Tricelx Earns AABB Accreditation - Three FDA-Cleared Trials, One Biotherapeutic, One Standard

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three FDA clearances. Two AABB credentials. One biotherapeutic. AABB, the international body that sets standards for blood and biotherapies, has accredited the TriCelX laboratory at The Star in Frisco, Texas - the facility that makes XytriXTM for the company's FDA-cleared clinical trials in knee osteoarthritis, CTE and ALS. Outside assessors examined how TriCelX processes, stores and distributes its signaling cells and found that its systems meet or exceed the standard. TriCelX is upfront about what this is and what it is not: it is a verdict on how XytriXTM is made, not on whether it works. That question belongs to the trials.

FRISCO, Texas, October 5, 2026 - TriCelX, Inc. today announced that AABB, the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies, has accredited its laboratory at the Baylor Scott and White Sports Therapy and Research Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The accreditation covers the processing, storage and distribution of signaling cells from donated umbilical cord tissue - the cells XytriXTM is made from. It took effect on September 30, 2026 and runs for two years. AABB also awarded TriCelX a second, separate credential: its Cellular Starting Material Qualification.

Who AABB is, and why its verdict counts

AABB is an international, not-for-profit association that sets standards for facilities working with blood and biotherapies, and then checks whether they meet them. It has been setting standards for more than 60 years. The rulebook that applies here, its Standards for Cellular Therapy Services, is now in its 12th edition and is written by committees of experts in the field. The point of an outside standard is that the company does not get to grade its own work. Anyone can say they take quality seriously. Accreditation means someone independent came in and looked.

How accreditation is earned

It cannot be bought. A facility first has to show, in writing, how it meets every standard that applies to it. AABB assessors then come to the site and test those claims against what actually happens there. They visited TriCelX in July 2026. What they look at is unglamorous and it is the whole job: how donors are screened and tested, how the cells are processed, how they are frozen and stored, how every container is labeled and traced, who is qualified to do the work, what happens when something goes wrong, and whether management reviews its own performance. AABB concluded that TriCelX's quality and operational systems“meet or exceed” its requirements. It is also not permanent. Accreditation covers named activities only and expires on September 30, 2028. To keep it, TriCelX has to be assessed again.

A second credential, for the starting material

Every biotherapeutic begins with donated tissue. For TriCelX that is the umbilical cord, donated after a healthy birth and otherwise discarded. AABB's Cellular Starting Material Qualification recognizes that a facility's quality system meets its standards for that starting material - the first link in the chain, before any manufacturing begins. It is a separate credential from accreditation, and TriCelX holds both.

Why this matters for three clinical trials

TriCelX is studying one biotherapeutic, XytriXTM, in three conditions, and the FDA has cleared all three studies to proceed. In knee osteoarthritis, cleared in April 2026, dosing of participants is under way. In chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, the study was cleared in June 2026. In ALS, the FDA has now cleared the study as well and it will be enrolling soon. The first ALS participants will be dosed as soon as the independent safety board watching the CTE study clears the intravenous dose. All three use the identical biotherapeutic, made in the same laboratory from the same cell banks. That is what makes the quality of the laboratory a scientific question and not just a housekeeping one. A trial can only tell you whether a therapy works if every participant receives the same thing. If what is in the vial varies from one dose to the next, nobody can say whether a result came from the therapy or from the variation. The activities AABB accredited - processing, storage and distribution - are exactly the ones that decide whether the dose a participant receives is the dose the protocol describes.

What quality means at TriCelX

“Our mission is quality, the highest-fidelity biotherapeutics, and rigorous science. Those are easy words to put on a website. Accreditation is what it looks like when someone from outside comes in and checks,” said Jakes Jordaan, Founder, President and CEO of TriCelX.“Our mission is to become the leading global biotherapeutics platform across multiple diseases. Knee osteoarthritis, CTE and ALS are in FDA-cleared trials today. Alzheimer's disease is next: that work is under way, and we anticipate our pre-IND submission to the FDA in December. A platform with that reach has to stand on a standard that others can inspect, and now it does.”“A living cell is not a pill. It cannot be stamped out identically by a machine. Every step - the donor, the testing, the processing, the freezing, the storage, the shipment - has to be controlled and written down, or what is in the vial is not what you think it is. That discipline is the company.”“We asked to be measured against the hardest standard we could find, and we will be measured against it again in two years. None of this tells anyone that XytriX works. Our trials will answer that, and we will report what they show either way. Science will win - but only science done properly.”

