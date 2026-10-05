Kenya: Building Resilience Ahead Of The Rains

The strength of a community is often tested not by the intensity of the storm, but by how well it prepares for it. With forecasts pointing to strong El Nino rains, heavy downpours are expected to transform roads into muddy channels, overwhelm drainage systems and disrupt movement around critical infrastructure and residential areas.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), in collaboration with the Jubaland Administration, have therefore stepped-up flood preparedness efforts around Dhobley town aimed at mitigating the effects of heavy rainfall, improving access routes and strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure and surrounding communities.

Led by KDF Engineers, the exercise focused on clearing and improving drainage systems, restoring key access routes and enhancing preparedness around Dhobley town ahead of the rainy season.

Armed with engineering expertise and a clear understanding of the challenges posed by seasonal rains, the engineers cleared accumulated debris, silt and other obstructions from drainage channels to minimize waterlogging and reduce the risk of flooding within Dhobley town and surrounding residential areas.

Beyond drainage works, the engineers also undertook the compaction of key access routes, restoring firm and durable surfaces capable of supporting movement and sustaining essential operations.

Lower Juba region, especially Dhobley town and its surrounding areas have experienced severe flooding in the past due to heavy rains with floodwaters affecting key connecting roads and airstrip rendering them impassable.

Through continued coordination with local authorities and engagement with surrounding communities, KDF troops serving under AUSSOM continue to address these challenges through practical initiatives that safeguard infrastructure, enhance mobility and help communities better withstand the effects of extreme weather.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.