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Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Sets Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call


2026-10-05 07:08:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-844-826-3035
International: 1-412-317-5195

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 10212104
The playback can be accessed through November 19, 2026.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 220 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet – Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.

Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve. Visit to learn more.

Contacts:

Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
Telephone: 678-459-1959
Email:...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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