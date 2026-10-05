Europe Pipe Relining Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast (2021 - 2031) Aging Infrastructure And Trenchless Technology Drive 5.6% CAGR And US$1.45 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aging infrastructure and trenchless adoption drive demand, while players pursue expansion, product innovation and M&A; services, CIPP and oil & gas lead.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Pipe Relining Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Pipe Relining Market is projected to grow from US$ 1,009.2 million in 2024 to US$ 1,453.4 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2025 to 2031. Aging infrastructure, continued urbanization, investment in water and wastewater systems, expansion of hydrogen and gas pipeline networks, and advances in trenchless technology are supporting market growth.

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Russia, Sweden, and the UK are among the key contributors to the Europe Pipe Relining Market. Demand is increasing as governments, municipalities, utilities, and industrial operators seek cost-effective pipeline restoration methods that limit excavation and reduce disruption to surrounding communities.

Infrastructure and Energy Investments Support Market Expansion

Major energy projects are creating new opportunities for pipe relining companies across Europe. In 2024, Linde Engineering and Shell Deutschland GmbH collaborated to establish a 100-megawatt renewable hydrogen plant for the REFHYNE II project at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Wesseling, Germany. In February 2025, Salzgitter AG began constructing a 100 MW electrolysis plant expected to produce approximately 9,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually for carbon-reduced steel production beginning in 2026.

Germany and Italy also announced a joint initiative in 2023 to develop an approximately 3,300 km gas pipeline involving Trans Austria Gasleitung, Snam, Bayernets, and Gas Connect Austria. The planned gas and hydrogen infrastructure across the Alps is expected to strengthen regional energy security and inter-European energy trade.

In January 2025, Evonik partnered with VoltH2 to advance green hydrogen production at the Delfzijl chemical park in the Netherlands. The planned 50 MW electrolyzer is expected to supply a substantial portion of Evonik's hydrogen requirements by the end of 2027 and become the first industrial-scale green hydrogen water electrolysis facility in the North Netherlands.

Water and wastewater infrastructure projects are also contributing to pipe relining market growth. In 2023, Ayesa secured a contract from Acuaes, under the Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition, to develop wastewater treatment plants in Caceres and Palma de Mallorca. HOFOR also partnered with NCC to build an upgraded water treatment plant in Zealand, Denmark.

Europe Pipe Relining Market Segmentation



By Solution: Product and Service. Services accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By Products: CIPP Equipment, Liner, High Pressure Water Jetters, Inversion Drum, Pulling Machine, and Others. CIPP Equipment led the segment in 2024.

By Services: Cured-in-place Pipe, Pull-in-place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating. Cured-in-place Pipe held the leading position.

By Cured-in-place Pipe: Patch or Spot Repair and Liner or Longer Repair. Liner or Longer Repair represented the larger share.

By Curing Method: Ambient Cure, Hot Water Cure, Steam Cure, and UV Light Cure. Hot Water Cure was the most widely used method in 2024. By End-user: Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Municipal, and Others. Oil and Gas was the largest end-user segment.

Market Outlook

Europe's aging underground water and sewer networks require substantial modernization. Population growth and urban development are increasing pressure on municipal infrastructure, while limited funding for sewage maintenance and clean water systems continues to create operational and public health risks.

A June 2024 EU-funded project to replace the aging Nicosia "Trunk E" sewer network in Cyprus illustrates the scale of the challenge. Built in 1986 using asbestos-cement pipes, the network requires modernization to improve safety and support Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation. Wider adoption of trenchless technology is expected to accelerate pipeline rehabilitation by minimizing excavation, shortening project timelines, and reducing public disruption.

