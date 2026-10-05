'Dishonest Mann': BJP After HC Hands Punjab Govt Corruption Case To CBI

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 5 (IANS) BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed that the investigation into letters sent by the ED, containing allegations of corruption against Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and others, be handed over to the CBI.

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bittu alleged that the developments had raised serious questions about the functioning and accountability of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), particularly in view of the AAP government's repeated claims of providing a corruption-free administration.

"It's not Bhagwant Mann, it's dishonest Mann. The man who came to power with the promise of making Punjab corruption-free must now answer serious questions about his own office. AAP's lofty claims of 'radical honesty' are being truly tested today," Bittu said.

The BJP leader said the High Court's intervention had raised serious concerns about accountability at the highest levels of the state government. He described the allegations concerning the Chief Minister's Office as extremely worrying and said the people of Punjab deserved clear and transparent answers rather than political slogans, explanations or excuses.

Bittu also referred to recent controversies and allegations surrounding ministers' residences in Chandigarh, saying that such developments had further contributed to questions being raised by the public about those holding positions of power in the state.

He said the continuing questions surrounding people in positions of authority required an impartial, detailed and credible investigation so that the facts could be established through due legal process.

Bittu particularly praised advocate Nikhil Saraf, who pursued the matter before the High Court despite alleged pressure and threats. According to Bittu, the advocate had filed a petition running into more than 200 pages, in which serious allegations were raised regarding the functioning of the CMO.

The allegations mentioned in the petition include claims that illegal payments were allegedly being demanded in connection with the appointments and transfers of government officials, major development projects undertaken by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), arms licences, land-related matters and mining activities.

"The Chief Minister has full authority to transfer officials and make administrative decisions in the interest of the state. But this authority should not be used as a means of alleged corruption or undue influence. If the allegations against the Chief Minister's Office are proven true, it would be a serious betrayal of public trust," Bittu said.

He also questioned the response of the Punjab government to the ED letters, claiming that the state government had been allowed by the High Court to present its position in the matter.

Bittu said that, according to those familiar with the proceedings, four letters had been sent to the Punjab Director General of Police seeking a response, but no response was received.

Welcoming the High Court's decision to hand over the investigation to the CBI, Bittu said the probe should be carried out "independently" and "without fear or favour". He demanded that anyone found to have been involved in wrongdoing should be held accountable, irrespective of their official position, political standing or influence.

"The people of Punjab were promised 'radical honesty,' but today the credibility of that slogan is facing the ultimate test. The public wants to know the true nature of the claims of a corruption-free government and its actual functioning. The truth must be revealed through a CBI investigation, and anyone found guilty must face strict legal action," he added.

"AAP came to power claiming it would rid the system of corruption. But today, questions are being raised about the very office from which the government is run. Slogans and self-proclaimed honesty cannot evade accountability. Punjab needs answers from Bhagwant Mann, not excuses!" Bittu said.