Zkteco USA And Foretees Bring Mobile Access Control To Private Club Members

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Club members can now unlock clubhouses, pools, locker rooms and other amenities with their phones, with no passcodes or keys required

- Joe Parise, App Project Manager at ForeTeesALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZKTeco USA today announced a partnership with ForeTees, a leading provider of private club management software, that adds mobile access control to the ForeTees member app. Subscribers can now use their phones to enter previously restricted areas of their club, including the clubhouse, swimming pool, VIP areas, commissaries, changing rooms, workout facilities, and other amenities.Private clubs have long controlled entry to member amenities with keypad passcodes and physical keys. Passcodes get shared well beyond the membership, and keys are lost, stolen or never returned, leaving club managers to rekey locks, reissue codes and guess who is actually walking through their doors. Every lost key or leaked code becomes both a security gap and an administrative chore that pulls staff away from serving members. For members, juggling separate keys and codes for the fitness center, locker room and pool adds friction to what should be a seamless club experience.The new capability builds door access directly into the ForeTees app members already use to book tee times, reserve courts and order dining. Credentials live on the member's phone, so there is nothing to lose, share or copy, and access can be granted, adjusted or revoked instantly as memberships change. Because every entry is logged, managers also gain a clear record of who used each amenity and when, helping them spot unauthorized use and plan staffing around real traffic. For club owners, deployment is simple: install a ZKTeco Pro Series access control panel and wire it to the existing door locks. ForeTees delivers the member experience, while ZKTeco supplies the controller hardware, software development tools, and a nationwide network of local installers ready to support clubs anywhere in the United States.“We're constantly improving our software with features that give our customers both enhanced security and convenience, which is far easier said than done,” said Joe Parise, App Project Manager at ForeTees.“ZKTeco made it easy for us by providing the necessary access control hardware, software development tools, and, most importantly, a nationwide network of local installers who can support our customers from anywhere in the country.”“I have a lot of friends who golf regularly, and they often complain about how difficult it is to access their club's amenities,” said Larry Reed, CEO of ZKTeco USA.“When Joe reached out to me about adding access control to their reservation app, the light bulb immediately went off in my head. We're very proud and excited to provide access control capability for ForeTees customers.”Mobile access is available now to clubs using ForeTees. Club owners and managers interested in adding phone-based access to their amenities can learn more or request a demo at .About ForeTeesForeTees provides all-in-one club management software for private clubs, including member apps, point of sale, club websites, reservations, golf operations, dining, and staff workflows. Learn more at .About ZKTeco USAZKTeco USA delivers biometric security and access control solutions, including access control panels, biometric time clocks, identity readers, and software platforms, to integrators, dealers, and OEM partners across North America.

Prata Khadilkar

ZKTECO USA LLC

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ZKTeco USA and ForeTees Bring Mobile Access Control to Private Club Members News Provided By ZKTeco USA October 05, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Technology



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