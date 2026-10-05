United States Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market - Share, Trends, Statistics, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) AI And CHIPS Act Investments Accelerate 300 Mm Wafer Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI by prioritizing 300 mm logic wafers, AI-driven demand and CHIPS Act incentives, while targeting 200 mm automotive needs and mitigating import risks.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Semiconductor Silicon Wafer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States semiconductor silicon wafer market is projected to grow from 1.01 billion square inches in shipment volume in 2025 to 1.05 billion square inches in 2026. By 2031, market volume is forecast to reach 1.27 billion square inches, representing a CAGR of 3.98% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by domestic semiconductor manufacturing investments, federal incentives, rising demand for advanced logic chips, and the continued transition toward 300 mm wafers.

Foundry Capacity Expansion Accelerates Silicon Wafer Demand

Large-scale capacity investments by leading semiconductor manufacturers are reshaping the United States semiconductor silicon wafer market. TSMC is developing six mega-fabs and two advanced packaging lines in Arizona, while Intel is adding new 18A production lines across four states. Samsung is also scaling a two-nanometer logic manufacturing campus in Texas.

Once fully operational, these facilities are expected to consume millions of 300 mm wafers annually. Domestic silicon substrate manufacturers are working to expand production in response, but new crystal-growth, slicing, and processing facilities are not expected to reach steady output until 2027. This timing creates a two-year period during which United States foundries will continue to depend heavily on imported wafers and materials.

CHIPS Act Incentives Support Domestic Semiconductor Manufacturing

The CHIPS and Science Act continues to strengthen investment in United States semiconductor production by reducing the financial barriers associated with new fabrication plants and supporting infrastructure. Matching grants can lower the effective cost of a domestic wafer production line by as much as 20%, encouraging investments that may otherwise have been directed toward Asia.

Program conditions also restrict recipients from expanding advanced-node capacity in China for a decade, helping retain incremental manufacturing demand within the United States. However, supply chain security remains incomplete because critical raw materials, including polysilicon, are still frequently sourced from Germany and Japan. Expanding domestic wafer output without addressing upstream material dependence may leave manufacturers exposed to international supply disruptions.

Memory Market Volatility Creates Near-Term Pressure

Cyclical weakness in the memory sector presents a key restraint for the United States semiconductor silicon wafer market. DRAM and NAND manufacturers reduced orders in early 2025 as smartphone demand softened and cloud service providers worked through existing inventories. Memory products account for nearly one-quarter of domestic silicon wafer volume, making the market sensitive to price corrections and production cuts.

Demand for high-bandwidth memory used in artificial intelligence servers remains strong, but the segment represents less than 5% of total memory wafer volume. As a result, its expansion is not yet sufficient to offset broader weakness across conventional DRAM and NAND applications.

Additional factors influencing market growth include:



Transition toward 300 mm wafers in advanced logic nodes

Rising demand for silicon power devices in electric vehicles

Geographic concentration across the semiconductor supply chain

Expansion of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure Ongoing demand from automotive, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics applications

300 mm Wafers Lead the United States Market

The 300 mm segment accounted for 70.62% of United States semiconductor silicon wafer shipment volume in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.95% through 2031. New TSMC and Intel facilities in Arizona and Ohio are expected to generate more than 30 million square inches of additional demand once production is fully loaded.

Higher die counts per wafer improve manufacturing efficiency and support the use of 300 mm substrates in advanced logic and memory production. Nevertheless, supply remains concentrated, with only three global suppliers holding a meaningful share of 300 mm crystal capacity. This concentration may contribute to procurement risk as domestic fabrication capacity increases.

Meanwhile, 200 mm wafers remain essential for analog chips, MEMS, and automotive power electronics. The segment expanded by 14% between 2023 and 2026, although United States capacity represents only 14% of global supply. A potential shortage may emerge in 2026-2027 as automotive inverter chips compete with industrial control applications for available wafers.

Sub-150 mm formats continue to serve defense systems and legacy semiconductor production lines, but the segment is advancing at approximately 1.8% annually. These differing growth rates create a three-speed market in which silicon wafer manufacturers must prioritize capacity investments according to volume, profitability, and end-market requirements.

Logic Semiconductor Demand Outpaces Other Device Categories

Logic devices captured 33.09% of the United States semiconductor silicon wafer market in 2025 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% through 2031. Artificial intelligence accelerators, data center processors, and other high-performance computing products are increasing demand for leading-edge nodes and epitaxial wafers. TSMC reported that three-nanometer revenue overtook smartphone-related revenue in late 2025, highlighting the growing importance of advanced computing applications.

Analog and discrete semiconductor demand is expected to maintain steady 3-4% growth, primarily across 200 mm fabrication plants. Sensors and MEMS are projected to expand at a similar pace, supported by automotive radar, connected devices, smart speakers, industrial automation, and telecommunications equipment. Together, these trends position the United States semiconductor silicon wafer market for sustained expansion despite near-term memory volatility and continuing supply chain constraints.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Mainstream, Capacity Expansions by Leading Foundries

4.2.2 Mainstream, Surge in U.S. CHIPS Act Incentives

4.2.3 Mainstream, Transition Toward 300 mm Wafers in Logic Nodes

4.2.4 Mainstream, Rising Demand for Si Power Devices in EVs

4.2.5 Under-the-Radar, AI-Optimised SOI Wafer Demand

4.2.6 Under-the-Radar, Defense-Grade Radiation-Hard Silicon

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Mainstream, Cyclical Memory Downturns

4.3.2 Mainstream, Supply Chain Geographic Concentration Risk

4.3.3 Under-the-Radar, Crystalline Defect Limits at 3 nm and Below

4.3.4 Under-the-Radar, Growing Competition from SiC & GaN Substrates

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technology Analysis

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VOLUME)

5.1 By Wafer Diameter

5.1.1 Up to 150 mm

5.1.2 200 mm

5.1.3 300 mm

5.2 By Semiconductor Device Type

5.2.1 Logic

5.2.2 Memory

5.2.3 Analog

5.2.4 Discrete

5.2.5 Other Semiconductor Device Types (Optoelectronics, Sensors, Micro)

5.3 By Wafer Type

5.3.1 Prime Polished

5.3.2 Epitaxial

5.3.3 Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI)

5.3.4 Specialty Silicon (High-Resistivity, Power, Sensor-Grade)

5.4 By End-user

5.4.1 Consumer Electronics

5.4.1.1 Mobile and Smartphones

5.4.1.2 PCs and Servers

5.4.2 Industrial

5.4.3 Telecommunications

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Other End-user

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 SUMCO Corporation

6.4.3 GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.

6.4.4 Siltronic AG

6.4.5 SK siltron Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Okmetic Oy

6.4.7 Wafer Works Corp.

6.4.8 Siltronic Silicon Wafer Pte Ltd

6.4.9 Soitec S.A.

6.4.10 WaferPro

6.4.11 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 Ultrasil Corporation

6.4.13 Poshing Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 Advanced Silicon Technologies

6.4.15 300mm Wafer Fab LLC

6.4.16 Virginia Semiconductor, Inc.

6.4.17 Rogue Valley Microdevices, Inc.

6.4.18 SKC Solmics Co., Ltd.

6.4.19 Qromis, Inc.

6.4.20 Addison Engineering, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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