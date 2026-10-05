Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Aging Water Networks And Regulation Drive 7.1% CAGR And A US$ 1.12 Billion Opportunity
Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe trenchless pipe relining market is projected to increase from US$ 696.2 million in 2024 to US$ 1,115.4 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 to 2031. Market growth is being supported by aging pipeline networks, infrastructure modernization programs, tighter environmental regulations, and broader adoption of cost-effective trenchless technology.
The market covers Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. Water infrastructure across the region includes treatment plants, pumps, and approximately 7 million kilometers of pipelines, a substantial portion of which has operated for more than a century. Population growth, urbanization, and climate change are placing additional pressure on these assets, increasing the urgency of pipeline rehabilitation.
In 2024, government authorities invested nearly US$ 50.4 billion in modernizing European water infrastructure, according to the European Commission. These investments are intended to reduce damage costs, improve environmental protection, and address risks associated with deteriorating pipelines. Aging networks can affect drinking water quality, disrupt sanitation services, and contribute to untreated sewage entering rivers and other waterways. Trenchless pipe relining enables utilities to rehabilitate damaged pipelines while limiting excavation, service disruption, and overall project costs.
Regulatory requirements are also accelerating demand for pipeline inspection, maintenance, and repair. UK water companies have committed to reducing leakage by 50% by 2050 compared with 2017-2018 levels. EU regulation 2020/741, effective since June 2023, establishes strict risk management, water quality monitoring, and leakage prevention requirements for reclaimed water transport and distribution. Compliance obligations and penalties are encouraging municipal authorities and utilities to implement timely repairs using reliable trenchless solutions.
The Europe trenchless pipe relining market is segmented by method, end-user, pipe diameter, and curing method. Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) held the leading market position by method in 2024, ahead of Pull-in-Place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating. The municipal segment accounted for the largest end-user share due to sustained demand from public utilities. Pipes below DN 50 represented the leading diameter category, while Hot Water Cure was the most widely used curing method.
Germany held the largest share of the Europe trenchless pipe relining market in 2024. Demand is supported by the country's focus on clean drinking water, pipeline integrity, wastewater management, and environmental compliance. Germany operates 3,796 wastewater treatment plants and has an established base of pipeline relining specialists, contributing to strong awareness and adoption of trenchless technologies. Government efforts to reinforce water treatment infrastructure and recent financing agreements involving the EU, Germany, and Kosovo are also expected to create opportunities for German water technology and pipeline rehabilitation companies.
Companies are strengthening their European operations through acquisitions, geographic expansion, and product development. In October 2022, Trelleborg Group acquired Innovative Sewer Technologies (IST), expanding its capabilities and presence in the European trenchless pipe repair market.
Key participants in the Europe trenchless pipe relining market include The Charles Machine Works Inc, Trelleborg AB, RelineEurope GmbH, and other regional and international providers. These companies are pursuing mergers and acquisitions, product innovation, and expansion strategies to improve market coverage and address evolving utility requirements. Continued investment in water infrastructure, combined with leakage reduction targets and the need to rehabilitate aging pipelines, is expected to sustain robust market growth through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers
4.3.2 Manufacturers
4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers
4.3.4 End-Use Industry
4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Method
7.1 Cured in Place Pipe
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Cured in Place Pipe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Pull-in-Place
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Pull-in-Place: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.3 Pipe Bursting
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Pipe Bursting: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.4 Internal Pipe Coating
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Internal Pipe Coating: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by End-user
8.1 Municipal
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Municipal: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Industrial
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Industrial: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Commercial: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Residential
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Residential: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Diameter
9.1 Below DN 50
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Below DN 50: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 DN 51 - DN 150
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 DN 51 - DN 150: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 DN 151 - DN 250
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 DN 151 - DN 250: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Above DN 251
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Above DN 251: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Curing Method
10.1 Ambient Cure
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Ambient Cure: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Hot Water Cure
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Hot Water Cure: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.3 Steam Cure
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Steam Cure: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.4 UV Light Cure
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 UV Light Cure: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Country Analysis
11.1 Europe
11.1.1 Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
11.1.2 Germany: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method
11.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user
11.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter
11.1.2.4 Germany: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method
11.1.3 Spain: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.3.1 Spain: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method
11.1.3.2 Spain: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user
11.1.3.3 Spain: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter
11.1.3.4 Spain: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method
11.1.4 France: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.4.1 France: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method
11.1.4.2 France: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user
11.1.4.3 France: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter
11.1.4.4 France: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method
11.1.5 United Kingdom: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.5.1 United Kingdom: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method
11.1.5.2 United Kingdom: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user
11.1.5.3 United Kingdom: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter
11.1.5.4 United Kingdom: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method
11.1.6 Russia: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method
11.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user
11.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter
11.1.6.4 Russia: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method
11.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method
11.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user
11.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter
11.1.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 New Product Development
13.3 Merger and Acquisition
13.4 Other Strategic Developments
14. Company Profiles
14.1 The Charles Machine Works Inc
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Trelleborg AB
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 RelineEurope GmbH
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Relining Group International Oy
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Vortex Co LLC
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Sanikom Doo
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 NuFlow Technologies Inc
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Brawo Systems GmbH
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
14.11 SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH
14.11.1 Key Facts
14.11.2 Business Description
14.11.3 Products and Services
14.11.4 Financial Overview
14.11.5 SWOT Analysis
14.11.6 Key Developments
14.12 Michels Corporation
14.12.1 Key Facts
14.12.2 Business Description
14.12.3 Products and Services
14.12.4 Financial Overview
14.12.5 SWOT Analysis
14.12.6 Key Developments
14.13 Picote GROUP
14.13.1 Key Facts
14.13.2 Business Description
14.13.3 Products and Services
14.13.4 Financial Overview
14.13.5 SWOT Analysis
14.13.6 Key Developments
14.14 US Pipelining, LLC
14.14.1 Key Facts
14.14.2 Business Description
14.14.3 Products and Services
14.14.4 Financial Overview
14.14.5 SWOT Analysis
14.14.6 Key Developments
14.15 American Trenchless Technologies
14.15.1 Key Facts
14.15.2 Business Description
14.15.3 Products and Services
14.15.4 Financial Overview
14.15.5 SWOT Analysis
14.15.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [33]
List of Figures [34]
Companies
The List of Companies - Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market
The Charles Machine Works Inc
Trelleborg AB
RelineEurope GmbH
Relining Group International Oy
Vortex Co LLC
Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc
Sanikom Doo
NuFlow Technologies Inc
Brawo Systems GmbH
Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC
SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH
Michels Corporation
Picote GROUP
US Pipelining, LLC
American Trenchless Technologies
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