United States Sporting Goods Market - Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Participation Growth Unlocks A USD 45.4 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through replacement cycles, accessories, premium adventure gear and emerging sports; diversify sourcing and expand private labels to offset tariffs.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Sporting Goods - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States sporting goods market size was valued at USD 32.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 33.9 billion in 2026 to USD 45.4 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a 6% CAGR during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, supported by sustained participation in sports, fitness, outdoor recreation, and emerging activities.

Fitness and Recreation Participation Supports Market Growth

A growing active consumer base is strengthening demand across the United States sporting goods market. The Sports and Fitness Industry Association projects that 250 million Americans will participate in at least one sport, fitness, or leisure activity in 2025. Team sports participation alone is expected to exceed 90 million people, generating demand for sporting equipment, footwear, protective gear, sports bags, and accessories across multiple age groups.

The inactive share of the population is also expected to fall below 20% for the first time, broadening the long-term customer base. In addition, Bureau of Economic Analysis data indicates that personal consumption expenditures on membership clubs and participant sports centers may rise from USD 81.5 billion in 2024 to USD 85 billion in 2025. Continued participation encourages recurring replacement cycles, creating opportunities for manufacturers and retailers beyond one-time purchases.

Pickleball and Emerging Sports Create New Demand

Pickleball remains a major growth driver for the United States sporting goods market. Participation is projected to reach 24.3 million Americans in 2025, representing growth of 22.8% from the previous year and 479% from 2020. Rising participation among occasional and core players is supporting repeat purchases of paddles, balls, footwear, bags, and protective products.

Additional activities, including padel and disc golf, are also creating new equipment and accessory opportunities. As emerging sports gain visibility and organized participation expands, brands and retailers can address new consumer groups with specialized products.

Tariff and Trade Policy Volatility Affects Pricing

Trade costs represent a significant near-term challenge for the United States sporting goods market, particularly because many footwear, equipment, and accessory categories depend on Asian sourcing. The Federal Reserve reported that Chinese-origin goods were expected to register an 8.5% year-on-year price increase by December 2025. Tariff pass-through to consumers was projected to reach at least 30% between April and December 2025, indicating that higher landed costs are affecting retail prices.

Price sensitivity may encourage consumers to delay premium purchases or shift toward private label alternatives. However, demand for replacement products, institutional fitness equipment, and essential safety gear is expected to provide resilience. School and commercial fitness spending may also help offset softness in selected home-use categories.

Equipment Maintains the Largest Product Share

Equipment was expected to represent 42.5% of the United States sporting goods market by value in 2025, making it the largest product category. Demand spans team sports, golf, racquet sports, fitness, and outdoor recreation. Wholesale sales of baseball and softball equipment were projected to grow by 7.9% in 2025, while institutional fitness equipment was also expected to post broad gains.

Accessories are forecast to be the fastest-growing product category, with a 7.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Growth is supported by shorter replacement cycles, accessible prices, and diverse applications across hydration, fitness monitoring, resistance training, eyewear, and sport-specific add-ons. Protective products remain important because safety requirements support demand, particularly in youth sports. Sports bags also benefit from combined athletic and lifestyle use.

Outdoor and Adventure Sports Lead Category Opportunities

Outdoor Sports was projected to account for 67.3% of the United States sporting goods market in 2025. The category includes trail running, cycling, fishing, camping, tennis, and golf, providing a broad foundation for seasonal and year-round purchases. Participation gains among children, adults aged 65 and older, and Hispanic consumers are expected to further diversify demand for footwear, equipment, apparel, and accessories.

Adventure Sports is forecast to be the fastest-growing sports type, recording a 7.4% CAGR through 2031. Climbing, mountaineering, whitewater sports, and backcountry activities typically require specialized, purpose-built products. Technical performance and safety requirements provide stronger pricing support and reduce exposure to low-cost substitution, positioning Adventure Sports as an important premium growth opportunity within the United States sporting goods market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Sustained Participation in Fitness and Recreation

4.2.2 Expansion of Pickleball and Emerging Sports Participation

4.2.3 Growth in Athletic Footwear Replacement Cycles

4.2.4 Institutional Spending on School and Commercial Fitness Equipment

4.2.5 DTC and Omnichannel Acceleration

4.2.6 Product Innovation in Connected and Premium Equipment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Tariff and Trade Policy Volatility

4.3.2 Price Sensitivity and Private Label Substitution

4.3.3 Softness in Consumer Home Fitness Demand

4.3.4 Inventory Overhang and Promotion Intensity

4.4 Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE )

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Equipment

5.1.2 Protective Gears

5.1.3 Sports Bags

5.1.4 Accessories

5.2 By Sports Type

5.2.1 Outdoor Sports

5.2.2 Indoor Sports

5.2.3 Adventure Sports

5.2.4 Other Sports

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Women

5.3.2 Men

5.3.3 Kids

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Offline Retail Stores

5.4.2 Online Retail Stores

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 Nike, Inc.

6.4.2 Adidas AG

6.4.3 Under Armour, Inc.

6.4.4 Puma SE

6.4.5 Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

6.4.6 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.

6.4.7 Lululemon Athletica Inc.

6.4.8 VF Corporation

6.4.9 Columbia Sportswear Company

6.4.10 New Balance Athletics, Inc.

6.4.11 Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

6.4.12 Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

6.4.13 YETI Holdings, Inc.

6.4.14 Callaway Golf Company

6.4.15 TaylorMade Golf Company, Inc.

6.4.16 Amer Sports, Inc.

6.4.17 Shimano Inc.

6.4.18 Garmin Ltd.

6.4.19 Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

6.4.20 Peloton Interactive, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

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