United Arab Emirates Construction And Demolition Waste Management Market Size, Share, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 Circular Economy Mandates Propel Market To USD 1.47 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through on-site segregation, material reuse, licensed hazardous-waste handling, and traceable recycling-cutting rejection, disposal, delay, and compliance costs.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Arab Emirates Construction And Demolition Waste Management - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Arab Emirates construction and demolition waste management market is projected to grow from USD 1.05 billion in 2025 to USD 1.11 billion in 2026, reaching USD 1.47 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.90% during 2026-2031, supported by major infrastructure investment, expanding construction activity, tighter waste regulations, and national circular economy objectives.

Infrastructure Development Drives Construction Waste Volumes

Large residential, industrial, technology, and hospitality developments are increasing demand for construction and demolition waste collection, transportation, sorting, recycling, and compliant disposal services. Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport approved nearly 75 million square meters of development in 2025, creating the potential for elevated waste volumes during 2026 and 2027.

Expo City Dubai is also expanding its exhibition and district-scale capacity as part of a broader urban innovation hub planned through 2027. This development is extending fit-out and refurbishment activity, generating additional gypsum, packaging, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing waste streams. Meanwhile, the BINAA AI-driven permits platform has reduced villa permit issuance times and resubmissions, helping accelerate lawful project starts across the approvals-to-construction pipeline.

Higher building-permit volumes and professional training programs for consultants and contractors are also supporting compliance with mandatory waste management requirements. These factors are strengthening demand for traceable and efficient construction waste services across major development zones in the UAE.

Waste Regulations Support Recycling and Material Recovery

Government regulation remains a central growth driver for the UAE construction and demolition waste management market. Dubai's Law No. 18 of 2024 introduced strict controls for demolition sites, including perimeter requirements and multi-year record-keeping for non-hazardous and hazardous waste volumes. The legislation also enables authorities to require recycled inputs or alternative fuels in industrial processes where technically feasible.

Federal Law No. 12 of 2018 prohibits the open dumping and burning of construction and demolition waste, with escalating corporate penalties for repeated violations. In Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency requires GPS-stamped declarations for waste movements and links demolition permit clearance to evidence that materials were delivered to licensed facilities.

The United Arab Emirates Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 further supports market expansion by establishing performance indicators for construction and demolition waste generation and annual reporting by individual emirates. Together with the UAE Net Zero 2050 targets and green building certification programs, these policies are increasing demand for recycled aggregates, secondary materials, and transparent waste chains.

On-Site Segregation Remains a Key Challenge

Implementation gaps continue to affect recycling efficiency, particularly on congested construction sites in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Time constraints, high temperatures, limited supervision, and frequent workforce turnover can lead to mixed waste loads and contamination. Loads containing contamination levels of 5-10% may be rejected by processing facilities, resulting in re-collection expenses, project downtime, and additional sorting costs.

Dubai's waste legislation places responsibility for site waste on main contractors, making subcontractor training and supervision increasingly important. Short-term contracts can also hinder consistent use of color-coded bins and material separation practices. Municipal use of AI cameras and instant waste transfer note verification is improving visibility across the waste chain, raising the operational and financial risks associated with non-compliance.

Non-Hazardous Waste Dominates Market Volumes

Non-hazardous materials accounted for 96.8% of construction and demolition waste tonnage in 2025. Concrete, bricks, clean soil, asphalt, timber, and metals dominate due to concrete-intensive building methods, deep excavation activity, high-rise developments, and mixed-use construction projects.

On-site crushing and backfilling are enabling contractors to reuse larger quantities of concrete and soil, reducing disposal volumes even as construction activity grows. Circular procurement requirements are also creating opportunities for recycled aggregates and other verified secondary construction materials.

Hazardous waste is forecast to record a CAGR of 6.2% through 2031. Growth will be supported by industrial redevelopment, improved declarations, stricter enforcement, and wider use of licensed handlers. Key hazardous streams include asbestos-containing materials, paint sludges, contaminated soils, and treated timber generated during retrofits and demolitions in older properties.

Licensed transportation, dedicated treatment facilities, and co-processing in cement kilns are expanding compliant options for residues that cannot be recycled conventionally. As enforcement strengthens, contractors are incorporating hazardous-waste planning earlier in project schedules to reduce the risk of shutdowns, penalties, or bond forfeitures. This shift toward documented chains of custody and stronger quality controls is expected to remain a defining feature of the United Arab Emirates construction and demolition waste management market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Strong Government Regulations and Mandatory Waste Diversion Policies

4.2.2 UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and Net Zero 2050 Targets

4.2.3 Rapid Construction Activity and Major Infrastructure Development Projects

4.2.4 Green Building Certifications and Sustainability Rating Systems (LEED, Estidama)

4.2.5 Waste-to-Energy Infrastructure and Advanced Recycling Technologies

4.2.6 Economic Benefits and Cost Savings from Recycled Materials

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness and Knowledge on Waste Management Best Practices

4.3.2 High Initial Investment Costs for Recycling Infrastructure

4.3.3 Market Acceptability and Quality Concerns for Recycled Materials

4.3.4 Poor On-Site Waste Segregation and Implementation Gaps

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Circular Economy & Material Flow Analysis

4.9 Environmental & Life-Cycle Assessment Considerations

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (value USD)

5.1 By Waste Type

5.1.1 Non-Hazardous Waste

5.1.2 Hazardous Waste

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Concrete & Bricks

5.2.2 Asphalt

5.2.3 Metal

5.2.4 Timber

5.2.5 Soil and Sand

5.2.6 Gypsum & Drywall

5.2.7 Others (Plastic, Treated Wood, Glass)

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 Collection & Transportation

5.3.2 Sorting & Segregation

5.3.3 Recycling & Material Recovery

5.3.4 Landfilling & Disposal

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 Bee'ah (BEEAH Group)

6.4.2 Averda

6.4.3 Imdaad

6.4.4 Al Dhafra Recycling Industries (Tadweer)

6.4.5 Green Mountains Recycling Services

6.4.6 Veolia Middle East

6.4.7 Veet Environmental Solutions

6.4.8 Z&A Waste Management and General Transport

6.4.9 Ducon Green

6.4.10 Arabian Masters of Waste LLC

6.4.11 Bingo Industries

6.4.12 Cleanaway Waste Management

6.4.13 Dulsco

6.4.14 FCC Environment

6.4.15 Geocycle (Holcim)

6.4.16 GFL Environmental

6.4.17 Heidelberg Materials (ReConcrete/evoBuild)

6.4.18 Holcim (ECOCycle/Aggregate Industries)

6.4.19 Ragn-Sells

6.4.20 RE Sustainability (Ramky Enviro)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & unmet-need assessment

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