Ramaswamy's Gubernatorial Bid Drops The Crypto Rhetoric From 2024

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Vivek Ramaswamy, a longtime pro-crypto voice in US politics, is now heading into the 2026 Ohio governor's race-but the digital-asset pitch he leaned on during his 2024 presidential bid appears to be less central to his current messaging. While he hasn't moved away from crypto-friendly positions, his public emphasis on digital assets has noticeably cooled as election dynamics in the Buckeye State shift.

Ramaswamy's campaign materials continue to reference cryptocurrency, and he also has personal and business exposure to the industry. Still, reporting around the Ohio campaign suggests voters are focused on other issues-particularly the controversy surrounding data centers-while crypto topics compete with local economic concerns and broader campaign spending patterns.

Ramaswamy was outspoken against central bank digital currencies during his 2024 presidential run, but his 2026 campaign messaging on digital assets has appeared less prominent. The campaign has crypto-friendly infrastructure, including a website that accepts crypto donations, and his political network includes major crypto-related donors. Regulatory and policy exposure continues through his business ties: filings referenced in the report indicate Strive holds a large Bitcoin position. Ohio politics in 2026 may be influenced by public pushback on data centers, an area closely connected to crypto mining operations. Election forecasting shows the governor's race tightening, with both Kalshi and Polymarket contracts leaning toward the Democratic candidate at the time of reporting.

Key takeawaysFrom national crypto spotlight to Ohio's campaign tradeoffs

In his 2024 presidential bid, Ramaswamy repeatedly praised Bitcoin and token mining while arguing against central bank digital currencies. Cointelegraph previously noted his opposition to CBDCs and how he framed Bitcoin-friendly positions as an alternative to state-issued digital money (see Cointelegraph's earlier coverage ). He also maintained visibility in crypto-focused events during that campaign cycle.

After Donald Trump 's election, Ramaswamy was tapped for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE ) alongside Elon Musk, though he left without formally serving in the administration. By February 2025, he announced his run for Ohio governor and posted support for the Ohio Strategic Cryptocurrency Reserve Act, a state bill intended to allow creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

More recently, Strive-the asset manager co-founded by Ramaswamy-announced plans in September 2025 to enter the digital asset market via a Bitcoin Bond ETF focused on bonds issued by companies acquiring Bitcoin, according to reporting by the Financial Times (Financial Times ).

Campaign signals still point to crypto, but emphasis is shifting

Ramaswamy's crypto footprint remains visible in Ohio campaign activity. After launching his run, his rhetoric reportedly stayed aligned with what he promoted during 2024, including appearances as a speaker at conferences such as Bitcoin for America (March) and Bitcoin 2025 (May). His campaign website also accepts donations in cryptocurrency.

Supporters and donors with crypto ties appear to be funding his efforts as well. The report cites campaign finance disclosures for Super PAC“V-PAC: Victors, Not Victims,” including large contributions attributed to Susquehanna International Group co-founder Jeff Yass, NYDIG founder Ross Stevens, and Elon Musk, among others, with additional mention of the Bitcoin Voter Project (via the US Federal Election Commission committee listing at fec ).

Alongside political support, the report highlights Ramaswamy's business exposure through his stake in Strive. It references a Securities and Exchange Commission filing stating Strive reported holding 23,156 BTC worth about $2 billion as of Aug. 28 (SEC filing link provided in the source). Another referenced SEC document indicates the candidate owned 5,693,897 shares in Strive, valued at more than $170 million as of Sept. 26, while a separate document provided by Signal Ohio claims Ramaswamy personally held more than $1,000 in BTC and Ether as of April through a Coinbase wallet (links included in the source text).

Why data centers and local concerns may be reshaping the message

One reason crypto talk may be taking a back seat involves how Ohio voters perceive data centers. As the report notes, Ohio has faced public scrutiny over data center growth and the ripple effects on communities, including infrastructure demands.

Here, the coverage points to broader public opinion and demographic realities. The report cites Pew Research Center data indicating that Ohio had 166 data centers as of April-more than any other US state. Ohio is also described as home to crypto mining operations, naming Cipher Mining, Bitdeer, and BIT Mining.

Polling also suggests skepticism toward new data centers is widespread. The report references NBC4i coverage of polls indicating a majority of Ohio residents do not support data centers in their communities. It then contrasts policy promises from Ramaswamy and his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton.

According to the report, Ramaswamy pledged in August that any data center built in an Ohio community would mean no electricity cost for residents and lower property taxes. Acton, by contrast, proposed that“all costs for gas, water and electricity needs” should be covered by data centers and their investors rather than Ohio taxpayers or communities (Acton's position is linked in the source text).

This matters for crypto-focused messaging because mining and other digital-asset activities are frequently associated with the power-hungry infrastructure of data centers. In a campaign where residents may be deciding how growth affects their utilities and property taxes, crypto-friendly rhetoric can become entangled with local costs-even if a candidate prefers to discuss digital assets in a broader, pro-innovation framing.

Election dynamics: crypto politics versus voter priorities

Ohio's 2026 political environment also reflects substantial industry-aligned spending. The report notes that Ohio was already targeted with more than $40 million in spending by industry-aligned groups in 2024 to support Republican Bernie Moreno's Senate run, and that a similar pattern appears to be emerging for the current cycle.

In particular, the report references Fairshake PAC's plan to initially spend $30 million against Democrat Sherrod Brown again, along with earlier reporting about $11 million already spent on advertising. For voter sentiment, it cites a poll commissioned by Digital Currency Group in May 2024 suggesting Ohio respondents were“more negative towards crypto” than in other states-79% saying they had never held crypto and 77% reporting negative views.

As the race approaches voting day, forecasting tools show a tight contest. The report states that, as of Sept. 22, RealClearPolling data showed Acton with a one-point lead over Ramaswamy-described as essentially a toss-up. It also points to an event contract on Kalshi that, at last check Monday, had more than $2 million in bets and favored the Democratic candidate with a 66% chance of winning, with similar odds shown on Polymarket.

What to watch next

With Ohio voters weighing data center impacts and the governor's race moving into its final stretch, Ramaswamy's next campaign messaging choices will be a key signal: whether he foregrounds digital assets again, tries to separate mining-linked infrastructure from broader crypto policy, or adjusts to what polls indicate resonates most with local concerns.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.