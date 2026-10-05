Synmax Adds Demand To Hyperion, Bringing The Full U.S. Natural Gas Balance Into One Source

SynMax Logo

Supply, demand, trade and LNG now sit side by side in Hyperion, backed by a storage forecasting record that ranked first in its first quarter

- Marc Passy, Head of Research-EnergyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SynMax today announced that Hyperion, its natural gas intelligence platform, now delivers a complete U.S. supply and demand balance. Hyperion's established production data now sits alongside new demand models covering every major consumption sector. Pipeline trade and LNG complete the picture. Traders and analysts get the full balance of the U.S. gas market in a single source, from daily history through forecasts roughly two years out.Until now, building a view of the gas balance meant stitching together production estimates, sector demand, export flows and weather from separate vendors, each with its own methods and timing. Hyperion removes that step. Every component is modeled on one consistent framework and refreshed intraday. Sum the components and you get the implied daily change in storage, in one table.Demand, built to complement supplyHyperion has long given the market an observed view of U.S. gas production. The new demand models cover the other side of the ledger: residential, commercial, industrial and electric power consumption, along with the smaller sectors that complete the national total. Each sector is modeled on its own drivers. Residential and commercial demand follow heating. Industrial demand reflects weather and economic activity. Power burn captures both heating and cooling, including the sharp rise in gas use during extreme heat. Historical estimates are anchored to official monthly data.Demand is available nationally and across the five EIA storage regions. Users can also replay the weather of any year since 2001 through the forward models, to see how a colder or milder season would change demand and storage.Accuracy you can checkSynMax publishes a weekly call on the EIA storage report from the same models that drive Hyperion. Across its first nine weeks of calls, from the week ending July 31 through the week ending September 25, SynMax's call landed within 1 Bcf of the EIA's reported figure in six weeks. The average miss was 1.7 Bcf, with no consistent bias high or low.Over the third quarter, that record placed SynMax first in The Desk's industry ranking of storage forecasters. It finished ahead of the major industry surveys and benchmark indices tracked by the ranking."For years we could tell the market what was coming out of the ground. Now we can tell it where that gas goes, and what the balance means for storage.” said Marc Passy, Head of Research-Energy for SynMax.“We put a number on it every week, in public, before the EIA does. That's the standard we want to be judged on."AvailabilityFull Supply & Demand Balances are available now to Hyperion customers through the Hyperion platform, pre-built dashboards, SynMax's agentic analysis tools and the Hyperion API. To request a demo, visit .About SynMaxSynMax enables organizations to find answers in the unknown and act before the window closes, ahead of competitors, bad actors and the clock. We fuse multi-source data, SME-built models and your own data through an agentic platform to deliver ground truth for every decision. SynMax is headquartered in Houston, with offices in London and Washington, D.C.

Media Relations

SynMax

+1 346-302-2722

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SynMax Adds Demand to Hyperion, Bringing the Full U.S. Natural Gas Balance Into One Source News Provided By SynMax October 05, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.