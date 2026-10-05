Intelligent Audit Celebrates 30 Years Of Turning Transportation Data Into Intelligence That Powers Enterprise Decisions

What began as a bootstrapped parcel solution has grown into a global leader in parcel and freight audit and AI-powered transportation intelligence.

- Yosie Lebovich, founder of Intelligent AuditROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intelligent Audit, a global leader in multimodal freight and parcel audit and payment, logistics intelligence, and transportation spend management, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.Founded by Yosie Lebovich in 1996, Intelligent Audit began with a practical problem. A warehouse employee was manually entering UPS tracking numbers one by one to retrieve proof of delivery, an essential but time-consuming step required before the company could be paid.Lebovich saw the friction and began building software to remove it.That initial solution grew into track-and-trace technology, late-shipment claims, electronic invoicing and, eventually, high-volume parcel and multimodal freight audit. Today, that same problem-solving philosophy drives Intelligent Audit's industry-leading logistics business intelligence and AI-powered optimization technology.“Intelligent Audit was built by paying close attention to the work and solving the problem directly in front of us,” said Lebovich, founder of Intelligent Audit.“When you understand the process at that level, you see where time is being lost, where errors are hiding and where technology can make a meaningful difference. That philosophy has guided the company from the beginning.”Built Through Hands-On ExperienceAt a time when many freight audit providers were focused on manually processing freight invoices, Intelligent Audit began with the volume and complexity of parcel.Some of the company's earliest customers were shipping between 10,000 and 20,000 packages daily or weekly. Intelligent Audit's technology had to process that volume from the start, giving the company a parcel-first foundation that later supported its expansion across freight modes, carriers, regions and increasingly complex global transportation networks.The company was fully bootstrapped, growing without outside funding through disciplined investment, customer relationships, and a commitment to solving real operational problems.That experience continues to shape how Intelligent Audit approaches innovation. The company's technology is informed by three decades of working directly with transportation invoices, shipment data, audit rules, carrier contracts, payment processes, and the people responsible for managing them.Three Decades of InnovationToday, Intelligent Audit audits more than 2.1 billion shipments across all modes and multiple countries each year and serves 20% of Fortune 50 companies.Its platform brings together multimodal audit and spend intelligence, AI optimization, and modeling and impact analysis tools. These capabilities help shippers reduce waste, understand cost and service performance, optimize their networks, strengthen financial controls, and make more informed transportation and logistics decisions.While the technology has changed considerably since 1996, the company's approach has remained consistent: understand the details, remove unnecessary friction, and build practical solutions around customers' needs.“Technology is essential to what we do, but technology alone does not create trust,” said Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit.“That trust comes from people who understand the data, know the processes and recognize when something does not look right. Our technology is strengthened by three decades of accumulated knowledge and by people who care enough to find the answer.”Intelligent Audit continues to invest in automation and AI, including DeepDetectAITM technology that proactively identifies unusual cost and shipment activity and YosiTM, a proprietary AI ecosystem that makes complex transportation data easier to explore and understand.The company's newest innovations build on the same principle behind its first: powerful technology should make difficult work easier without separating customers from the underlying detail.Where Legacy Meets the FutureAs Intelligent Audit enters its fourth decade, the company remains focused on helping shippers manage rising costs, increasing complexity and growing pressure to make faster decisions with better data.Its 30-year history provides more than a record of past success. It gives Intelligent Audit the operational context to understand why problems occur, the technical foundation to solve them at scale and the experience to anticipate what transportation teams will need next.“Thirty years brings incredible highs, difficult lows, and plenty of unexpected turns,” Lebovich said.“You learn that a business plan is a roadmap, but it cannot be rigid. You have to keep listening, learning, and adjusting. I am proud of what our people have built, and I am looking forward to what comes next.”About Intelligent AuditFounded in 1996, Intelligent Audit is a global leader in multimodal freight audit and payment, transportation business intelligence, secure carrier payment and AI-powered spend management technology.Intelligent Audit combines proprietary technology with deep transportation expertise to help shippers reduce costs, gain greater visibility and financial control, and strengthen supply chain performance. The company supports organizations ranging from growing shippers to Fortune 50 enterprises across complex global transportation networks.Learn more at intelligentaudit.

Amanda Polk

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30 Years of Intelligent Audit: Founder Yosie Lebovich

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Intelligent Audit Celebrates 30 Years of Turning Transportation Data into Intelligence That Powers Enterprise Decisions News Provided By Intelligent Audit October 05, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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