Veterans Of Now Invites Businesses To Register For November 7 Expo In Flint

Veterans Of Now's sixth annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade and Business & Resource Expo - November 7, 2026, Flint, Michigan.

Veterans Of Now (V.O.N.)

The Business & Resource Expo at Berston Field House will connect businesses and community organizations with veterans, families and supporters.

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans Of Now (V.O.N.) invites businesses, employers, service providers and community resource organizations to apply for the November 7, 2026 Business & Resource Expo at Berston Field House in Flint, Michigan.The Expo is part of V.O.N.'s 6th Annual Pre-Veterans Day Motorcade and Business & Resource Expo. Vendor setup is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m., and the public Expo runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All times are Eastern.The event offers a setting for participating organizations to introduce their work and connect with veterans, military families and community members. Businesses and resource providers can use the official application to request space and provide information for V.O.N.'s review.Interested organizations can complete Business & Resource Expo registration online. Applicants should confirm space, participation requirements and event-day arrangements directly with V.O.N.; submitting a request does not by itself confirm a booth assignment.The associated Motorcade stages in front of Flint City Hall and departs at 10 a.m. on November 7. Motorcycles, cars, SUVs, vans, pickups, commercial vehicles and 18-wheelers are welcome. Vehicle clubs and individual participants can also register for the Motorcade using its separate form.The November 7 activities bring veterans, families, businesses and community supporters together to honor service during America's 250th anniversary year.Visit VeteransOfNow for event information and participation options. For Expo registration questions, contact Rachel Harris at 810-777-4881 or.... Media inquiries and interview requests for George F. Grundy II may be sent to....

George F. Grundy II

Veterans Of Now

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Veterans Of Now Invites Businesses to Register for November 7 Expo in Flint News Provided By Veterans Of Now October 05, 2026, 11:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry



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