Odisha To Hold Students' Union Elections On Oct 15 After Eight-Year Gap

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (IANS) The Odisha government on Monday announced that students' union elections will be held in colleges and universities under the Higher Education (HE) department for the 2026-27 academic session on October 15, after a gap of eight years, according to a notification of the HE department.

As per the schedule, colleges will issue election notifications on October 7; nominations will be filed on October 9 and scrutinised on the same day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations and declaration of the final candidate list is October 10.

Meanwhile, the“Why I Stand For” meeting will be held on October 14, and polling will take place on October 15. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on October 15, while the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected students' union members will be held on October 16.

Regular student union elections were last held in Odisha in 2017. The 2018 election cycle was cancelled following several incidents of campus violence and later Cyclone Titli, after which the process remained suspended through the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent change of government.

The notification also lays down several guidelines for the campus polls, including complete disassociation of student elections and student representation from political parties. Candidates will be allowed to spend a maximum of Rs 5,000 each and cannot receive funds from political parties.

The code of conduct prohibits printed posters and pamphlets, appeals to caste or communal feelings, bribery or intimidation of voters, and canvassing within 100 metres of polling stations.

It also bars candidates from using false, misleading, manipulated, or AI-generated fake content on social media during the election process.

Another important provision is that only eligible regular students can contest the elections. Undergraduate students must be aged between 17 and 22 years and postgraduate students up to 25 years, with at least 75 per cent classroom attendance and no academic arrears in the year of contest.

Students admitted through Distance Education or PPP-mode programmes are not eligible to contest, while candidates must also have no previous criminal record or pending disciplinary proceedings.

Candidates will also be jointly responsible for cleaning the polling area within 48 hours of the conclusion of voting, failing which a penalty of Rs 1,500 will be imposed on each candidate. Violations of the election guidelines may also lead to cancellation of candidature or the elected post, besides disciplinary action by the institution.