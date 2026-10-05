North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 R&D Investment And GLP Adoption Propel Market To USD 5.18 Billion At 5.48% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on GLP-certified labs, expanding diagnostic networks and animal health R&D to drive recurring demand for surveillance, preventive care and compliant housing. Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Animal Model, Application, Customer, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America laboratory animal medicine market was valued at an estimated USD 3.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.18 billion by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.48% from 2026 to 2033, supported by expanding diagnostic and surveillance laboratory networks, investment in animal health R&D, regulated laboratory infrastructure, stricter animal care standards, and continued demand for in vivo research models. Capital investment in animal health R&D and compliant laboratory facilities remains a key market driver. Large, multi-year investments in biologics manufacturing and research campuses are increasing production capacity while generating additional preclinical, validation, formulation, stability, and regulatory submission activity. In May 2025, Merck Animal Health announced a USD 895 million expansion of its biologics manufacturing facility in De Soto, Kansas. Investments of this scale are expected to sustain demand for veterinary oversight, animal health monitoring, preventive care, diagnostic services, and compliant housing systems. The transition toward highly regulated, GLP-certified laboratories is also increasing healthcare intensity across laboratory animal populations. These facilities require rigorous data integrity, traceability, repeatability, standardized preventive care, documented welfare outcomes, and tighter management of animal health variables. In July 2025, Chalk River Laboratories became Canada's first GLP-certified laboratory capable of conducting radioactive work and pre-clinical radiopharmaceutical studies. The certification followed a Standards Council of Canada audit aligned with OECD standards used by regulators including Health Canada and the FDA. Growth in GLP-compliant operations is increasing the frequency of diagnostics and veterinary documentation per animal rather than relying solely on expansion in animal numbers. This trend supports demand for diagnostics and health surveillance products, therapeutics, preventive medicines, clinical care equipment, welfare consumables, and specialized veterinary expertise. Public diagnostic and surveillance laboratory networks represent another significant growth catalyst for the North America laboratory animal medicine market. Government investment in permanent diagnostic capacity supports animal disease detection, vaccine evaluation, safety investigations, and ongoing health surveillance. As laboratories become connected through formal networks, testing protocols, quality requirements, and veterinary oversight practices are becoming more consistent. This shift is driving more frequent testing, broader use of confirmatory diagnostics, longer monitoring periods, and routine generation of animal health data. It is also increasing demand for diagnostic reagents, trained veterinary professionals, standardized care protocols, and biosecure animal housing. Together, these factors are strengthening the market outlook across the U.S. and Canada. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market Report Segmentation The report analyzes industry trends and forecasts revenue growth at the country level from 2021 to 2033. Market coverage includes product, animal model, application, customer, and country segments. Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Diagnostics & Health Surveillance Products

Therapeutics & Preventive Medicines

Clinical Care Devices & Equipment

Clinical & Welfare Consumables Other Products Animal Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Rodents

Rabbits

Non-Human Primates (NHPs) Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Disease Surveillance & Colony Health Monitoring

Preventive Care & Biosecurity

Perioperative Care (Anesthesia, Analgesia, Surgical Support)

Chronic Disease Management & Supportive Care

Welfare & Behavioral Assessment

End-of-Life & Euthanasia Management

Training, Education & Compliance Support Others Customer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Preclinical CROs & Contract Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutions Others Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

U.S. Canada Key Benefits of the Report

Detailed analysis of the North America laboratory animal medicine market and its major segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of growth opportunities, regulatory developments, and emerging industry trends

Competitive landscape, market presence, and market share analysis of key participants

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting investment decisions Coverage of product innovation, customer demand, animal models, applications, and country-level performance The report provides market intelligence for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, preclinical CROs, contract laboratories, academic institutions, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to assess opportunities in laboratory animal diagnostics, preventive medicine, clinical care, welfare management, and regulatory compliance across North America. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered North America



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Product

1.2.2. Animal Model

1.2.3. Application

1.2.4. Customer

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. Internal Database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information/Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Model 1: Bottom-Up Analysis

1.7.2. Model 2: Volume-Pricing Analysis

1.7.3. Model 3: Commodity Flow Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary/Related Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Expansion Of Public Diagnostic And Surveillance Laboratory Networks

