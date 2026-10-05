Veterans Of Now Seeks 250 Motorcycle Riders For America's 250Th Anniversary

Veterans Of Now's sixth annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade and Business & Resource Expo - November 7, 2026, Flint, Michigan.

Veterans Of Now (V.O.N.)

The 250 riders for 250 years goal is part of the all-vehicle November 7 Motorcade in Flint; cars, clubs and commercial vehicles are also welcome.

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans Of Now (V.O.N.) is inviting motorcycle riders and riding clubs to help reach a goal of 250 motorcycle participants for its November 7, 2026 Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade in Flint, Michigan. The theme, 250 riders for 250 years, connects the recruitment effort with America's 250th anniversary.The number 250 is a motorcycle participation goal, not a report of confirmed attendance or a limit on the Motorcade. Cars, SUVs, vans, pickups, commercial vehicles and 18-wheelers are also welcome in the all-vehicle event.Riders and clubs can register for the Motorcade through the official V.O.N. participant form. Individual supporters, veteran organizations and community groups are invited to join the event in honoring veterans and military families.The 6th Annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade stages in front of Flint City Hall and departs at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7. Registered participants should look for confirmed operating instructions from V.O.N. before event day.The associated Business & Resource Expo takes place at Berston Field House in Flint on the same day. Vendor setup runs from 9 to 11 a.m., and the public Expo runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All times are Eastern. Businesses and community resource organizations can apply for the Business & Resource Expo through its separate form.V.O.N. invites riders and clubs to share the registration opportunity within their networks and help connect the motorcycle community with the wider November 7 event.Visit VeteransOfNow for official event information and participation options. For registration questions, contact Rachel Harris at 810-777-4881 or.... Newsrooms interested in covering the recruitment effort or speaking with George F. Grundy II may contact....

George F. Grundy II

Veterans Of Now

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Veterans Of Now Seeks 250 Motorcycle Riders for America's 250th Anniversary News Provided By Veterans Of Now October 05, 2026, 10:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry



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