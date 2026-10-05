Transplant Drug Monitoring Assay Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 Rising Transplant Volumes And LC-MS/MS Adoption Fuel 10.77% CAGR Through 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hybrid testing pairs rapid immunoassays with LC-MS/MS precision, while automation, standardized kits and EHR-based dosing improve efficiency and clinical outcomes.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Transplant Drug Monitoring Assay Treatment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transplant drug monitoring assay treatment market is projected to increase from USD 486.16 million in 2025 to USD 534.57 million in 2026, reaching USD 891.59 million by 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% from 2026 to 2031, driven by rising transplant volumes, lifelong immunosuppressant monitoring requirements, advances in LC-MS/MS technology, and growing demand for precise tacrolimus testing.

Rising Transplant Volumes Drive Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Demand

Global solid organ transplant activity reached 173,727 procedures in 2024, representing a 2% increase from 2023. Kidney and liver transplants remained the largest procedure categories requiring ongoing therapeutic drug monitoring. In the United States, more than 48,000 transplants were completed during 2024, while the national waiting list exceeded 103,000 candidates, supporting sustained demand for drug exposure monitoring throughout pre- and post-transplant care.

Regional transplant patterns also influence testing volumes and technology adoption. Spain recorded 53.93 deceased organ donors per million people, while Turkey and Saudi Arabia each exceeded 50 living donors per million. Hematopoietic stem cell transplant programs are also increasing testing frequency during the early post-transplant period. Research published in 2025 found that maintaining tacrolimus time-in-therapeutic-range at or above 75.9% during weeks 1 to 4 after HSCT was associated with a lower risk of Grade II-III acute graft-versus-host disease.

Guideline-Based Tacrolimus Monitoring Supports Market Expansion

Tacrolimus trough monitoring remains embedded in solid organ and stem cell transplant care pathways. Routine testing during the first six months helps clinicians manage the risks associated with underexposure, overexposure, rejection, and toxicity. NHS Scotland guidance, for example, recommends monthly tacrolimus trough testing during the first six months, with dose adjustments overseen by specialists.

Differences between testing technologies continue to influence clinical workflows. A 2025 multi-center comparison identified clinically relevant discrepancies of 28% within the first three months and 37% after three months when immunoassay and LC-MS/MS tacrolimus results were compared in the same patients. Some LC-MS/MS implementations have also demonstrated negative bias of approximately 7.5% to 18.7% relative to immunoassays. These findings reinforce the importance of method consistency, appropriate calibration, and confirmatory testing when results do not align with the patient's clinical condition.

Regulatory progress is helping laboratories adopt more standardized testing. Automated LC-MS/MS systems are moving into moderate-complexity CLIA categories, while expanded IVDR Class C certification is increasing access to validated kits. Modern immunoassays remain important for rapid routine monitoring, with LC-MS/MS increasingly used for confirmatory testing and low-range measurement.

Technology Trends Favor Hybrid Testing Models

Immunoassay platforms accounted for 56.13% of the transplant drug monitoring assay treatment market in 2025. Their strong position reflects automated workflows and turnaround times of approximately 15 to 60 minutes. Newer platforms have reduced analytical bias, supporting faster dose adjustments during the critical early post-transplant period. Siemens' ACMIA implementation, for example, can provide sub-15-minute results with sensitivity at 1 ng/mL.

LC-MS/MS is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2031 as kit-based solutions reduce development, verification, and implementation requirements. Roche launched its cobas Mass Spec solution in December 2024, expanding automated mass spectrometry access for routine laboratories. Shimadzu's IVDR Class C DOSIMMUNE kit also combines reagents with validated methods to reduce analysis time and accelerate clinical implementation. Improved calibrator traceability and cross-site comparability further support LC-MS/MS adoption for narrow therapeutic targets.

