herein, and management's assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration and development programs, the mineral resource estimate and pre-feasibility study, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.
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