3.2.1.2. Capital Investment In Animal Health R&D And Regulated Laboratory Infrastructure

3.2.1.3. Strengthening Animal Care Standards And Oversight Expectations

3.2.1.4. Growth In Applied Research Areas That Still Depend On In Vivo Models

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Policy Pressure To Reduce Or Replace Animal Testing

3.2.2.2. Public Funding Uncertainty And Research Budget Cuts

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Regulatory And Ethical Framework

3.3.2. Upstream Inputs And Enabling Suppliers

3.3.3. Product Development, Validation, And Manufacturing

3.3.4. Regulatory And Compliance

3.3.5. Distribution And Logistics

3.3.6. Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical End Users

3.3.7. Preclinical Cros And Contract Laboratories

3.3.8. Academic And Research Institutions

3.3.9. Downstream Services, Lifecycle Management, And Value Capture

3.4. R&D Investment & Funding Landscape

3.4.1. Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Internal R&D Investment

3.4.2. Preclinical Cro Capital Allocation And Operational R&D

3.4.3. Private Capital And Translational Funding Pathways

3.4.4. Policy Direction, Ethical Priorities, And Funding Reallocation

3.5. Business Model Analysis

3.5.1. OEM Go-To-Market Models

3.5.2. Direct Sales Vs. Distributor / Dealer Models

3.5.3. Bundled Offerings And Long-Term Supply Agreements

3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.7. Technology & Practice Landscape

3.7.1. Diagnostics And Health Surveillance Products

3.7.2. Therapeutics And Preventive Medicines

3.7.3. Clinical Care Devices And Equipment

3.7.4. Clinical And Welfare Consumables

3.7.5. Other Supporting Technologies And Operational Systems

3.8. Customer Types and Buying Behavior Analysis

3.8.1. Large Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

3.8.2. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

3.8.3. Academic Research Institutions And Teaching Hospitals

3.8.4. Government And National Research Laboratories

3.9. Role of Laboratory Animal Medicine in Preclinical Study Workflows

3.9.1. Clinical Veterinary Care And Animal Welfare

3.9.2. Study Design, Surgical Support, And Protocol Execution

3.9.3. Facility Operations, Biosafety, And Regulatory Compliance

3.9.4. Data Integrity, Quality Assurance, And Staff Training

3.10. Market Analysis Tools

3.10.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market, By Product Movement Analysis

4.3. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Diagnostics & Health Surveillance Products

4.4.1. Diagnostics & Health Surveillance Products Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Serology & PCR Test Kits

4.4.2.1. Serology & PCR Test Kits Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Microbiology & Parasitology Assays

4.4.3.1. Microbiology & Parasitology Assays Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Clinical Chemistry & Hematology Reagents / Panels

4.4.4.1. Clinical Chemistry & Hematology Reagents / Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Others

4.4.5.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Therapeutics & Preventive Medicines

4.5.1. Therapeutics & Preventive Medicines Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Vaccines

4.5.2.1. Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Anti-infectives (Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals)

4.5.3.1. Anti-infectives (Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Antiparasitics (Endo- & Ecto-parasite Control)

4.5.4.1. Antiparasitics (Endo- & Ecto-parasite Control) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Analgesics & Sedatives

4.5.5.1. Analgesics & Sedatives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.6. Anesthetics

4.5.6.1. Anesthetics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.7. Anti-inflammatory & Supportive Care Drugs

4.5.7.1. Anti-inflammatory & Supportive Care Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5.8. Others

4.5.8.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Clinical Care Devices & Equipment

4.6.1. Clinical Care Devices & Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Animal Patient Monitoring Devices

4.6.2.1. Animal Patient Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Anesthesia Machines & Vaporizers

4.6.3.1. Anesthesia Machines & Vaporizers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6.4. Ventilators & Respiratory Support Systems

4.6.4.1. Ventilators & Respiratory Support Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6.5. Infusion & Syringe Pumps

4.6.5.1. Infusion & Syringe Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6.6. Clinical Imaging & Diagnostic Devices

4.6.6.1. Clinical Imaging & Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6.7. Others

4.6.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Clinical & Welfare Consumables