Germany Leads the Regional Market

Germany held the largest share of the Europe Pipe Relining Market in 2024. Government support for the hydrogen economy is expected to strengthen demand for pipeline construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation. Plans call for the first 525 kilometers of Germany's national hydrogen pipeline to be completed by 2025 with private investment. The network is projected to expand to 9,040 kilometers by 2032, connecting major hydrogen hubs and creating long-term opportunities for pipe relining service providers and equipment manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the Europe Pipe Relining Market include Roto-Rooter Group Inc, Silverlining Holding Corp, Aegion Corp, RPB Inc, Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc, The Charles Machine Works Inc, Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd, Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc, NuFlow Technologies Inc, Brawo Systems GmbH, Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC, Picote GROUP, Atlantic Pipe Services, Roddie Inc., TRIC Tools, Inc., and PURIS Corp. Market participants are pursuing geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positions and address growing demand for advanced pipeline rehabilitation solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis Formulation

3.2.2 Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

3.2.3 Developing Base Number

3.2.4 Data Triangulation

3.2.5 Country-level Data

4. Pipe Relining Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

4.3.2 Difference Between Patch and Spot Repair vs Liner and Longer Repair

5. Europe Pipe Relining Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

6. Pipe Relining Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Pipe Relining Market Volume (Thousand Units), 2021 - 2031

6.2 Europe Pipe Relining Market Volume Forecast and Analysis (Thousand Units)

6.3 Europe Pipe Relining Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 -2031

6.4 Europe Pipe Relining Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Solution

7.1 Product

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Product: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Service

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Service: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Products

8.1 CIPP Equipment

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 CIPP Equipment: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Liner

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Liner: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 High Pressure Water Jetters

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 High Pressure Water Jetters: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Inversion Drum

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Inversion Drum: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Pulling Machine

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Pulling Machine: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Services

9.1 Cured-in-place Pipe

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Cured-in-place Pipe: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Pull-in-place

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Pull-in-place: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Pipe Bursting

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Pipe Bursting: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Internal Pipe Coating

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Internal Pipe Coating: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Cured-in-place Pipe

10.1 Patch or Spot Repair

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Patch or Spot Repair: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Liner or Longer Repair

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Liner or Longer Repair: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Europe Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Curing Method

11.1 Ambient Cure

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Ambient Cure: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Hot Water Cure

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Hot Water Cure: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3 Steam Cure

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Steam Cure: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.4 UV Light Cure

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 UV Light Cure: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. Europe Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by End-user

12.1 Oil and Gas

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Oil and Gas: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 Chemicals

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Chemicals: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 Municipal

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Municipal: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.4 Others

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Others: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. Europe Pipe Relining Market - Country Analysis

13.1 Europe Pipe Relining Market Volume, Revenue, Forecast, and Analysis - by Country

13.2 United Kingdom: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.3 Germany: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.4 France: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.5 Italy: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.6 Russia: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.7 Spain: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.8 Netherlands: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.9 Poland: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.10 Sweden: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.11 Rest of Europe: Europe Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.12 Country Market Share Analysis - by Solution, Products, Services, Cured-in-place Pipe, Curing Method, and End-user

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

15. Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 New Product Development

15.3 Merger and Acquisition

15.4 Other Strategic Developments

16. Company Profiles

Each company profile includes Key Facts, Business Description, Products and Services, Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis, and Key Developments.

16.1 Roto-Rooter Group Inc

16.2 Silverlining Holding Corp

16.3 Aegion Corp

16.4 RPB Inc

16.5 Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc

16.6 The Charles Machine Works Inc

16.7 Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

16.8 PURIS Corp

16.9 Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

16.10 NuFlow Technologies Inc

16.11 Brawo Systems GmbH

16.12 Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

16.13 Picote GROUP

16.14 Atlantic Pipe Services

16.15 Roddie Inc.

16.16 TRIC Tools, Inc.

17. Appendix

17.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [72]

List of Figures [47]

Companies

The List of Companies - Europe Pipe Relining Market

Roto-Rooter Group Inc

Silverlining Holding Corp

Aegion Corp

RPB Inc

Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc

The Charles Machine Works Inc

Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

NuFlow Technologies Inc

Brawo Systems GmbH

Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

Picote GROUP

Atlantic Pipe Services

Roddie Inc.

TRIC Tools, Inc.

PURIS Corp

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