The technology - XytriXTM: one cell, a whole playbook

XytriXTM is made from signaling cells found in donated umbilical cord tissue - the part normally thrown away after a healthy birth. These cells do not do one thing. They sense the tissue they arrive in and respond to what it needs. TriCelX's working model is that they do five things. They signal. Each cell releases thousands of tiny packets, called exosomes, that carry instructions to the body's own cells: calm down here, rebuild there. This is the main job. They calm the immune system. In a disease such as ALS, the body's defenses turn on its own nerve cells. The cells are designed to dial that response down where it is overreacting. They push back against scarring. Repeated damage leaves stiff scar tissue that chokes off repair, in the brain and nerves especially. They help build blood supply. A worn joint is often starved of blood. The cells signal the body to grow new small vessels that bring in oxygen and nutrients. They can differentiate. Beyond signaling, these cells can become tissue themselves - cartilage, bone and connective tissue, the materials a worn knee is short of. The same cell reads a knee differently from a brain or a spinal cord, which is why one biotherapeutic is being tested in all three. In the knee it is injected directly into the joint; for the brain and spinal cord it is given by routes intended to carry the cells to where the damage is. One cell, a whole playbook. A playbook only works if it is run the same way every time - which is why manufacturing consistency is part of the science - and whether it delivers in patients is what the trials are measuring.“XytriX is not a single molecule aimed at a single target. It is a living cell that reads the tissue it arrives in and responds,” said Dr. Abdul Baker, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of TriCelX and lead investigator for its clinical studies.“That is its strength, and it is also why manufacturing discipline matters so much. Good science depends on every participant receiving the same cells, made the same way. As a physician, I need to know that what is in my hand is what the label says it is. This accreditation is an independent check that it is.”

Where the work is done

The accredited laboratory is inside the Baylor Scott and White Sports Therapy and Research Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas - the campus that is home to the Dallas Cowboys' world headquarters and training facility. The cells are processed, stored and shipped from there, and the company's clinical studies are run there by Dr. Baker, a board-certified neurosurgeon. AABB accredits facilities, not biotherapeutics. It has not endorsed XytriXTM and has not reviewed this release.

About XytriXTM

XytriXTM is TriCelX's experimental biotherapeutic made from signaling cells found in donated umbilical cord tissue, produced under the company's own manufacturing protocols at its FDA-registered, AABB-accredited facility in Frisco, Texas. The cells work mainly by releasing signals that calm inflammation, regulate the immune response and support repair, and they can also differentiate into tissue such as cartilage and bone - an approach built on more than two decades of research into this cell type. XytriXTM is being studied in three FDA-cleared clinical trials: knee osteoarthritis, where dosing of participants is under way; chronic traumatic encephalopathy; and ALS, which is enrolling.

About TriCelX, Inc.

TriCelX, Inc. is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage allogeneic biotherapeutics company headquartered in Frisco, Texas. In its own FDA-registered, AABB accredited facility, the company turns a single donated umbilical cord into six biotherapeutics developed along separate regulatory paths. Signaling cells do not work the way a conventional drug works. They release a coordinated mixture of anti-inflammatory, immune-regulating and tissue-supporting signals that acts on the environment around them, and they can differentiate into tissue the body needs. The target is not a single receptor - it is the state the tissue is in. That is why one biotherapeutic can be developed across conditions as different as joint disease and neurodegeneration without changing it. Work on a fourth program, in Alzheimer's disease, is under way, with a pre-IND submission to the FDA anticipated in December 2026. TriCelX has operations in Frisco, Texas; Utah; Florida; and Antigua. Learn more at .

XytriXTM is an experimental biotherapeutic that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. XytriXTM has not been shown to be safe or effective. AABB accreditation and the AABB Cellular Starting Material Qualification are separate credentials that apply to the facility's quality and operational systems; neither is an endorsement of XytriXTM or a finding about clinical benefit. Statements about how XytriXTM works describe the company's scientific working model, not established fact. The anticipated timing of the Alzheimer's disease pre-IND submission is a forward-looking statement and may change.

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