4.7.1. Clinical & Welfare Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Needles, Syringes, Catheters & Vascular Access Sets

4.7.2.1. Needles, Syringes, Catheters & Vascular Access Sets Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7.3. Bandages, Wound Care & Surgical Consumables

4.7.3.1. Bandages, Wound Care & Surgical Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7.4. Disinfectants, Detergents & Sanitation Products

4.7.4.1. Disinfectants, Detergents & Sanitation Products Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7.5. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) & Barrier Consumables

4.7.5.1. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) & Barrier Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7.6. Others

4.7.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.8. Other Products

4.8.1. Other Products Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market: Animal Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market, By Animal Model Movement Analysis

5.3. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Animal Model, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Rodents

5.4.1. Rodents Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Rabbits

5.5.1. Rabbits Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Non-Human Primates (NHPs)

5.6.1. Non-Human Primates (NHPs) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Others Animals

5.7.1. Others Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market: By Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market, By Application Movement Analysis

6.3. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Disease Surveillance & Colony Health Monitoring

6.3.1.1. Disease Surveillance & Colony Health Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Preventive Care & Biosecurity

6.3.2.1. Preventive Care & Biosecurity Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Perioperative Care (Anesthesia, Analgesia, Surgical Support)

6.3.3.1. Perioperative Care (Anesthesia, Analgesia, Surgical Support) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.3.4. Chronic Disease Management & Supportive Care

6.3.4.1. Chronic Disease Management & Supportive Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.3.5. Welfare & Behavioral Assessment

6.3.5.1. Welfare & Behavioral Assessment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.3.6. End-of-Life & Euthanasia Management

6.3.6.1. End-of-Life & Euthanasia Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.3.7. Training, Education & Compliance Support

6.3.7.1. Training, Education & Compliance Support Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.3.8. Others

6.3.8.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market: By Customer Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market, By Customer Movement Analysis

7.3. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Customer, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.3.1.1. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Preclinical CROs & Contract Laboratories

7.3.2.1. Preclinical CROs & Contract Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.3.3. Academic & Research Institutions

7.3.3.1. Academic & Research Institutions Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.3.4. Others

7.3.4.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. North America Laboratory Animal Medicine Market: By Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Country Market Dashboard

8.2. Country Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.3. U.S

8.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.4. U.S. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.4. Canada Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Participant Categorization

9.1.1. Market Leaders

9.1.2. Emerging Players

9.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Zoetis Services LLC

9.3.1.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial Performance

9.3.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.2. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

9.3.2.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.2.2. Financial Performance

9.3.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.3. Merck & Co., Inc.

9.3.3.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.4. Dechra

9.3.4.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.4.2. Financial Performance

9.3.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.5. Elanco Animal Health

9.3.5.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.5.2. Financial Performance

9.3.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.6. Kent Scientific Corporation

9.3.6.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.6.2. Financial Performance

9.3.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.7. Harvard Apparatus

9.3.7.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.7.2. Financial Performance

9.3.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.8. Starr

9.3.8.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.8.2. Financial Performance

9.3.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.9. QIAGEN

9.3.9.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.9.2. Financial Performance

9.3.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.10. Neogen Corporation

9.3.10.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.10.2. Financial Performance

9.3.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.11. Mediso Ltd.

9.3.11.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.11.2. Financial Performance

9.3.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.12. IITCINC

9.3.12.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.12.2. Financial Performance

9.3.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.3.13.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.13.2. Financial Performance

9.3.13.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.14. Plas-Labs, Inc.

9.3.14.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.14.2. Financial Performance

9.3.14.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.15. TSE Systems

9.3.15.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.15.2. Financial Performance

9.3.15.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.16. CH Technologies (USA), Inc

9.3.16.1. Participant's Overview

9.3.16.2. Financial Performance

9.3.16.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.16.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [19]

List of Figures [67]

Companies Featured

The leading players profiled in this North America Laboratory Animal Medicine market report include:



Zoetis Services LLC

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

Dechra

Elanco Animal Health

Kent Scientific Corporation

Harvard Apparatus

Starr

QIAGEN

Neogen Corporation

Mediso Ltd.

IITCINC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Plas-Labs, Inc.

TSE Systems CH Technologies (USA), Inc

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