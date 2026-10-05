'Spoken Absolute Truth': Congress Backs Sanjay Dutt's Remarks On Peace In India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Congress leaders on Monday backed Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's recent remarks that he no longer feels the same sense of peace in India, with party leaders alleging that people are increasingly feeling unsafe under BJP governments.

The comments came after Dutt later clarified that his remarks were made in the context of a scripted, light-hearted conversation.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Nana Patole said Dutt had "spoken the absolute truth" and claimed that people were being killed in broad daylight in places governed by the BJP.

"He has spoken the absolute truth that whether in states or countries, wherever there is a BJP government, people are being killed in broad daylight. People are not safe, and therefore he has made the BJP, Central Government and state governments aware of this. It should be taken seriously," Patole said.

He added that if citizens feel unsafe, the government should take note of their concerns and work to address them.

"If people are not safe in the country, then the common person in the country also has the right to speak because governments are formed by people's votes. This government has come through the electoral process, so if it has come through the people's mandate, it should take cognisance of this and immediately stop the goondaism that has increased in the country and the states," he said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also backed Dutt's remarks and said they reflected his personal feelings.

"It came from his heart. He was under pressure, TADA had already been imposed on him, and he had spent considerable time in jail, so he took it back. If it was scripted, then how did such a truthful statement come out of his mouth?" Tiwari said.

He added that the actor was right in expressing concern over the prevailing atmosphere in the country and said he agreed with Dutt's comments regarding peace, harmony and law and order.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey offered a different view, saying that Dutt's comments should be understood in the context in which they were made.

"Sanjay Dutt is a film actor. He said in a podcast with Shekhar Suman that he does not find the kind of peace in India that he wants. Now, he has clarified the context in which he made the statement and whom he was referring to," Dubey said.

Referring to the film Munna Bhai and its message, Dubey said the country has peace and is moving towards a bright future. He also said that India has faced several challenges during its nearly eight decades of independence.

"India has struggled a lot during these 80 years. So, this is our own country. Those who feel that something is wrong here can simply go somewhere else," he said.

On Sunday, Sanjay Dutt clarified his remarks made during his appearance on Shekhar Suman's talk show Shekhar Tonite.

Taking to X, Dutt said, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution."

He further explained that his remarks were made as part of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. He said the spirit of the comments was similar to the humour and satire associated with films such as Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of "Gandhigiri", which promotes love, warmth, togetherness and goodwill.

Dutt appeared on the show on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, where he spoke about the country's current situation and said he no longer felt the same sense of peace in India.

"The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon," Dutt had said.