United States Roadside Safety Barriers Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Highway Modernization And Retrofit Demand Drive 4.18% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by bundling barrier upgrades with resurfacing, pre-assembling anchor kits to cut labor, and using corrosion-resistant materials to reduce lifecycle costs.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Roadside Safety Barriers Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States roadside safety barriers construction market was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.21 billion in 2026 to USD 2.71 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.18% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by highway modernization programs, mandatory road safety standards, increasing traffic density, aging infrastructure, and sustained public investment in transportation improvements.

Highway Modernization Programs Support Market Growth

Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocations are providing states with a consistent source of highway funding through fiscal year 2026. State-led transportation programs are reinforcing this investment, including Texas' USD 104.2 billion Unified Transportation Program and Florida's USD 62.5 billion Work Program. State fuel-tax revenues are also helping finance highway resurfacing, widening, rehabilitation, and safety projects.

Roadside safety improvements are increasingly being incorporated into broader construction contracts because of their favorable benefit-cost ratios. New guardrails, median cable systems, concrete barriers, crash cushions, and other protective infrastructure are now routinely included in resurfacing and expansion projects. This approach is expanding the United States roadside safety barriers construction market beyond new road construction while supporting consistent contractor backlogs throughout the paving season.

Seasonal bidding patterns, with demand typically peaking in spring and fall, are improving visibility for manufacturers and contractors. More predictable procurement schedules also allow steel producers and component suppliers to plan production around anticipated state and federal project requirements.

Road Safety Regulations Accelerate Replacement Demand

Federal safety requirements continue to drive the replacement of outdated roadside hardware. Following the MASH 2016 compliance deadlines, non-compliant systems became ineligible for federal reimbursement after December 2019. State Departments of Transportation have since prioritized the inspection, inventory, and replacement of older barriers across National Highway System routes.

Only roadside safety devices supported by an FHWA eligibility letter can be specified for federally funded projects. States have incorporated these requirements into standard construction drawings and procurement specifications, making barrier assessments a routine component of resurfacing and rehabilitation projects. These regulations have transformed many roadside barrier upgrades from discretionary improvements into required infrastructure work, supporting a recurring retrofit and repair cycle through 2031.

Installation and Lifecycle Costs Remain Key Constraints

Despite positive demand, high installation, repair, and lifecycle costs may limit project activity in some locations. Lane closures and traffic delays can significantly increase the total cost of barrier installation on heavily traveled urban Interstates. Volatility in hot-rolled coil prices has also affected project budgets, with some bids exceeding engineering estimates.

Cable barrier systems require periodic re-tensioning by certified crews using specialized equipment, while concrete barriers often require cranes and higher mobilization spending. These cost pressures can cause rural transportation districts to delay upgrades along low-traffic routes. Nevertheless, growing retrofit backlogs and mandatory safety requirements are expected to sustain long-term demand.

Metal Guardrails Maintain the Largest Product Share

Metal guardrails, primarily W-beam and Thrie-beam systems, accounted for 59.3% of the United States roadside safety barriers construction market in 2025. Their leading position reflects proven crash performance, widespread inclusion in state construction standards, and the strength and cost-effectiveness of galvanized steel.

High-tension cable barriers are gaining adoption, particularly on sloped medians where rigid concrete systems may be less effective. Cable barriers can also reduce post-strike downtime because damaged wires may be re-tensioned in less than a day - an important advantage on Interstates carrying more than 150,000 vehicles per day. Contractors are increasingly using pre-assembled anchor kits off-site, reducing field labor requirements by up to 20% and shortening work-zone durations.

Cable barrier systems are forecast to record a CAGR of 4.89%, making them the fastest-growing product segment through 2031. Texas is among the states replacing grassy median W-beams with three-strand cable systems along major transportation corridors, including I-35 and I-45. Portable precast concrete barriers will remain essential in construction zones requiring minimal deflection, although freight and crane expenses may restrict their use on rural highways.

Steel Leads as Composite Materials Gain Momentum

Steel generated 66.4% of market revenue in 2025, supported by established domestic production, proven galvanizing processes, and extensive performance data. However, coastal salt exposure can accelerate corrosion, including on hot-dip galvanized coatings. Testing in Florida and Louisiana has indicated service-life estimates of less than 12 years for some causeway applications, increasing demand for lighter and more corrosion-resistant alternatives.

Plastic and composite roadside barrier systems are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.16%, outpacing other material categories as durability and sustainability become more influential in bid evaluations. Recycled-plastic guardrail pilots in coastal California demonstrate the potential of composite materials in areas where steel posts face rapid corrosion from sea spray. At the same time, planned domestic steel capacity is expected to improve coil availability, reduce lead times, and support cost efficiency for steel guardrail fabricators.

The United States roadside safety barriers construction market is positioned for steady expansion as infrastructure funding, regulatory compliance, traffic growth, and the need to modernize aging roads sustain demand. Continued innovation in cable systems, crash cushions, corrosion-resistant materials, and installation methods is expected to improve safety performance while helping transportation agencies manage long-term construction and maintenance costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Ongoing highway modernization and infrastructure upgrade programs across the federal and state levels

4.2.2 Strict road safety regulations are driving mandatory barrier installations

4.2.3 High vehicle ownership and traffic density are increasing the demand for crash protection systems

4.2.4 Rising public investment in road safety and accident reduction projects

4.2.5 Adoption of advanced and impact-resistant barrier technologies in transport infrastructure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High installation, repair, and lifecycle costs of barrier systems

4.3.2 Aging road infrastructure is increasing replacement and retrofit needs

4.3.3 Lengthy approval processes and project delays across jurisdictions

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Metal Guardrails (W-beam, Thrie-beam)

5.1.2 Concrete Barriers (Jersey, F-shape)

5.1.3 Cable Barrier Systems

5.1.4 Crash Cushions & Impact Attenuators

5.1.5 Others (Motorcyclist protection, hybrid, emerging)

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Steel

5.2.2 Concrete

5.2.3 Plastic & Composite

5.2.4 Others (Aluminum, rubber, recycled blends)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Highways & Expressways

5.3.2 Urban Roads & Streets

5.3.3 Bridges & Flyovers

5.3.4 Others (Rural, industrial/private, parking, tunnels, temp zones)

5.4 By Installation Type

5.4.1 New Installation

5.4.2 Renovation / Retrofit / Repair

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Texas

5.5.2 California

5.5.3 Florida

5.5.4 New York

5.5.5 Illinois

5.5.6 Rest of US

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Valtir (formerly Trinity Highway)

6.3.2 Lindsay Corporation (Barrier Systems)

6.3.3 Valmont Industries Inc.

6.3.4 Hill & Smith Holding USA

6.3.5 Gregory Highway (Gregory Industries)

6.3.6 Gibraltar Industries Inc.

6.3.7 Transpo Industries Inc.

6.3.8 TrafFix Devices Inc.

6.3.9 RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc.

6.3.10 ArcelorMittal Guardrail Solutions

6.3.11 Nucor Skyline

6.3.12 Traffic & Parking Control (TAPCO)

6.3.13 Barrier1 Systems

6.3.14 Delta Scientific Corporation

6.3.15 Ideal Shield

6.3.16 McCue Corporation

6.3.17 SafeBarriers LLC

6.3.18 Plastic Safety Systems (PSS)

6.3.19 Armorcast Products Co.

6.3.20 IMH Products Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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