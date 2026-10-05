Mente Brings All Aviation Services Under Family Brand

Brian Proctor, president and CEO of Mente

﻿Four Corners Becomes Mente Aviation as Company Introduces ﻿New Logos, Unified Website and Quick Access to All Services

- Brian Proctor, Founder, President and CEO of MenteDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mente has brought its aviation businesses together under a unified family brand designed to make it easy for clients to understand, access and use the company's full range of services.Mente Group will continue as Mente Group, with a slightly modified logo, while Four Corners Aviation will become Mente Aviation, with a brand-new logo. The two names will operate as closely aligned parts of the company, supported by a single website that gives clients and prospective clients direct access to all of Mente's broad aviation capabilities.The unified company provides five principal aviation service offerings:StrategyTransactionsOperational ConsultingAppraisalsCharter & ManagementThe branding builds on the strong recognition Mente Group has established throughout business aviation. Mente Group generates 4 to 5 times the web traffic of Four Corners, making the Mente name the logical foundation for the company's future growth. The consolidated web site is at .“Mente has built significant recognition and credibility in business aviation, so it makes sense to put the full strength of the company behind the name that resonates in the marketplace,” said Brian Proctor, Founder, President and CEO of Mente.“At the same time, Mente Aviation gives our charter and management capabilities an identity that immediately communicates what we do. Together, they make it easy for clients to see the complete range of expertise available to them.”Single Website, Quick AccessA central benefit of the new brand structure is a single website serving both Mente Group and Mente Aviation. Instead of navigating separate websites to find aircraft transaction, consulting, appraisal, management or charter services, clients are able to access the company's complete range of capabilities from one online destination.The new site provides seamless navigation, clear descriptions of each service, intuitive pathways to the expertise clients need and interactive experiences for visitors exploring their aviation options.Whether a client is considering buying or selling an aircraft, evaluating ownership alternatives, improving a flight operation, obtaining an appraisal, arranging charter or selecting an aircraft management solution, the information and appropriate Mente specialists will be accessible through the same website.“For clients, this is easy,” Proctor said.“They don't have to determine which company or website to contact first. They can come to one place, tell us what they need and have access to all of the vast resources and people across our entire organization.”The unified digital presence also allows clients to move naturally among related services. Someone researching an aircraft acquisition, for example, can easily explore appraisal services, ownership strategy, operational consulting and aircraft management without leaving the Mente website or navigating between separate brands.Building on an Established NameOperating Mente Group and Four Corners Aviation as separate brands required two websites, separate subscriptions, multiple organization memberships and duplicated marketing and administrative activities. Bringing them together allows the company to concentrate those resources behind a common identity while directing more time and investment toward client service and growth.Four Corners was established in 2021 as a sister company to Mente Group, providing aircraft management, charter services and the FreedomTM Corporate Jet as a ServiceTM program. Those capabilities will continue under the new Mente Aviation name with experienced teams serving clients.Five Service Areas, One CompanyUnder the unified structure, clients have access to five principal areas of aviation expertise:Strategy: Aviation planning, fleet analysis, ownership evaluations, market intelligence and strategic guidance to help clients determine the aviation solution that best supports their business and personal objectives.Transactions: Aircraft acquisitions and sales supported by market analysis, technical expertise, negotiation and transaction management.Operational Consulting: Advisory services for aircraft owners and corporate flight departments addressing operational performance, organizational structure, fleet planning and other aviation requirements.Appraisals: Independent aircraft valuation services backed by extensive business aircraft market knowledge and transaction experience.Charter & Management: Aircraft management, worldwide charter services and FreedomTM, an industry-unique alternative to traditional ownership that provides clients the consistency of flying the same aircraft with the same professional crew while reducing many of the capital exposures, and many of the administrative and operational responsibilities associated with aircraft ownership.The organizational structure also reflects the way clients increasingly use Mente's services. A strategic evaluation may lead to an aircraft acquisition. An acquisition may lead to an appraisal, operational consulting or aircraft management. A client considering ownership may instead determine that charter or Freedom better meets the mission.Having those capabilities within one company makes it easier to evaluate the alternatives and move from one service to another as a client's aviation requirements change.“Business aviation decisions are interconnected,” Proctor said.“Our clients want experienced advisors who can look beyond an individual transaction or flight and help them understand the complete picture. Bringing Mente Group and Mente Aviation together allows us to make that expertise easy to use.”The new Mente Group and Mente Aviation logos and unified website provide a common visual identity while distinguishing the company's complementary areas of expertise.“Our objective is very simple,” Proctor said.“Make it seamless for clients to understand who we are, quick to find what they need. We are one company with a broad range of aviation capabilities, and our new brand structure reflects that.”About Mente GroupMente Group serves corporations, entrepreneurs, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company has advised clients on billions of dollars in aircraft transactions and is recognized throughout business aviation for its independent advisory services, market intelligence and technical expertise. An IADA Accredited Dealer, Mente provides comprehensive aviation services spanning strategy, aircraft acquisitions and sales, operational consulting, appraisals, aircraft management and charter. Since its founding in 2009, Mente Group has partnered with many of the world's largest companies and aviation stakeholders.About Mente AviationMente Aviation gives clients the traditional experience of chartering and aircraft management. In addition, Mente Aviation transforms traditional aircraft ownership into equivalent and innovative aircraft access by delivering the same plane, same crew and same experience without the burdens of ownership.Mente is a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA) and the American Society of Appraisers (ASA). For more information, visit .

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Mente Brings All Aviation Services Under Family Brand News Provided By October 05, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry



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