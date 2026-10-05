Dmitry Shubov Consulting Observes Cross-Border Tech And Agency Automation Trends At Cebu Summit 2026
Summit sessions highlighted a growing operational divide between teams treating automation as an internal productivity experiment and those packaging agentic workflows into recurring enterprise contracts. For agencies actively serving cross-border accounts, discussions centered on the practical mechanics of scaling without importing legal risk, specifically around data sandboxing, contractor intellectual property assignments, and cross-border payment structures.
"It was great seeing how aggressively regional operators are building out agentic systems, but the conversations around scaling repeatedly hit the exact same friction point: client procurement," said Dmitry Shubov, CEO and Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting. "When an overseas agency wins an enterprise client in the States or Europe, the buyer's legal team is immediately going to scrutinize who owns the underlying workflows and how proprietary data is protected. Getting those contract terms and corporate structures sorted out early is what keeps commercial momentum going."
The summit's focus on operational discipline reflects a broader shift across Southeast Asia, where establishing sound cross-border frameworks is becoming central to participating in international technology markets. For more information, please visit dmitryshubovconsulting.com directly.
About Dmitry Shubov Consulting
At Dmitry Shubov Consulting, our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.
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