Drug Class and Treatment Trends

Calcineurin inhibitors represented 45.08% of the market in 2025, supported by their first-line role in kidney, liver, heart, lung, and stem cell transplantation. Tacrolimus is used in more than 90% of kidney transplant recipients in the United States, generating frequent testing from the immediate post-transplant stage through long-term maintenance. CNI-minimization protocols targeting 3 to 5 ng/mL also increase the value of LC-MS/MS precision at lower concentration ranges.

mTOR inhibitors are expected to grow at an 11% CAGR through 2031. Growth is supported by conversion strategies for patients experiencing CNI-related nephrotoxicity and by clinical evidence associated with sirolimus and everolimus regimens. Although adverse events and wound-healing concerns may limit broader use, personalized treatment protocols based on renal risk and infection history are supporting continued adoption.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held 51.11% of global market revenue in 2025, supported by high transplant volumes, extensive hospital laboratory capacity, FDA-cleared immunoassays, and expanding automated LC-MS/MS menus. Europe continues to adopt IVDR-certified LC-MS/MS kits and CE-marked automated systems, while maintaining hybrid testing strategies that combine immunoassays for standard ranges with LC-MS/MS for lower tacrolimus targets.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record an 11.5% CAGR through 2031 as transplant programs expand and governments improve access to post-transplant monitoring. Centralized reference laboratory networks are strengthening LC-MS/MS capacity in urban centers, while hospital laboratories continue to rely on immunoassays for urgent testing. The Middle East and South America are also increasing access through automated platforms, reference laboratories, and expanded public coverage, reinforcing global demand for accurate, scalable transplant drug monitoring solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising organ transplant volumes sustain TDM demand

4.2.2 Guideline-mandated monitoring of calcineurin inhibitors

4.2.3 Broader analyzer menus and kit availability for immunoassays

4.2.4 Standardized, kit-based LC-MS/MS improves adoption and comparability

4.2.5 AI/Bayesian dosing workflows embedding TDM in clinical decision support

4.2.6 Microsampling and home-based collections increase test accessibility

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Immunoassay cross-reactivity/bias versus LC-MS/MS specificity

4.3.2 Skilled-staff shortages and LC-MS/MS complexity slow adoption

4.3.3 Belatacept and other non-TDM regimens reduce test volumes in select centers

4.3.4 Inter-method variability and lack of harmonized ranges hinder switching

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porters Five Forces

4.8 External Quality Assessment (EQA) Trends

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value; volume for key analytes)

5.1 By Drug/Analyte Class

5.1.1 Calcineurin inhibitors

5.1.2 mTOR inhibitors

5.1.3 Antimetabolites

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Immunoassay

5.2.2 LC-MS/MS

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital & Transplant Center Laboratories

5.3.2 Reference/Independent Laboratories

5.3.3 Academic & Research Laboratories

5.4 By Transplant Type

5.4.1 Kidney

5.4.2 Liver

5.4.3 Heart

5.4.4 Lung

5.4.5 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT)

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.3 North America

5.5.3.1 United States

5.5.3.2 Canada

5.5.3.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Europe

5.5.4.1 Germany

5.5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.5.4.3 France

5.5.4.4 Italy

5.5.4.5 Spain

5.5.4.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.5 Asia-Pacific

5.5.5.1 China

5.5.5.2 India

5.5.5.3 Japan

5.5.5.4 South Korea

5.5.5.5 Australia

5.5.5.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.6 Middle East & Africa

5.5.6.1 GCC

5.5.6.2 South Africa

5.5.6.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.7 South America

5.5.7.1 Brazil

5.5.7.2 Argentina

5.5.7.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Abbott

6.3.2 Roche Diagnostics

6.3.3 Siemens Healthineers

6.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Microgenics)

6.3.5 Tosoh Bioscience

6.3.6 Sekisui Medical

6.3.7 Snibe

6.3.8 Chromsystems

6.3.9 RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments

6.3.10 Waters Corporation

6.3.11 Agilent Technologies

6.3.12 SCIEX

6.3.13 Shimadzu Chemistry & Diagnostics

6.3.14 Bruker (Daltonics)

6.3.15 Zivak Technologies

6.3.16 Randox Laboratories

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White?space & unmet?need assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900