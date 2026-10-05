Europe Up To 10Kg Closed Die Forging Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast (2021 - 2031) Automotive And Aerospace Demand Drives 5.8% CAGR Through 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation and M&A strengthen market presence as automotive and aerospace demand shifts to lightweight, durable, customized forged components.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market is projected to increase from US$ 2,317.3 million in 2024 to US$ 3,396.7 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% from 2025 to 2031. Growth across France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the UK, Poland, Hungary, and other European countries is being supported by strong manufacturing activity and rising requirements for lightweight, durable, and high-performance forged components.

Automotive manufacturing remains the primary growth driver for the Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market. The region is home to major vehicle manufacturers, including Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, Stellantis NV, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, and Renault SA. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, new passenger car registrations increased by 3.9%, from 15.50 million units in 2023 to 16.11 million units in 2024. Germany recorded the highest number of new car registrations, followed by the UK, France, and Italy. Expanding vehicle production and sales are strengthening demand for forged parts that support lower vehicle weight, durability, safety, and manufacturing efficiency.

By material type, the market covers Nickel Based Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Steel Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, and other materials. Steel Alloys held the largest market share in 2024 due to their extensive use in applications requiring strength, wear resistance, and reliable performance. By end-use industry, the market includes Automotive, Aerospace, Heavy Equipment, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Construction Equipment, Agricultural Equipment, and other sectors. Automotive represented the leading end-use segment.

The automotive category is further segmented into Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Motorcycles, and Trailers. Passenger Vehicles accounted for the largest share, reflecting high production volumes and the growing adoption of lightweight forged components in critical vehicle systems.

Demand for customized components is also creating opportunities in construction and agriculture. Construction projects increasingly require connectors, structural supports, and other parts manufactured to precise weight, dimensional, and material specifications. Agricultural equipment manufacturers require specialized components that can withstand demanding operating conditions while improving equipment reliability and productivity. These requirements are encouraging forging companies to expand their engineering capabilities and develop application-specific products.

Germany is the largest closed die forging market in Europe, supported by its established automotive, aviation, electronics, and industrial manufacturing sectors. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, new vehicle sales in Germany were expected to reach approximately 3.19 million units in 2024. The country also accounts for more than 25% of total passenger car production in Europe, reinforcing demand for lightweight forged components across automotive supply chains.

Aerospace is another important market for Upto 10kg closed die forging products. Aircraft manufacturers rely on high-strength, lightweight components with consistent mechanical performance for complex and safety-critical applications. Continued investment in aircraft production, advanced materials, and precision manufacturing is expected to support further market expansion.

Leading participants in the Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market include CFS Machinery Co., Ltd, Aequs Pvt Ltd., Kalyani Forge Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, and Cie Automotive SA. Market participants are pursuing capacity expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positions and address evolving customer requirements.

The market outlook remains positive through 2031, driven by automotive and aerospace production, demand for customized industrial components, and advances in manufacturing technology. The transition toward lightweight, durable, and high-performance products is expected to generate sustained opportunities for closed die forging manufacturers across Europe.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis Formulation

3.2.2 Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

3.2.3 Developing Base Number

3.2.4 Data Triangulation

3.2.5 Country-level Data

4. Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

4.3 Impact of Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs

4.4 ESG Analysis

4.5 Forging Industry Standards

4.6 List of Potential Customers

4.7 Government Tariff and Duty

4.8 Overview of Technological Trends

4.9 Pricing Analysis Write-Up

4.10 Suppliers Analysis

4.11 Global CV Joints Market

5. Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

6. Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue Analysis - by Material Type

7.1 Nickel Based Alloys: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Titanium Alloys: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Steel Alloys: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Aluminum Alloys: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue Analysis - by End Use Industry

8.1 Automotive: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Aerospace: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Heavy Equipment: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Manufacturing: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Oil and Gas: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Construction Equipment: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.7 Agricultural Equipment: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.8 Others: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue Analysis - by Automotive

9.1 Passenger Vehicle: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Commercial Vehicle: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Motorcycle: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Trailer: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market Revenue, Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.2 Germany: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2.1 Market Share - by Material Type

10.2.2 Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.2.3 Market Share - by Automotive

10.3 France: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3.1 Market Share - by Material Type

10.3.2 Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.3.3 Market Share - by Automotive

10.4 Italy: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4.1 Market Share - by Material Type

10.4.2 Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.4.3 Market Share - by Automotive

10.5 Spain: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.5.1 Market Share - by Material Type

10.5.2 Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.5.3 Market Share - by Automotive

10.6 United Kingdom: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.6.1 Market Share - by Material Type

10.6.2 Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.6.3 Market Share - by Automotive

10.7 Russia: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.7.1 Market Share - by Material Type

10.7.2 Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.7.3 Market Share - by Automotive

10.8 Poland: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.8.1 Market Share - by Material Type

10.8.2 Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.8.3 Market Share - by Automotive

10.9 Hungary: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.9.1 Market Share - by Material Type

10.9.2 Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.9.3 Market Share - by Automotive

10.10 Rest of Europe: Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.10.1 Market Share - by Material Type

10.10.2 Market Share - by End Use Industry

10.10.3 Market Share - by Automotive

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. Company Profiles

Each company profile covers Key Facts, Business Description, Products and Services, Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis and Key Developments.

13.1 CFS Machinery Co.,Ltd

13.2 Aequs Pvt Ltd.

13.3 Kalyani Forge Ltd.

13.4 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

13.5 Cie Automotive SA

13.6 Isler India

13.7 M M Forgings Limited

13.8 NEXUS ENGITECH

13.9 SIDERFORGEROSSI GROUP S.p.A.

13.10 FORLAM group

13.11 PALMIERI GROUP

13.12 Trojan Manufacturing, Forging and Automotive (TMFA)

13.13 Poppi Ugo Euroforge S.p.A.

13.14 KEMS FORGINGS LTD.

13.15 FIXIN Manufacturing Technology Pvt Ltd

13.16 Sunstar Precision Forge Limited

13.17 Kross Limited

13.18 Poona Forge Private Limited

13.19 Sadhu Group

13.20 Pradeep Metals Limited

13.21 Sundaram Forgings

13.22 Happy Forgings

13.23 Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG

13.24 Western India Forgings Pvt. Ltd.

13.25 Caparo India

13.26 Kalyani Technoforge

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [36]

Companies

The List of Companies - Europe Upto 10kg Closed Die Forging Market

CFS Machinery Co.,Ltd

Aequs Pvt Ltd.

Kalyani Forge Ltd.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

Cie Automotive SA

Isler India

M M Forgings Limited

NEXUS ENGITECH

SIDERFORGEROSSI GROUP S.p.A.

FORLAM group

PALMIERI GROUP

Trojan Manufacturing, Forging and Automotive (TMFA)

Poppi Ugo Euroforge S.p.A.

KEMS FORGINGS LTD.

FIXIN Manufacturing Technology Pvt Ltd

Sunstar Precision Forge Limited

Kross Limited

Poona Forge Private Limited

Sadhu Group

Pradeep Metals Limited

Sundaram Forgings

Happy Forgings

Rasche Umformtechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Western India Forgings Pvt. Ltd.

Caparo India

Kalyani Technoforge

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