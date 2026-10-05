PD EDC Launches VAULT M3 On Kickstarter, Expanding The EDC Organizer Into A Portable Workstation

VAULT M3 is a modular EDC organizer designed with three quick-set opening angles, swappable organization pages and seven carry configurations.

The new system adds 55°, 80° and 180° quick-set angles, four swappable page options and seven ways to carry.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PD EDC has launched VAULT M3 on Kickstarter, the latest generation of its modular everyday-carry organizer system. The new design expands the traditional EDC pouch beyond storage by introducing three quick-set opening angles, interchangeable organization pages, and seven different carry configurations.VAULT M3 is built around a simple problem familiar to everyday-carry users: gear may be neatly packed while moving, but once it is time to use that equipment, items often have to be removed, rearranged, or spread across a desk or work surface.The M3 approaches that problem by combining organization and active use within the same system. Its structure can be positioned at 55°, 80°, or fully opened to 180°, allowing the organizer to shift between quick access, upright workstation-style use, and complete flat-open visibility.Rather than relying on one permanent interior arrangement, M3 also introduces a Swappable Page System. Four page options allow users to configure the organizer around different types of equipment and replace an entire organized section as needs change.The concept is intended to reduce the need to repeatedly rebuild the same pouch for different routines. A user can keep one page organized around a particular loadout, remove it, and replace it with another configuration while continuing to use the same main organizer.Mobility is another major part of the redesign. VAULT M3 supports seven ways to carry, allowing the same organized setup to transition between different carrying situations rather than requiring equipment to be transferred between separate bags or pouches.The project builds on PD EDC's earlier VAULT-M2 organizer, which centered on modular organization, full clamshell access and adaptable EDC storage. With M3, the company has shifted greater attention toward what happens after the organizer reaches its destination - when the equipment inside needs to be seen, accessed and actively used.That distinction influenced the development of the three-angle opening system. At 180 degrees, the organizer provides full visibility of its contents. The 55- and 80-degree positions are designed to keep gear accessible in a more compact footprint, particularly when working from a desk, vehicle, bench or other limited surface.External quick-access storage is also incorporated for frequently used items, while the modular interior is intended to keep smaller equipment separated and visible rather than layered inside a single compartment.The broader product direction reflects a shift taking place within the EDC category. Organizers have traditionally focused primarily on carrying and protecting equipment, while increasingly modular designs are being developed around how that equipment is accessed and used once carried.VAULT M3 positions itself within that transition by combining the roles of EDC organizer, configurable loadout system and portable workstation in one compact platform.The VAULT M3 Kickstarter campaign is now live, with several configurations and optional modular pages available to backers.Kickstarter Campaign:Media Pack:About PD EDCPD EDC develops everyday-carry products focused on modular organization, adaptable storage and practical access to frequently used equipment. The VAULT series was created around the idea that an EDC organizer should adapt to changing gear and routines rather than lock users into a single fixed layout.

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VAULT M3 - 3 Quick-Set Angles, 4 Swappable Pages, 7 Ways to Carry

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PD EDC Launches VAULT M3 on Kickstarter, Expanding the EDC Organizer Into a Portable Workstation News Provided By PLEI DESIGN LIMITED October 05, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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