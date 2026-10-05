IMVARIA Labs Adopts Invision Precision Cardiac Amyloid

InVision Medical Technology

Clinicians can order the FDA-cleared echocardiography AI through IMVARIA's AI Lab

- Andrew Reeve, Chief Commercial Officer, InVision Medical Technology

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InVision Medical Technology, an AI echocardiography company, and IMVARIA, a health tech diagnostic company, announced today that IMVARIA's AI Lab will offer Precision Cardiac Amyloid (PCA), InVision's FDA-cleared AI for the detection of cardiac amyloidosis from an echocardiogram. IMVARIA's AI Lab is the first diagnostic service to offer the algorithm on a referral basis, putting it within reach of clinicians who do not run the software within their own imaging systems.

“Offering InVision Precision Cardiac Amyloid through our AI Lab expands access to a tool that helps clinicians detect a disease that is often missed or diagnosed late,” said Joshua Reicher, MD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of IMVARIA.“Together, we can help clinicians identify patients who should be evaluated further for cardiac amyloidosis earlier in their care.”

IMVARIA has extensive experience in delivering AI diagnostic testing, currently providing Fibresolve, the first FDA-cleared AI adjunctive diagnostic service for lung fibrosis, and ScreenDx, the first FDA-cleared AI technology authorized to assess findings compatible with interstitial lung disease. IMVARIA's AI Lab operates as an independent diagnostic testing facility and accepts cases on the order of a treating physician.

“Cardiac amyloidosis is now a treatable disease, and a key constraint is identifying the patients who need confirmatory testing, because its presentation overlaps with more common cardiac dysfunction,” said Andrew Reeve, Chief Commercial Officer of InVision Medical Technology.“An echocardiogram is generally the first view of a patient's heart when signs and symptoms present, and our AI helps make sure the amyloid signal on that study is not missed. Working with IMVARIA gives clinicians access to InVision PCA through a pathway they already know: a send-out test, processed by IMVARIA, that flags suspicion of this disease.”

Cardiac amyloidosis remains widely underdiagnosed. Approved therapies for transthyretin amyloidosis cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) have been shown to reduce mortality and cardiovascular hospitalization and to improve quality of life, and earlier diagnosis gives patients more time to benefit from treatment. InVision Precision Cardiac Amyloid received FDA 510(k) clearance in May 2025 for adults aged 65 and older. InVision PCA runs on routine echocardiograms and alerts the interpreting physician when a patient should be referred for confirmatory testing.

ABOUT INVISION

InVision Medical Technology Corporation is an AI technology company improving the precision and accuracy of cardiovascular imaging. InVision's software tools improve the performance of echocardiography, the most common and easily accessible cardiac imaging modality. Backed by Y Combinator, InVision is focused on serving patients and providers through the process of development and commercialization of AI diagnostics.

ABOUT IMVARIA

IMVARIA is a health tech company pioneering AI-driven solutions that empower clinicians to make accurate diagnoses and prognoses at earlier stages of disease. Founded in 2019 by physician-engineers from Google and Stanford University, the company operates its AI Lab with automated, machine-learning algorithm technology to transform clinical decision-making into data science. IMVARIA is based in Berkeley, CA.

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IMVARIA Labs Adopts InVision Precision Cardiac Amyloid News Provided By InVision Medical Technology Corporation October 05, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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