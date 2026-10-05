Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Aging Water Networks And Regulation Drive 7.1% CAGR And A US$ 1.12 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aging pipelines, leakage regulations and infrastructure upgrades drive demand, while market leaders use expansion, product innovation and M&A to boost ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe trenchless pipe relining market is projected to increase from US$ 696.2 million in 2024 to US$ 1,115.4 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 to 2031. Market growth is being supported by aging pipeline networks, infrastructure modernization programs, tighter environmental regulations, and broader adoption of cost-effective trenchless technology.

The market covers Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. Water infrastructure across the region includes treatment plants, pumps, and approximately 7 million kilometers of pipelines, a substantial portion of which has operated for more than a century. Population growth, urbanization, and climate change are placing additional pressure on these assets, increasing the urgency of pipeline rehabilitation.

In 2024, government authorities invested nearly US$ 50.4 billion in modernizing European water infrastructure, according to the European Commission. These investments are intended to reduce damage costs, improve environmental protection, and address risks associated with deteriorating pipelines. Aging networks can affect drinking water quality, disrupt sanitation services, and contribute to untreated sewage entering rivers and other waterways. Trenchless pipe relining enables utilities to rehabilitate damaged pipelines while limiting excavation, service disruption, and overall project costs.

Regulatory requirements are also accelerating demand for pipeline inspection, maintenance, and repair. UK water companies have committed to reducing leakage by 50% by 2050 compared with 2017-2018 levels. EU regulation 2020/741, effective since June 2023, establishes strict risk management, water quality monitoring, and leakage prevention requirements for reclaimed water transport and distribution. Compliance obligations and penalties are encouraging municipal authorities and utilities to implement timely repairs using reliable trenchless solutions.

The Europe trenchless pipe relining market is segmented by method, end-user, pipe diameter, and curing method. Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) held the leading market position by method in 2024, ahead of Pull-in-Place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating. The municipal segment accounted for the largest end-user share due to sustained demand from public utilities. Pipes below DN 50 represented the leading diameter category, while Hot Water Cure was the most widely used curing method.

Germany held the largest share of the Europe trenchless pipe relining market in 2024. Demand is supported by the country's focus on clean drinking water, pipeline integrity, wastewater management, and environmental compliance. Germany operates 3,796 wastewater treatment plants and has an established base of pipeline relining specialists, contributing to strong awareness and adoption of trenchless technologies. Government efforts to reinforce water treatment infrastructure and recent financing agreements involving the EU, Germany, and Kosovo are also expected to create opportunities for German water technology and pipeline rehabilitation companies.

Companies are strengthening their European operations through acquisitions, geographic expansion, and product development. In October 2022, Trelleborg Group acquired Innovative Sewer Technologies (IST), expanding its capabilities and presence in the European trenchless pipe repair market.

Key participants in the Europe trenchless pipe relining market include The Charles Machine Works Inc, Trelleborg AB, RelineEurope GmbH, and other regional and international providers. These companies are pursuing mergers and acquisitions, product innovation, and expansion strategies to improve market coverage and address evolving utility requirements. Continued investment in water infrastructure, combined with leakage reduction targets and the need to rehabilitate aging pipelines, is expected to sustain robust market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers

4.3.4 End-Use Industry

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Method

7.1 Cured in Place Pipe

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Cured in Place Pipe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Pull-in-Place

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Pull-in-Place: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Pipe Bursting

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Pipe Bursting: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Internal Pipe Coating

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Internal Pipe Coating: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by End-user

8.1 Municipal

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Municipal: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Industrial

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Industrial: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Residential

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Residential: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Diameter

9.1 Below DN 50

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Below DN 50: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 DN 51 - DN 150

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 DN 51 - DN 150: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 DN 151 - DN 250

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 DN 151 - DN 250: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Above DN 251

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Above DN 251: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Curing Method

10.1 Ambient Cure

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Ambient Cure: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Hot Water Cure

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Hot Water Cure: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Steam Cure

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Steam Cure: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 UV Light Cure

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 UV Light Cure: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Country Analysis

11.1 Europe

11.1.1 Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2 Germany: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.2.4 Germany: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.3 Spain: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.3.1 Spain: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.3.2 Spain: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.3.3 Spain: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.3.4 Spain: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.4 France: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.4.1 France: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.4.2 France: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.4.3 France: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.4.4 France: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.5 United Kingdom: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.5.1 United Kingdom: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.5.2 United Kingdom: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.5.3 United Kingdom: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.5.4 United Kingdom: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.6 Russia: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.6.4 Russia: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1 The Charles Machine Works Inc

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Trelleborg AB

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 RelineEurope GmbH

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Relining Group International Oy

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Vortex Co LLC

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Sanikom Doo

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 NuFlow Technologies Inc

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Brawo Systems GmbH

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

14.11 SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH

14.11.1 Key Facts

14.11.2 Business Description

14.11.3 Products and Services

14.11.4 Financial Overview

14.11.5 SWOT Analysis

14.11.6 Key Developments

14.12 Michels Corporation

14.12.1 Key Facts

14.12.2 Business Description

14.12.3 Products and Services

14.12.4 Financial Overview

14.12.5 SWOT Analysis

14.12.6 Key Developments

14.13 Picote GROUP

14.13.1 Key Facts

14.13.2 Business Description

14.13.3 Products and Services

14.13.4 Financial Overview

14.13.5 SWOT Analysis

14.13.6 Key Developments

14.14 US Pipelining, LLC

14.14.1 Key Facts

14.14.2 Business Description

14.14.3 Products and Services

14.14.4 Financial Overview

14.14.5 SWOT Analysis

14.14.6 Key Developments

14.15 American Trenchless Technologies

14.15.1 Key Facts

14.15.2 Business Description

14.15.3 Products and Services

14.15.4 Financial Overview

14.15.5 SWOT Analysis

14.15.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

15.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [33]

List of Figures [34]

Companies

The List of Companies - Europe Trenchless Pipe Relining Market

The Charles Machine Works Inc

Trelleborg AB

RelineEurope GmbH

Relining Group International Oy

Vortex Co LLC

Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

Sanikom Doo

NuFlow Technologies Inc

Brawo Systems GmbH

Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH

Michels Corporation

Picote GROUP

US Pipelining, LLC

American Trenchless Technologies

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