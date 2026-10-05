IF... THEN WELL Marks World Cotton Day by Holding Prices Amid New U.S. Tariffs Affecting Peru

Miami menswear brand says WRAP-certified production standards remain non-negotiable as it launches Beige, its first new color since 2023

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IF... THEN WELL, the Miami-based men's apparel company focused on making one premium T-shirt exceptionally well, will mark World Cotton Day on October 7 with the launch of Beige, its first new color since November 2023.Every IF... THEN WELL T-shirt is made from 100% Peruvian Pima cotton and produced in Peru, where a long history of cultivating and working with this exceptional cotton has created deep expertise in turning it into premium textiles.This year, that relationship has become more expensive. As part of a broader Section 301 action covering 60 economies, the U.S. imposed new tariffs based on whether those economies prohibit and effectively restrict imports made with forced labor. Peru is among the economies subject to a 12.5% rate, subject to certain product exemptions.The tariff does not distinguish between garments produced in independently certified factories and those that are not. IF... THEN WELL currently works exclusively with WRAP-certified factories in Peru, where facilities are independently audited against standards covering forced labor, child labor, compensation, working hours, health and safety and other workplace conditions.“That creates a frustrating situation for a small U.S. business,” said Aldo Savignano, co-founder of IF... THEN WELL.“We already choose to pay more to work with independently certified factories because working standards matter to us. The tariff adds another cost without recognizing that distinction. Lowering our production standards might reduce some of that pressure, but that is not a trade-off we are willing to make.”Despite the tariff impact, IF... THEN WELL is not raising its prices.The company makes that possible in part by selling exclusively through ifthenwell, avoiding retail markups and overhead, while keeping marketing expenditures intentionally limited. Its goal is simple: exceptional-quality T-shirts customers can afford to wear every day. With permanent bundle pricing, T-shirts are available for as little as $25 each.And, Finally, BeigeLaunching October 7, Beige is a light, understated neutral designed to pair particularly well with dark blues and darker shades of gray.The company describes it simply:“If we named colors like everyone else, this might be 'Quiet Luxury Desert Clay.' Fortunately, we don't. It's beige.”About IF... THEN WELLFounded in Miami in 2020, IF... THEN WELL is a direct-to-consumer men's apparel company built around a simple philosophy: whatever you choose to do, do it well. Rather than continually adding product categories, the company focuses on refining one product - a versatile, timeless men's T-shirt made from 100% Peruvian Pima cotton.Beige will be available October 7, 2026, at ifthenwell.

Michael Schwager

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IF... THEN WELL Marks World Cotton Day by Holding Prices Amid New U.S. Tariffs Affecting Peru News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 05, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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